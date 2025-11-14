35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

by

Hey, all you cool witches and wizards! I know that a lot of you Magical Pandas are huge fans of the Harry Potter movies. If you’re like me, you can’t wait for someone to mention The Boy Who Lived because it’s the perfect moment to share all of your in-depth Wizarding World knowledge (yeah, I’m a geeky Ravenclaw—what gave it away?).

There are tons of delightful details, exquisite Easter Eggs, and interesting inside jokes hidden throughout the HP movies. We’re pretty sure that you might know a few of these, dear Readers, but some of the details we found honestly blew our minds.

So cast Descendium to scroll down and Wingardium Leviosa to upvote your fave Harry Potter details collected by our keen-eyed Bored Panda Aurors. Let us know in the comments what other hidden movie details you’ve found! Oh and when you’re done with this list, check out our post about an artist who drew several powerful scenes from the books that were missing from the movies.

#1 When Harry Reveals That He’s Alive In Deathly Hallows Part 2, George Turns To Excitedly Tell Fred, Who’s Normally Always Next To Him

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#2 Snape’s First Encounter With Harry And His Secret Message

“One of the questions Snape asks is if Harry knows what would result in adding the powdered root of asphodel to an infusion of wormwood. Harry doesn’t know the answer, but that’s not the important part.

This is actually a coded comment that would be lost on all viewers that don’t have an extensive knowledge of Victorian-era flower symbolism. Asphodel is a lily, which means demise under the Victorian flower code, while wormwood reflects loss and absence. Snape is actually referencing Harry’s mother Lily with this comment”

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#3 In The Harry Potter Films, Voldemort’s Robes Faded In Colour Every Time A Horcrux Was Destroyed, To Give The Impression He Was Slowly Fading Away

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: MrScottAnthony

#4 In Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), You Can See A Portrait Of Anne Boleyn Hanging In The Staircase. Anne, A Wife Of Henry Viii, Was Accused Of Being A Witch, And Subsequently Executed

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Bright_Page

#5 Harry Potter Intros Become Darker Every Year, Just Like The Movies

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Greendead

#6 The End Credits Of ‘Goblet Of Fire’ Feature This Magical Disclaimer: ‘No Dragons Were Harmed In The Making Of This Movie’

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#7 In ‘The Sorcerer’s Stone’ Scene Where Neville Gets A Remembrall, He Can’t Remember What He’s Forgotten — But It’s Probably His Robe, As He’s The Only One Not Wearing One

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#8 In ‘The Sorcerer’s Stone,’ You Can See Mcgonagall’s Name On The Quidditch Trophy Right Next To James Potter

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#9 The Ways Harry, Ron, And Hermione Wear Their Scarves And Ties Reflect Their Personalities

In Sorcerer’s Stone, Hermione’s scarf is tied neatly and completely around her neck, Harry’s is loosely thrown over his shoulder, and Ron’s is just laying flat and open and not wrapped at all. Often with their ties, Hermione’s is tied perfectly and tucked in, Harry’s is loose but tucked in like he’s been messing with it, and Ron’s is completely untied.

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#10 In Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (2002) Before Harry Gets Sucked Into Tom Riddles Diary, He’s In A Candle Lit Room. When He’s In The Diary, Everything Is In Black And White Yet, We Can Still See The Candle Light Flickering On His Body

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: carsonphillip

#11 In ‘The Goblet Of Fire,’ A Reflection Of Nagini Slithering Can Be Seen In The Warner Bros. Logo

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#12 In Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix (2007), Harry Wears Button Down Sweaters At Da Meetings Similar To What Professor Lupin Would Wear. This Was Daniel Radcliffe’s Idea As He Thought Harry Would Want To Emulate His Favorite Dada Teacher

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: ittenSquish

#13 The Title Of The Second Film In The Fantastic Beasts Franchise, “The Crimes Of Grindelwald” Contain The Deathly Hallows

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: NegativeSpeedForce

#14 In The Background Of The Cafe In Deathly Hallows Part I, There’s A Poster For The Play “Equus” — A Real Play That Starred Daniel Radcliffe And Richard Griffiths

