30 Adults Share What They Regret Not Doing While They Were Young

Many people try to make the phrase “no regrets” their motto, pushing aside thoughts about the past and focusing on the future.
However, not dwelling, but reflecting on past experiences, both positive and negative, can provide valuable lessons and insights that lead to personal growth.
According to a recent survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by UK charity consortium Remember A Charity, four in ten people regret certain aspects of their lives, with spending too much time at work and not traveling being among the most common choices.
So we invite you to think about how we want to spend our time and take a look at a Reddit thread started by platform user Hassan_Wamedh that invited people to share what they wish they would’ve done differently when they were younger.
#1
Protect my hearing and my teeth.
Image source: canthelpmyself9, Mark Paton / unsplahs (not the actual photo)
#2
I would not use tobacco…. ever.
Image source: Fickle_Pipe1954, Ewoud Van den Branden / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#3
I should have left that creepy demeaning religion (Mormonism) 35 years earlier.
Image source: Nannyphone7, Aubrey Odom / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#4
Spending more time with my animals. They were gone sooner than I expected and I regret every single time I complained about walking the dog or skipped a riding lesson because I was too busy moping in my room. Appreciate them while they’re there, or you’ll regret it forever like I do.
Image source: eqmess, Martin Katler / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#5
Walking away from toxic people.
Image source: ButterscotchSuch2771, sebastiaan stam / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#6
Learning more languages and skills.
Image source: NarutoWinchester, Leonardo Toshiro Okubo / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#7
My grandfather is Mexican, and he tried to teach me Spanish when I was young, but I was never paying much attention.
I’m trying to learn now, before I lose him.
Image source: imaginarywaffleiron
#8
Learning financial literacy.
Image source: scienceforbid, Firmbee.com / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9
Taking care of my teeth better and saved more money.
Image source: harambesBackAgain, Geo Days / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10
Turning down invites and opportunities to meet new people and travel to new places because I was too hung up on how I looked. I was so hard on myself. And to her I apologise.
Image source: Welshraven9, Arif Riyanto / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#11
Settling down with the wrong person too early.
Image source: Personal-Tea7226, Drew Coffman / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#12
Focusing on school and going to college for something I actually want to do.
I’m 34 now, and while I make like 150k a year, I find my career to be a massive waste of time. I work crazy overtime hours and travel, leading to no life.
The trades aren’t all they are cracked up to me.
Hopefully next year I can enroll and shoot for a masters in psychology to be a therapist. F**k sacrificing life for a check. I have no kids and I’m newly single so now is the time.
Image source: BatheInChampagne, Aaron Burden / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#13
Therapy. Should have started at 14 instead of 24, this would have prevented most of the dumb things I did.
Image source: DeltaPavonis1, Kelly Sikkema / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
Not traveling enough before having kids.
Image source: JanettFies, Ulises Guareschi Corvetto / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#15
Ate healthily or at least with portion control. I developed bad eating habits because I was deprived of food growing up. I’m around 25 lbs heavier than my normal weight. I’ve always tried going on a diet but always fail.
Image source: strangerthings___11, Nadine Primeau / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#16
Trying too hard to keep friends when they used me and took advantage of my kindness, I’ve learnt that not everyone wants to be your friend and I’m okay with that!
Image source: Electronic-Plan-725, Kimson Doan / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#17
Being diagnosed with ADHD. Looking back it makes so much sense, but I was never tested. I spent years dealing with depression and anxiety over problems caused by it. Hell I dropped out of college twice.
Image source: RetroCorn, Christina Victoria Craft / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#18
Being a better boyfriend to awesome girls i dated when younger.
Image source: Own_Comfortable_4955, Dương Hữu / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#19
Choosing myself.
Image source: Sonnenschein69420, Fa Barboza / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#20
Skipping travel. Missed adventures haunt me. Embrace every opportunity, folks!
Image source: givemedrop, Dino Reichmuth / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#21
Being accepting of who I am.
Throwing off the religion I grew up with and my warped attitude towards sex.
Image source: LordyIHopeThereIsPie, Jill Wellington / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#22
I should have learned to play the guitar, I should have learned to play them drums.
Image source: GloomspiteGit
#23
Wearing a condom. I love my kids more than life itself. but life itself has been a lot different and harder than I thought.
Image source: wasting-time-atwork
#24
Starting a gym routine, trying more activities and being more social.
Image source: Frankthetankjones, Danielle Cerullo / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#25
Be a teenager. I was too eager to grow up and focused almost exclusively on work from 15-25 so I missed out on the whole thing.
Image source: DaGoodSauce, Grab / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#26
Not getting help when I needed it the most.
Image source: Ok-Reporter-8728
#27
Attending prom, graduation and other high school graduate activities. I was just so depressed at the time and didn’t think anyone would care if I wasn’t there.
Now I’ll never get to experience those things.
Image source: l0u1s11
#28
Here are a couple – make working out a hobby, take care of your skin, use Moisturizer/sunscreen, take better care of teeth, spend more time with your parents and capture those moments(photos/videos).
Image source: KajjiKai, Caley Vanular / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#29
Socializing and giving my own interests a chance.
Image source: boipoispoik, Elevate / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#30
Studying abroad when I was in college.
Image source: GoBears2109
