Hey Pandas, Tell Me What Was The Most Awkward Situation You Have Ever Been In? (Closed)

I would like to know an awkward situation that you have been caught in.
#1
I once attended the wrong funeral. My husband and mother are chronically late, so in a hurry we drove to the wrong chapel. We walked in quietly and sat on the back bench. I looked around and saw no familiar people. At the same time the priest stepped forward and began, we are gathered here today to honor the (name completely unknown to us) memory. I looked at my mother and whispered that we have to leave now. When we got out of the chapel we couldn’t hold back our laughter. Laughing in a graveyard is probably one of the most inappropriate things I’ve ever done. My mother said this dead person was laughing at us from the edge of a cloud and it only made it worse. People looked disapprovingly as our laughter only got louder. We couldn’t go to the right chapel anymore, but we attended the later memorial service and it was a bit difficult to explain why we weren’t in the chapel and the cemetery. Awkward, so very awkward.
#2
My dad and I were watching YouTube cuz he was waiting for my mom to come downstairs. So I put on a video of memes I watch.
Erm I’ll just say I had to put something else on before the memes got more awkward to watch 💀
#3
Shortly after highschool my best friend and I were hanging out with these girls he knew and they took us to a party a friend of theirs was having. We were all hanging out in the backyard, and I was trying to flirt with this girl sitting in a chair next to me. I had recently read LOTR for the first time and thought it would be really cool if I told her my name was Legolas. As I’m telling her this, I go to put my right leg on my left knee and kick a plate off the table in front of me. The plate goes flying into the air and smashed into a billion pieces as it hits the ground (record scratch). Everyone turned to look at me and the home owner tells me to pick it up. Bonus part of the story is that a few hours later I’m laying on the floor in the apartment of people I don’t know with a migraine headache while my best friend is out in the parking lot having sex with one of the girls we were hanging out with in her Volkswagen bus.
