179 Courage Quotes For Knights, Conquerors, And Regular People

When thinking of courage, wondrous images come to mind – brave knights saving damsels in distress, a man on the moon, and that time you picked up your phone when an unknown number was calling. And you know, we are convinced that courage and bravery start exactly with these small things, and developing them doesn’t just happen overnight. You have to build them up just like any other character trait. And for that, you might need a bit of inspiration, which can definitely be provided by these wonderful courage quotes we’ve gathered here!
So, what should you expect from these bravery quotes? Yup, you’re right, a dash of knight-like chivalry, a grain of all-in gallantry, and many other charming things associated with fortitude. However, you yourself do not have to be really brave to read these quotes about courage as it is their job to kindle that lionheart of yours for fearless adventures. Adventures including picking up your phone when an unknown number calls. Well, it really doesn’t matter what your goals for bravery are for this day; these powerful quotes will still propel you to reach them!
Our selection of quotes about bravery awaits you just a little bit further down – you should definitely check them out! Once that is all done, give the moving quote of your choice a vote so it will find its way to the top of this list. And lastly, share these inspiring quotes with anyone who seems to be in need of a bit of fortitude in their life!
#1
“Courage is being afraid but going on anyhow.” — Dan Rather
#2
“The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.” — Coco Chanel
#3
“Courage is knowing what not to fear.” — Plato
#4
“What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything? — Vincent Van Gogh
#5
“Efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction.” — John F. Kennedy
#6
“Courage is not simply one of the virtues, but the form of every virtue at the testing point.” — C. S. Lewis
#7
“Boldness be my friend.” — William Shakespeare
#8
“I have a lot of things to prove to myself. One is that I can live my life fearlessly.” — Oprah Winfrey
#9
“Courageous people do not fear forgiving, for the sake of peace.” — Nelson Mandela
#10
“He who is brave is free.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca
#11
“Courage is grace under pressure.” — Ernest Hemingway
#12
“He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.” — Muhammad Ali
#13
“Courage is never to let your actions be influenced by your fears.” — Arthur Koestler
#14
“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney
#15
“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.” — T. S. Eliot
#16
“Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye.” — Helen Keller
#17
“Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.” — Winston Churchill
#18
“My message, especially to young people is to have courage to think differently, courage to invent, to travel the unexplored path, courage to discover the impossible and to conquer the problems and succeed. These are great qualities that they must work towards. This is my message to the young people.” — A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
#19
“If you have no confidence in self, you are twice defeated in the race of life.” — Marcus Garvey
#20
“Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear.” — Mark Twain
#21
“Courage is fire, and bullying is smoke.” — Benjamin Disraeli
#22
“To see the right and not to do it is cowardice.” — Confucius
#23
“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” — Andre Gide
#24
“You will never do anything in this world without courage. It is the greatest quality of the mind next to honor.” — Aristotle
#25
“He is a man of courage who does not run away, but remains at his post and fights against the enemy.” — Socrates
#26
“If you are lucky enough to find a way of life you love, you have to find the courage to live it.” — John Irving
#27
“Courage is the price that life exacts for granting peace.” — Amelia Earhart
#28
“Let us not pray to be sheltered from dangers but to be fearless when facing them.” — Rabindranath Tagore
#29
“The greatest test of courage on earth is to bear defeat without losing heart.” — Robert Green Ingersoll
#30
“Fate loves the fearless.” — James Russell Lowell
#31
“Courage is doing what you are afraid to do. There can be no courage unless you are scared.” — Eddie Rickenbacker
#32
“Failure is unimportant. It takes courage to make a fool of yourself.” — Charlie Chaplin
#33
“I tend to think you’re fearless when you recognize why you should be scared of things, but do them anyway.” — Christian Bale
#34
“Happy are those who dare courageously to defend what they love.” — Ovid
#35
“True courage is not the brutal force of vulgar heroes, but the firm resolve of virtue and reason.” — Alfred North Whitehead
#36
“Bravery is the capacity to perform properly even when scared half to death.” — Omar N. Bradley
