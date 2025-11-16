I Created An Unique “Stairing Eyes” Photo Series By Mirroring Photos Of Stairwells (11 Pics)

I’ve been photographing for over 15 years now and one of my favorite subjects is photographing interiors, especially staircases all over the world.
In my special project, I mirrored and put together these images, which results in rather amusing images. In some pictures, an animal is immediately recognizable. Do you also recognize them? Or do you see something else in them?
#1 Wise Grey Owl
#2 Kingblue Chameleon
#3 Green-Eyed Snow Owl
#4 Yellow Falcon
#5 Checkered Snail
#6 Baroque Ram
#7 Mr. Robo
#8 Cheerful Froggy
#9 Mr. Pengi
#10 Clownish Kitty
#11 Grumpy Dart Vader
