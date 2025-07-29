I Help Find New Homes For Heroic Blood Donor Dog And 17 Other Dogs In Need

Animal welfare charity “Wild at Heart Foundation” has teamed up with me to create a beautiful series of dog portraits featuring overlooked rescue dogs.
The demand for designer puppies is high, which sadly means older rescue dogs like Gia can stay in shelters for months, in many cases years. “Wild at Heart Foundation” works with a number of shelters around the world to find rescue dogs a forever home in the UK.
I have created 18 portraits of rescue dogs from our partner shelters in countries including Bulgaria, Greece, and South Korea. It’s hoped that my portraits will encourage people to open their minds and hearts to the dogs who need them the most and help them secure a loving forever home. I wanted to shine a light on these overlooked rescue dogs with my portraits, as they too need a loving home.
Gia, a blood donor dog, arrived at our Lebanese partner clinic pregnant, with clear signs of mistreatment. She has since helped to rescue many dogs in need like a blood donor. It is now time for her to hang up her cape and find a forever home in the UK along with many other dogs currently with the “Wild at Heart Foundation”.
Abi from the Wild at Heart Foundation said: “Charlotte’s portraits capture the beauty in each rescue perfectly.”
More info: larkandbark.com
#1
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#2
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#3
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#4
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#5
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#6
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#7
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#8
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#9
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#10
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#11
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#12
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#13
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#14
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#15
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#16
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#17
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
#18
Image source: Charlotte Wellings
Follow Us