#37
“Valor grows by daring, fear by holding back.” — Publilius Syrus
#38
“Courage is on display every day, and only the courageous wring the most out of life.” — Zig Ziglar
#39
“Courage is not the absence of despair; it is, rather, the capacity to move ahead in spite of despair.” — Rollo May
#40
“Who asks whether the enemy was defeated by strategy or valor?” — Virgil
#41
“From caring comes courage.” — Lao Tzu
#42
“I feel quite fearless protecting the people I love.” — Paloma Faith
#43
“Freedom is the sure possession of those alone who have the courage to defend it.” — Pericles
#44
“Optimism is essential to achievement and it is also the foundation of courage and true progress.” — Nicholas M. Butler
#45
“Mistakes are always forgivable, if one has the courage to admit them.” — Bruce Lee
#46
“Change takes courage.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
#47
“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” — Nelson Mandela
#48
“Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy.” — Dale Carnegie
#49
“The secret to happiness is freedom… And the secret to freedom is courage.” — Thucydides
#50
“Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.” — Billy Graham
#51
“Courage is being scared to death… and saddling up anyway.” — John Wayne
#52
“Jump, and you will find out how to unfold your wings as you fall.” — Ray Bradbury
#53
“Success is never final, failure is never fatal. It’s courage that counts.” — John Wooden
#54
“The opposite of courage in our society is not cowardice, it is conformity.” — Rollo May
#55
“To have courage for whatever comes in life – everything lies in that.” — Saint Teresa of Avila
#56
“We must build dikes of courage to hold back the flood of fear.” — Martin Luther King Jr
#57
“Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage.” — Anais Nin
#58
“Courage is fear holding on a minute longer.” — George S. Patton
#59
“True courage is being afraid, and going ahead and doing your job anyhow, that’s what courage is.” — Norman Schwarzkopf
#60
“Courage, above all things, is the first quality of a warrior.” — Carl von Clausewitz
#61
“There are no easy answers, but there are simple answers. We must have the courage to do what we know is morally right.” — Ronald Reagan
#62
“Any intelligent fool can make things bigger and more complex… It takes a touch of genius – and a lot of courage to move in the opposite direction.” — E. F. Schumacher
#63
“Creativity takes courage.” — Henri Matisse
#64
“Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties.” — Erich Fromm
#65
“It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.” — J. K. Rowling
#66
“Those who lack the courage will always find a philosophy to justify it.” — Albert Camus
#67
“Life is to be entered upon with courage.” — Alexis de Tocqueville
#68
“The opposite for courage is not cowardice, it is conformity. Even a dead fish can go with the flow.” — Jim Hightower
#69
“Bravery is being the only one who knows you’re afraid.” — Franklin P. Jones
#70
“One man with courage is a majority.” — Thomas Jefferson
#71
“How few there are who have courage enough to own their faults, or resolution enough to mend them.” — Benjamin Franklin
#72
“Everyone has talent. What is rare is the courage to follow the talent to the dark place where it leads.” — Erica Jong
#73
“Courage is found in unlikely places.” — J. R. R. Tolkien
#74
“A lot of people do not muster the courage to live their dreams because they are afraid to die.” — Les Brown
#75
“Clear thinking requires courage rather than intelligence.” — Thomas Szasz
#76
“People with courage and character always seem sinister to the rest.” — Hermann Hesse
#77
“The best protection any woman can have… is courage.” — Elizabeth Cady Stanton
#78
“Either you decide to stay in the shallow end of the pool or you go out in the ocean.” — Christopher Reeve
#79
“If you could get up the courage to begin, you have the courage to succeed.” — David Viscott
#80
“The courage to be is the courage to accept oneself, in spite of being unacceptable.” — Paul Tillich
#81
“The only courage that matters is the kind that gets you from one moment to the next.” — Mignon McLaughlin
#82
“Courage is the ladder on which all the other virtues mount.” — Clare Boothe Luce
#83
“To create one’s world in any of the arts takes courage.” — Georgia O’Keeffe
#84
“Do not lose courage in considering your own imperfections.” — Saint Francis de Sales
#85
“Real courage is when you know you’re licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what.” — Harper Lee
#86
“Courage is the capacity to confront what can be imagined.” — Leo Rosten
#87
“It is only necessary to have courage, for strength without self-confidence is useless.” — Giacomo Casanova
#88
“Courage is a kind of salvation.” — Plato
#89
“A timid person is frightened before a danger, a coward during the time, and a courageous person afterward.” — Jean Paul
