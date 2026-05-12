Age of Attraction: Inside Netflix’s New Dating Show Testing If Age Matters In Love

Age of Attraction, Netflix’s new entry into the dating pool, will take a shot at an age-long question: Does age matter in relationships? The streamer has been helping singles find their ideal partners since its first original dating show, Dating Around, premiered in February 2019. From Love Is Blind to Love on the Spectrum, Perfect Match, and Temptation Island, the streaming giant’s matchmaking experiments continue to dominate its reality TV lineup.
With Age of Attraction, Netflix aims to consolidate that niche while exploring if age is, indeed, just a number. Filmed in Whistler and Vancouver, Canada, the eight-episode debut season will premiere on March 11. It has been scheduled for release every Wednesday until the finale. Each episode will follow the singles as they search for their soulmates, while viewers decide whether age matters in love or not.
Who Is Behind The Dating Show?
Jennifer O’Connell and Rebecca Quinn‘s Velvet Hammer Media received the greenlight to produce the show in March 2025. Known for producing popular titles like HBO’s Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence, VHM collaborated with Sam Dean and David Friedman for Age of Attraction. As the showrunners of the new Netflix dating series, Dean and Friedman aren’t newbies to the genre. While the former is known for his work on Love Is Blind and FBoy Island, the latter served as an executive producer on Temptation Island, Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark, and is currently running Netflix’s Star Search reboot.
Alongside Empty Nest Refresh producer Nick Alarcon, O’Connell and Quinn are the executive producers. When Netflix ordered the show, the VHM executives promised that Age of Attraction would be bold and refreshing. “At VHM, we live to create formats that feel fresh, bold, and binge-worthy. With Age of Attraction, we’re asking audiences if age is truly just a number,” reads part of their statement.
Nick Viall Will Host Age of Attraction With Wife Natalie Joy
The Viall Files’ host, Nick Viall, will host the new dating show alongside his, Natalie Joy. Viall is expected to bring his wealth of experience from his love quest and marriage to Natalie. The couple has an 18-year age gap between them, but has nurtured a healthy relationship since 2020, when Natalie dmed Viall on Instagram. They got engaged in January 2023 and welcomed their first child in 2024, the same year they exchanged marital vows.
Before Viall found Joy, he searched for love in multiple seasons of The Bachelor franchise. He first competed in The Bachelorette and finished as the runner-up in two consecutive seasons, 10 and 11. After that, he attempted to find a soul mate on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 before getting engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi in The Bachelor Season 21. Viall and his wife will tap into these experiences to guide the singles as they try to find their ideal partners.
How Will The Matchmaking Unfold?
Age of Attraction will feature 40 singles from various walks of life, with the youngest participant aged 22 and the oldest, 60. It’s unclear if the show will try to prevent the daters from guessing each other’s ages based on appearance. The trailer didn’t hint at this, but if that’s the case, the show might feature dating pods, like in Love Is Blind. The singles are expected to interact and form connections without asking each other about their age. They will pair up and build connections based only on compatibility and the spark they feel.
Any couple convinced of their attraction will then reveal their ages, after which they must decide to continue the relationship or part ways. Those willing to remain together will eventually test their relationship in the real world. “…Singles will build connections based purely on chemistry, compatibility, and an undeniable spark that has nothing to do with the year they graduated from high school,” Netflix’s Tudum disclosed. “In this dating experiment, there’s only one question they can’t ask: ‘How old are you?'”
From the trailer, it doesn’t seem the show will deter participants from deducing age through physical appearance. For a series aiming to uncover whether love is truly ageless, Age of Attraction should ensure participants refrain from considering physical appearance while forging emotional attachments. Otherwise, the show’s purpose is defeated from the outset. Check out these unsettling revelations from 50 Cent’s documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
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