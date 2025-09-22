I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

Hi, my Name is Marcus Gier and I am a hobby-dog photographer from Cologne in Germany. I love to photograph dogs, especially the Spanish Galgo.

Every year in Spain thousands of Galgos (the Spanish sighthound) are breed and born for hunting. As soon as the galgos are no longer useful for hunting, they are disposed of in an awful and painful way. They are brutally killed, hung on trees, burned alive, or otherwise tortured. The World Galgo Day is a day where all of us can give a voice to the spanish dogs and give them attention.

My way and voice for the Galgo are to show you some of the rescued Spanish Galgos and their enjoyment of life.

#1

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#2

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#3

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#4

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#5

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#6

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#7

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#8

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#9

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#10

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#11

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#12

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#13

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#14

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#15

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#16

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#17

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#18

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#19

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#20

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#21

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#22

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#23

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#24

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

#25

I Celebrate The Day Of Spanish Hunting Dogs By Photographing Them Enjoying Their Life Of Freedom