#90
“Courage is often lack of insight, whereas cowardice in many cases is based on good information.” — Peter Ustinov
#91
“One isn’t necessarily born with courage, but one is born with potential. Without courage, we cannot practice any other virtue with consistency. We can’t be kind, true, merciful, generous, or honest.” — Maya Angelou
#92
“It’s a courageous thing to do something that doesn’t have rules or limits.” — Vanessa Paradis
#93
“The trials on the road to world harmony are no greater than the courage of those who accept the challenge.” — Carl Lewis
#94
“Who could refrain that had a heart to love and in that heart courage to make love known?” — William Shakespeare
#95
“I’m grateful to God for His bountiful gifts… He gave me courage and faith in myself.” — Loretta Young
#96
“A great part of courage is the courage of having done the thing before.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#97
“Faced with what is right, to leave it undone shows a lack of courage.” — Confucius
#98
“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao Tzu
#99
“It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.” — E. E. Cummings
#100
“The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on to it, and the perseverance to follow it.” — Kalpana Chawla
#101
“Moral courage is higher and a rarer virtue than physical courage.” — William Slim
#102
“It takes a lot of courage to show your dreams to someone else.” — Erma Bombeck
#103
“It requires more courage to suffer than to die.” — Napoleon Bonaparte
#104
“We don’t develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity.” — Barbara De Angelis
#105
“Time is neutral and does not change things. With courage and initiative, leaders change things.” — Jesse Jackson
#106
“God grant me the courage not to give up what I think is right even though I think it is hopeless.” — Chester W. Nimitz
#107
“One man scorned and covered with scars still strove with his last ounce of courage to reach the unreachable stars; and the world will be better for this.” — Miguel de Cervantes
#108
“You can’t test courage cautiously.” — Annie Dillard
#109
“It is only through labor and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things.” — Theodore Roosevelt
#110
“America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” — Harry S. Truman
#111
“The weak in courage is strong in cunning.” — William Blake
#112
“He who has courage and faith will never perish in misery!” — Anne Frank
#113
“We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action.” — Sarojini Naidu
#114
“True courage is like a kite; a contrary wind raises it higher.” — John Petit-Senn
#115
“Valor lies just halfway between rashness and cowardice.” — Miguel de Cervantes
#116
“Hope, like faith, is nothing if it is not courageous; it is nothing if it is not ridiculous.” — Thornton Wilder
#117
“All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination.” — Earl Nightingale
#118
“The first virtue in a soldier is endurance of fatigue; courage is only the second virtue.” — Napoleon Bonaparte
#119
“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of.” — Bethany Hamilton
#120
“Courage, my friends; ’tis not too late to build a better world.” — Tommy Douglas
#121
“Keep your fears to yourself, but share your courage with others.” — Robert Louis Stevenson
#122
“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.” — Steve Jobs
#123
“Have the courage to say no. Have the courage to face the truth. Do the right thing because it is right. These are the magic keys to living your life with integrity.” — W. Clement Stone
#124
“You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.'” — Eleanor Roosevelt
#125
“Don’t make assumptions. Find the courage to ask questions and to express what you really want. Communicate with others as clearly as you can to avoid misunderstandings, sadness and drama. With just this one agreement, you can completely transform your life.” — Don Miguel Ruiz
#126
“Loyalty and devotion lead to bravery. Bravery leads to the spirit of self-sacrifice. The spirit of self-sacrifice creates trust in the power of love.” — Morihei Ueshiba
#127
“We must become bigger than we have been: more courageous, greater in spirit, larger in outlook. We must become members of a new race, overcoming petty prejudice, owing our ultimate allegiance not to nations but to our fellow men within the human community.” — Haile Selassie
#128
“We have a powerful potential in out youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends.” — Mary McLeod Bethune
#129
“Have courage for the great sorrows of life and patience for the small ones; and when you have laboriously accomplished your daily task, go to sleep in peace.” — Victor Hugo
#130
“It takes a lot of courage to release the familiar and seemingly secure, to embrace the new. But there is no real security in what is no longer meaningful. There is more security in the adventurous and exciting, for in movement there is life, and in change there is power.” — Alan Cohen
