22 Date Night Ideas That Will Keep You From Getting Sick Of Each Other During The Long, Dark Winter

The sun has officially clocked out for the season, and with it, all motivation to venture out into the frozen tundra you once called your neighborhood. Your relationship is now entering its most perilous phase: the “endless Netflix scroll until one of us falls asleep” era. It’s a romance rut, and the only thing on the menu is takeout and silent screen-staring.
But fear not, brave couple. You don’t have to let your love life go into hibernation. We’ve curated a list of brilliant ways to make staying in feel less like a sentence and more like the exclusive, pants-optional VIP experience it was always meant to be.
#1 Because ‘Netflix And Chill’ Is So 2018, Upgrade Your Date Nights With This Scratch Off Adventure Book That’s The Ultimate Relationship Goals Hack
Review: “I bought this for my boyfriend as a Valentine’s Day gift! We both suck at choosing dates so this helps decide for us. We tried one last night and had an absolute blast! I feel like the way these dates are tailored help so much in bonding on a deeper level and it is helping to strengthen our relationship. I cannot wait to choose another date soon!” – Kaycee Lee
Image source: amazon.com
#2 This Imdb Top 100 Scratch-Off Poster Is The Only Thing That Will Make You Feel Accomplished After A Weekend Of Binge-Watching Movies In Your Sweatpants. Spoiler Alert: The Shawshank Redemption Is Still Gonna Wreck You
Review: “This is an amazing gift. My husband loves movies so I have this to him for his birthday. He absolutely loved it, it’s a great conversation starter and everyone that visits asks for the link! It’s worth the money for sure!” – jennifer
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Unleash Your Inner Picasso (Or Just Laugh At Your Partner’s Stick Figures) With This Sip And Paint Kit That’s The Boozy, Artsy Date Night You Didn’t Know You Needed
Review: “Enjoyed doing a home date night. Perfect setup for the price.” – KaySweet
Image source: amazon.com
#4 A Hand Casting Kit Lets You Create A Monument To Your Love That’s Way More Personal And Slightly Less Creepy Than A Taxidermied Squirrel
Review: “Bought this as my anniversary gift to my husband, and he liked it. The video and the attached instructions was very helpful, easy to follow and do. It was really a fun and happy experience for us, plus we get this timeless piece of us we can treasure in a lifetime.” – Lyn Galvin
Image source: amazon.com, Lyn Galvin
#5 The Living Room Floor Can Become The Official Venue For Your Next Five-Star Date Night Thanks To This Large Indoor Teepee
Review: “Great for my adult Zen space! Added a twin raised air bed with some simple decor.” – Brigitte Ann
Image source: amazon.com
#6 A Scratch Off Date Night Ideas Under $45 Game Is The Perfect Way To Get Out Of The “Let’s Just Watch TV” Rut Without Having To Take Out A Small Loan
Review: “This is a really cute and fun idea for couples.” – Duane Browder
Image source: amazon.com, Duane Browder
#7 You Can Now Officially Plan All Your Future Adventures Together In Our Bucket List Journal Instead Of Just Vaguely Saying “We Should Do That Sometime”
Review: “This is such a sweet gift with so many fun things to put in.” – Lindsey Newhouse
Image source: amazon.com, Kindle Customer
The greatest love story of all time is the one between you and not having to put on real pants to leave the house. Every single idea here is a tribute to that beautiful romance. This is about transforming your shared living space from the place where you argue about whose turn it is to take out the trash into a bona fide, five-star destination for two.
