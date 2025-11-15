Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Badass Story? (Closed)

So basically, just comment it.
#1
So we had had gym outside one day, but it was football. I hate football. But we had to participate so i kinda ran around on the field not doing anything. My cousin Broden, the asshat, started yelling at me to do something. So I did, I gave him an uppercut straight to the jaw, while my friends said some obscenities even I haven’t heard! Ten feet away from the teacher. But Mr. Boone just looked at Broden and said, “Your cousin’s right, quit being a ******************************** (Procceded to string some curses that I will not repeat) and walk it off, you asshat” hahahahahhahaha i love Mr. Boone!!! The only thing I didn’t like was that he stole my asshat phrase! Lmao… I also broke Brodens nose B/
#2
I was late for a class, my teacher started yelling at me. I said, “call the cops.” The class went “oooooh.”
#3
My friends wouldn’t let me join their group project, even though they needed one more person. They just thought I couldn’t get any points for them. The teacher said I could just do the project by myself, so I did. My friends got a C on their project and I got an A+!
#4
so mine is pretty long. so ima put it in a summary. if u want details um comment what you wanna know! so basically weather my friend group broke or not was in my hands because it was a dire moment and i messed up real bad i told my friends they had real explaining to do, but they just self diagnosed themselves with depression then i exposed the person who they left me for , turns out my friends boyfriend was actually the person. they just abandoned me then and i was a loner then i found peeps on discord and had a bareley epic whatone would call “battle” . it sounds stupid without the details srry
#5
Going mudding with my sister on our 4-wheeler. Also running around catching my dads friends goats so we could give them medicine
#6
I said “shut up” to this annoying and egoistic kid in the 5th grade. Go ahead, call me a rebel….