#131
“The eagle has no fear of adversity. We need to be like the eagle and have a fearless spirit of a conqueror!” — Joyce Meyer
#132
“Courage – a perfect sensibility of the measure of danger, and a mental willingness to endure it.” — William Tecumseh Sherman
#133
“The only service a friend can really render is to keep up your courage by holding up to you a mirror in which you can see a noble image of yourself.” — George Bernard Shaw
#134
“Fearlessness is not only possible, it is the ultimate joy. When you touch nonfear, you are free.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
#135
“Courage is the greatest of all virtues, because if you haven’t courage, you may not have an opportunity to use any of the others.” — Samuel Johnson
#136
“I know of no higher fortitude than stubborness in the face of overwhelming odds.” — Louis Nizer
#137
“Be courageous. I have seen many depressions in business. Always America has emerged from these stronger and more prosperous. Be brave as your fathers before you. Have faith! Go forward!” — Thomas A. Edison
#138
“Courage is a special kind of knowledge: the knowledge of how to fear what ought to be feared and how not to fear what ought not to be feared.” — David Ben-Gurion
#139
“People say to me all the time, ‘You have no fear.’ I tell them, ‘No, that’s not true. I’m scared all the time. You have to have fear in order to have courage. I’m a courageous person because I’m a scared person.'” — Ronda Rousey
#140
“You have to really be courageous about your instincts and your ideas. Otherwise you’ll just knuckle under, and things that might have been memorable will be lost.” — Francis Ford Coppola
#141
“I think my mother… made it clear that you have to live life by your own terms and you have to not worry about what other people think and you have to have the courage to do the unexpected.” — Caroline Kennedy
#142
“Courage and conviction are powerful weapons against an enemy who depends only on fists or guns. Animals know when you are afraid; a coward knows when you are not.” — David Seabury
#143
“Love bravely, live bravely, be courageous, there’s really nothing to lose. There’s no wrong you can’t make right again, so be kinder to yourself, you know, have fun, take chances. There’s no bounds.” — Jewel
#144
“Always be courageous and strong, and don’t fear.” — Gabby Douglas
#145
“God, give us grace to accept with serenity the things that cannot be changed, courage to change the things which should be changed and the wisdom to distinguish the one from the other.” — Reinhold Niebuhr
#146
“Men make history and not the other way around. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better.” — Harry S Truman
#147
“The minute a person whose word means a great deal to others dare to take the open-hearted and courageous way, many others follow.” — Marian Anderson
#148
“Goodness is about character – integrity, honesty, kindness, generosity, moral courage, and the like. More than anything else, it is about how we treat other people.” — Dennis Prager
#149
“A grateful heart is a beginning of greatness. It is an expression of humility. It is a foundation for the development of such virtues as prayer, faith, courage, contentment, happiness, love, and well-being.” — James E. Faust
#150
“The principles of living greatly include the capacity to face trouble with courage, disappointment with cheerfulness, and trial with humility.” — Thomas S. Monson
#151
“The truth is: Belonging starts with self-acceptance. Your level of belonging, in fact, can never be greater than your level of self-acceptance, because believing that you’re enough is what gives you the courage to be authentic, vulnerable and imperfect.” — Brene Brown
#152
“I love fairy tales because of their haunting beauty and magical strangeness. They are set in worlds where anything can happen. Frogs can be kings, a thicket of brambles can hide a castle where a royal court has lain asleep for a hundred years, a boy can outwit a giant, and a girl can break a curse with nothing but her courage and steadfastness.” — Kate Forsyth
#153
“We must have courage to bet on our ideas, to take the calculated risk, and to act. Everyday living requires courage if life is to be effective and bring happiness.” — Maxwell Maltz
#154
“The greatest obstacle to being heroic is the doubt whether one may not be going to prove one’s self a fool; the truest heroism is to resist the doubt; and the profoundest wisdom, to know when it ought to be resisted, and when it be obeyed.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne
#155
“Take chances, make mistakes. That’s how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave.” — Mary Tyler Moore
#156
“It takes vision and courage to create – it takes faith and courage to prove.” — Owen D. Young
#157