#8 This Mead Making Kit Is Basically Your Gateway To Becoming A Medieval Mixologist— Just Add Honey, Patience, And A Questionable Tolerance For Ye Olde Hangovers
Review: “Comes with everything you need and super clear instructions! Watch the video on YouTube to feel even more comfortable!” – Lynette Deleon
Image source: amazon.com
#9 This “What I Love About Us” DIY Book Is The Perfect Way To Document Your Relationship, From “Meet Cute” To “Why Are You Hogging The Blankets Again? The Last Page Is Just A Doodle Of You Both As Old People Arguing Over The Thermostat
Review: “It is definitely on the smaller size, it’s fit in my hand. I love it because my husband can carry it with him in his work bag, so that whenever he’s having a bad day he can look at it. I’m giving it to him for our first anniversary to go with the theme of paper. It’s very heartfelt and I highly recommend this book.” – Laura
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Melt Cheese And Hearts At The Same Time With This Electronic Fondue Set That’s Basically A Hot Tub For Your Food And Your Relationship
Review: “I love this it works so well!” – Amazon Customer
This fondue set is a prime example of gimmicks that actually work. Check out these other 25 kitchen gadgets that are delivering on their promises.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 A Bottle Of Massage Oil Is The Universal Signal That A Clumsy, Two-Minute Shoulder Pat Is Not Going To Cut It Tonight
Review: “I previously wrote a review about these oils that I purchased. But as you can see, the newer bottles are much smaller than the previous bottles I purchased for the same price. This is very disappointing, because as a customer, I’m not getting the full price or the full amount for the price that I paid. I feel like I was short changed. But I still need these oils for my aches and pains. So I am forced to purchase them, despite the fact that the bottles are smaller. until I find somebody that will give me a better deal.” – Susan Fuentes
Image source: amazon.com, Susan Fuentes
#12 The Taco Tuesday Kit Is Here To Inform Your Boring Old “What’s For Dinner?” Routine That It’s Officially Being Replaced By A Fiesta
Review: “I’m obsess with this product. It’s so easy to set up and cleaned, makes dinner super fun and excited. My kids love it!!!” – Mick
Image source: amazon.com, Mick
#13 The Ultimate Test Of Your Relationship, Cooking A Meal Together, Is Now An Open-Book Exam Thanks To This Guide Of 100 Recipes To Cook Together
Review: “Amazing cookbook, my partner and I love how it works with splitting up the steps!!!” – Andrew
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Pamper Yourselves With This 28 Piece Spa Night Set That’s Basically A Staycation In A Box— Scented Candles And Sheet Masks Included, Awkward Small Talk Not Included
Review: “You really can’t go wrong with this facial set. It’s gluten free, paraben free, sodium & sulfate free, for ALL skin types, natural ingredients and cruelty free. There’s so many little feel good items in this beautifully made box, it just makes you feel special and important.” – Halfway Hippie
Image source: amazon.com
If you’re starting to suspect that your relationship’s official third wheel is the remote control, this is your intervention. Think of these ideas as a hard reset button, a way to jolt yourselves out of the routine and remind you that you’re not just roommates who share a Wi-Fi password. You’re here to create a memory that doesn’t involve a streaming service’s login screen.
#15 You Can Create A Romantic Atmosphere With Zero Risk Of Accidentally Summoning The Fire Department With These Electric Tealight Candles
Review: “The longevity and ambiance they provided exceeded expectations. I highly recommend this product—it’s well worth the investment!” – Brandy Miller
Image source: amazon.com, Brandy Miller
#16 A Movie Projector Will Make Your Living Room Feel Less Like The Place You Watch TV And More Like A Private, Exclusive Cinema Where Pants Are Optional
Review: “We’re really happy about the image quality, it sounds pretty good and overall it works very well for the price. Bluetooth only works for connecting sound devices. It’s easy to use and it’s size is amazing to take it with you anywhere.” – Claudia Martinez
Image source: amazon.com, Claudia Martinez
#17 The Never Have I Ever Card Game Is The Perfect Way To Fast-Track The “So, What Are Your Deep, Dark Secrets?” Phase Of Your Relationship
Review: “Get it if you plan on having a good time and want to get together get to know each other.” – Levon
Image source: amazon.com, Levon
#18 The Soul-Crushing “What Should We Do On Date Night?” Conversation Can Now Be Officially Outsourced To This Glorious Spinning Prize Wheel
Review: “Great spinner Kids love it Seems durable and great for the kids!” – Jessica Laing
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica Laing
#19 The Feelings Palette Couples Game Is A Way More Fun And Significantly Less Expensive Alternative To Couples Therapy
Review: “Great way to know your partner better. Even for married couples. You need to catch up with each other from time to time.” – Nelson Yang
Image source: amazon.com, Daniel
#20 This Soy Candle Making Kit Is Basically DIY Aromatherapy, But With More Glitter And The Occasional Wax Spill That You’ll Pretend Was Intentional
Review: “If you’re beginning homemade candlemaking this is definitely the perfect starter kit. It’s very simple to use the variety of scents smell great and I absolutely love the tins that come with the kit.” – Danielle Torres
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Turn Your Couch Into A Snack Haven With This Cravebox 50 Piece Snackbox That’s Basically A Treasure Chest Of Munchies For Your Next Netflix Marathon
Review: “I love the variety of snacks in this box. Everyone can choose the treat of their choice!” – Loretta
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Your Movie Night’s Snack Game Is About To Get A Major Promotion From “Sad, Burnt Microwave Bag” To “Bougie Cinematic Experience” With A Gourmet Popcorn Set
Review: “So, gotta say as a traditional, generational popcorn lover I’m generally not into the flavored popcorns, kettle corn and that stuff that my wife and kids eat. I’ll usually go with one particular seasoning and call it a wrap. Pop ‘N Dulge has really made our family rethink that.” – Jarvis Kolen
Image source: amazon.com, Jarvis Kolen
