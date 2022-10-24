Meet the Season Two Cast of “FBI: International”

FBI: International is rolling full force into its second season on CBS. The third – and the baby – of the FBI franchise shows was a hit from day one. Unlike FBI – the OG – it is not headquartered in New York City. Or like FBI: Most Wanted – in its fourth season in 2022 – it’s not about the most wanted criminals in the states. The Fly Team, as they are called, is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, and they are ready to go where they need to go. They take on international cases, and they do so with ease. The FBI: International cast is strong. The team leader, the people he works with regularly, and even the supporting characters are all stellar, so it’s time to meet the FBI: International cast.
Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester
He’s the man in charge. Scott Forester is no-nonsense, but he is also a good leader. He’s a friend when he needs to be, but he’s in charge when he needs to be. Forrester is always in charge in front of others, and he knows how to lead his team. He’s a face you know well because he had extended roles in hit shows such as Bones, Pretty Little Liars, and Gossip Girl. He was also the main character in all three seasons of The Man in the High Castle. His talent speaks for itself.
Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett
She is nothing short of entirely stellar. She knows when to go out of her way, she knows when to push, and she never allows her emotions to get the best of her. She’s relatable in a way that allows her to focus on her team but also on her relationships, but she’s not satisfied until she’s handled it all. You know her because she spent years working on the hit show Poldark. It made her a household name, but her career as a miniseries star also helped. She’s also a renowned theater actress, and we are convinced there is nothing she cannot do.
Carter Redwood as Andre Raines
He’s young and a little fresh, but also smart. He often leads with his instinct, which is always quiet in the background. He’s not abrasive, but he knows when to push and when to stand out. He is, almost in a way, the backbone of this team. The Carnegie Mellon graduate spent nearly two decades of his life on the stage. He landed his first role on stage when he was only ten. His stage career is impressive – and too long to list – and his dreams are coming true in playing a lead character in a show so good.
Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo
She’s a little hotheaded when she’s pushed too far. She’s the one who is out to take down the bad guys, and she’ll often push herself too long, too hard, and too far, but she’s probably the most likable and the most fun out of the group. She is so young, but she is working hard on her career. Her biggest role, the one that made her a household name, came from her time starring in the hit show Lucifer. She nailed it, and now she’s enjoying her time as part of this cast. She’s loving the location shoots, and she is embracing the fact that this is something she wants to do long-term.
Eva Jane Willis as Smitty
She came in at the beginning of season two as the new Europol Agent working with the team after Jaeger left following season one. She has a long history of working with Forrester, and they are old friends. So far, she’s a strong addition to the team. Acting is in her blood. Her father is a director, and she’s been acting since she was four. She was a major character in the first season of Gangs of London, but she’s also appeared in a number of other shows.
Her character is still a bit of a mystery to us, but we feel her previous work as an undercover agent, and her past history with Forrester will come into play before the season is over. From the way it seems to be leading up to that, too, it might be something major. Might we see something happen to Forrester, and she is the one who has to handle it due to their extensive work together in the past? Time will tell. But we are excited to see how she fits into the team on a long-term basis, too. She’s good so far, but she’s only a month into this job.