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#15 In ‘Prisoner Of Azkaban,’ Newt Scamander Appears On The Marauder’s Map

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#16 In Snape’s Death Scene, There’s A Gryffindor Scarf Hanging Up In The Background, A Reference To His Bravery And Dumbledore Saying He “Sometimes Thinks They Sort Too Soon” In The Books

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#17 Hermione’s Hair Grows Throughout Deathly Hallows Part 1 To Show How Long She, Ron, And Harry Have Been Traveling In Search Of Horcruxes

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#18 In ‘Prisoner Of Azkaban,’ A Wizard — Played By Stone Roses Frontman Ian Brown — Is Reading Stephen Hawking’s ‘A Brief History Of Time’

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#19 In ‘Order Of The Phoenix,’ There’s A Wizarding World Version Of Cheerios Called Cheeri-Owls

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#20 In ‘The Half-Blood Prince,’ When We See Tom Riddle’s Childhood Bedroom There Are Seven Rocks On The Windowsill In That Bedroom, Foreshadowing Riddle Splitting His Soul Into Seven Horcruxes

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#21 In Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2, Snape Is Still Helping The Order Of The Phoenix When He Re-Directs Mcgonagall’s Spells To His Fellow Death Eaters

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: bobcobble

#22 When Oliver Wood Releases The Snitch While Teaching Harry How To Play Quidditch, He Immediately Loses Sight Of It, But Harry Keeps His Eye On The Snitch, Highlighting His Future Talent As A Seeker

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#23 Chamber Of Secrets Has A Post-Credits Scene That Reveals The Fate Of Gilderoy Lockhart

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#24 In ‘The Sorcerer’s Stone,’ The Actor Who Played Lord Voldemort Is Credited As ‘He Who Must Not Be Named’

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#25 In The Deathly Hallows Part 2, You Can Spy Lucius Malfoy’s Azkaban Prisoner Number Tattooed On His Neck

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#26 In The Chamber Of Secrets, You Can Spot Gilderoy Lockhart’s Second Wig On His Desk

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#27 In Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban (2004), A Courtyard Fountain Has Statues Of An Eagle Eating A Snake. This Is A Reference To The Mexican Flag. Director Alfonso Cuaron Wanted To Pay Tribute To His Mexican Heritage.

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Tokyono

#28 The Ministry Of Magic’s Access Code Is 6-2-4-4-2, Which Spells Out M-A-G-I-C

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#29 In ‘The Sorcerer’s Stone,’ You Can See Aunt Petunia Dying Dudley’s Old Clothes Gray For Harry’s School Uniform, Which Was A Scene In The Books

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#30 In ‘The Sorcerer’s Stone,’ Harry’s Scar Burns Because Quirrell Has His Back To Him, Meaning Voldemort, On The Back Of Quirrell’s Head, Is Facing Him

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#31 In ‘Chamber Of Secrets,’ One Of The Options On Molly Weasley’s Magical Clock Is ‘Prison’

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#32 In The Chamber Of Secrets, Sherbet Lemon Is The Password Into Dumbledore’s Office. Then, In The Half-Blood Prince, The Candy Can Be Seen On Dumbledore’s Desk

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#33 In ‘Goblet Of Fire,’ We Catch A Shot Of The Deathly Hallows Symbol Way Before We Even Knew What They Were

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#34 In Prisoner Of Azkaban, The Bartender Makes A Bottle Disappear

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

#35 In The Sorcerer’s Stone, School Children Wearing Green School Uniforms Walk By The Reptile Room. This Is A Nod To Slytherin’s House Color Being Green And Their Symbol Being A Snake

35 Brilliant Small Details That Were Hidden In The Harry Potter Movies

Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Creating Beyond Reality
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Person Explains Why Children From Abusive Families Analyze Every Single Detail And It’s Heartbreaking
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Japan Has an Attack on Titan ATM Machine and It’s Pretty Hi-Tech
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2017
Scrubs
Scrubs Season 1 Episode 3 Review: “My Best Friend’s Mistake”
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2015
A House of Cards Season 1 Recap Ahead of Season 2
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2014
I Documented The Heavenly Munnar
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.