23YO New Mom Hides From Religious Fam, Mad As They Slam Her For Keeping Her Baby A Secret

The right time to be a mom and dad and have a baby is all up to the parents to decide. Unfortunately, we live in a world where family members feel that it’s their birthright to give their unsolicited opinion to couples about it.
Just a few months back, this 23-year-old had a baby, but she hid the news from her deadbeat dad’s orthodox family. She was sure that they wouldn’t handle the news well, and just like she predicted, they sparked drama after finding out. Here’s how it all went down…
It's up to parents who they share their pregnancy news with, but some relatives are not wise enough to understand this
The poster was born out of wedlock, and apart from her uncle, everyone from her dad's side of the family mistreated her
They also judged her for getting married early, so she hid her pregnancy from them at 23, but they soon found out after the delivery
She was accused of ruining her dad and his family's Christmas by hiding that he was a grandpa, and was even called selfish and heartless
Usually, their criticism didn't bother her, but as she was also struggling with postpartum depression, the poster was very upset
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares how her toxic family accused her of “ruining Christmas.” As she was born illegitimately, her dad’s relatives never really treated her right, and her mom was the one who raised her. In fact, even her father almost abandoned her, but it was his brother who treated her like a daughter and did everything for her.
Obviously, her uncle and his wife were the only ones that she told about her pregnancy. She felt that all the orthodox relatives from her dad’s side would judge her for having a baby at 23 because they had already been mean about her wedding. OP wanted to keep it hidden for a while, but when her mother-in-law made a post welcoming the baby, everyone found out.
That’s when all hell broke loose as she started receiving calls and messages from all the toxic folks. Sadly, the poster was already struggling with postpartum depression when she had to deal with their criticism. Not only did they all accuse her of ruining her father’s Christmas, but they also called her “heartless, selfish, and inconsiderate,” among other things.
The problem was that these things bothered her a lot, but her husband had no clue about it. He was under the impression that she didn’t really care about her dad’s side of the family, but she couldn’t ignore it this time. Moreover, she felt guilty that it would ruin her daughter’s first Christmas if she were down about it. Probably overwhelmed by everything, she vented online.
Of course, people sided with the poor poster, who was going through so much. We often hear about postpartum depression, as it affects about 1 in 7 or 14% of women in the US. However, what we don’t realize is how severe it can be. Experts stress that PPD can cause a myriad of symptoms that can last for months if they are not treated at the right time.
Moreover, studies have also shown that it can have an impact on the baby. They may develop behavior or learning problems, have feeding or sleeping issues, or might have a higher risk of developmental issues or impaired social skills. Any mom would be worried about her child during such a time, and facing backlash from family is the last thing she needs.
Besides, why should she share things with a man who practically abandoned her? Research has shown that absent fathers can have long-lasting impacts that last well into adulthood. From anxiety disorders and symptoms to attachment disorders, or even depression and compulsive behaviors, the damage that it causes can be pretty vast.
As if her absent father had not caused her enough trouble, she also had to face harsh treatment from his relatives. It’s only natural that she would want to shield positive things from such negative people. Folks advised her to share how she feels with her husband and block all the toxic people. Her and her baby’s health matter most, so I agree with the Redditors.
What about you? We would love to hear your thoughts, so type away in the comments below!
Netizens advised her to share her troubles with her husband, and also suggested that she block the whole toxic family