“We are biological creatures. We are born, we live, we die. There is no transcendent purpose to existence. At best we are creatures of reason, and by using reason we can cure ourselves of emotional excess. Purged of both hope and fear, we find courage in the face of helplessness, insignificance and uncertainty.” — Jonathan Sacks
#158
“Competing at the highest level is not about winning. It’s about preparation, courage, understanding and nurturing your people, and heart. Winning is the result.” — Joe Torre
#159
“He who knows no hardships will know no hardihood. He who faces no calamity will need no courage. Mysterious though it is, the characteristics in human nature which we love best grow in a soil with a strong mixture of troubles.” — Harry Emerson Fosdick
#160
“The great epochs of our life are the occasions when we gain the courage to rebaptize our evil qualities as our best qualities.” — Friedrich Nietzsche
#161
“It requires greater courage to preserve inner freedom, to move on in one’s inward journey into new realms, than to stand defiantly for outer freedom. It is often easier to play the martyr, as it is to be rash in battle.” — Rollo May
#162
“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” — Reinhold Niebuhr
#163
“The power of youth is the common wealth for the entire world. The faces of young people are the faces of our past, our present and our future. No segment in the society can match with the power, idealism, enthusiasm and courage of the young people.” — Kailash Satyarthi
#164
“Character contributes to beauty. It fortifies a woman as her youth fades. A mode of conduct, a standard of courage, discipline, fortitude, and integrity can do a great deal to make a woman beautiful.” — Jacqueline Bisset
#165
“Failure is only postponed success as long as courage ‘coaches’ ambition. The habit of persistence is the habit of victory.” — Herbert Kaufman
#166
“Know what’s important and what isn’t. Have the wisdom to know the right thing to do, the integrity to do it, the character to stand up to those who don’t, and the courage to stop those who won’t.” — Mark Goulston
#167
“Success is not measured by what you accomplish, but by the opposition you have encountered, and the courage with which you have maintained the struggle against overwhelming odds.” — Orison Swett Marden
#168
“You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.” — Michelle Obama
#169
“Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality.” — Jonas Salk
#170
“I’d advise the youth to not get influenced or forced by their elders. They should have own political views and choices and the courage to pick the right leader.” — Binnu Dhillon
#171
“If I have brought any message today, it is this: Have the courage to have your wisdom regarded as stupidity. Be fools for Christ. And have the courage to suffer the contempt of the sophisticated world.” — Antonin Scalia
#172
“Having a superpower has nothing to do with the ability to fly or jump, or superhuman strength. The truest superpowers are the ones we all possess: willpower, integrity, and most importantly, courage.” — Jason Reynolds
#173
“We all live in the same house, we all must be part of the effort to hold down our little house. When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just… do something about it. Say something. Have the courage. Have the backbone. Get in the way. Walk with the wind. It’s all going to work out.” — John Lewis
#174
“Courage is the most important of all the virtues, because without courage you can’t practice any other virtue consistently. You can practice any virtue erratically, but nothing consistently without courage.” — Maya Angelou
#175
“Never be discouraged. If I were sunk in the lowest pits of Nova Scotia, with the Rocky Mountains piled on me, I would hang on, exercise faith, and keep up good courage, and I would come out on top.” — Joseph Smith Jr
#176
“Have no fear of moving into the unknown. Simply step out fearlessly knowing that I am with you, therefore no harm can befall you; all is very, very well. Do this in complete faith and confidence.” — Pope John Paul II
#177
“A great deal of talent is lost to the world for want of a little courage. Every day sends to their graves obscure men whose timidity prevented them from making a first effort.” — Sydney Smith
#178
“There are a group of people who would like to silence everybody and have everybody go along to get along, but that’s not going to be very helpful for us in the long run, in terms of solving our problems. And somebody has to be courageous enough to actually stand up to, you know, the bullies.” — Ben Carson
#179
“Vulnerability is the essence of romance. It’s the art of being uncalculated, the willingness to look foolish, the courage to say, ‘This is me, and I’m interested in you enough to show you my flaws with the hope that you may embrace me for all that I am but, more important, all that I am not.'” — Ashton Kutcher
