How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

by

Being a French guy from a tiny town, I have always liked to travel. I started traveling at the age of 21 and by age 25 I wanted something a little bit different than going to hostels or sleeping in a tent, something more fulfilling.

So I started searching for an experience and found this place where apparently you can volunteer with wolves in the Far West Russian Land. After 1 month of waiting for my visa, I was on my way traveling by bus from France.

It took me about a week of traveling by public transport to reach the place. It was a small village only reachable by local taxis (or guys who were up for the drive for some rubles…), situated about 25 minutes from the nearest village. A bunch of houses, lost in the middle of the taiga. Around 80% of the area is covered by unspoiled forest with just a few roads.

I did not speak much Russian, they did not speak much English, no TV, internet, or such. Many mosquitoes, as there are many swamps around. For two weeks I was fully immersed in the wild.

Don’t hesitate to contact me if you want to contact details for volunteering there !

One day I realized I wanted to travel someplace different, somewhere more fulfilling than a simple trip

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

I searched for many days and found this wolf sanctuary in the far Russia

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

Apparently, you can volunteer there, so my plan was set

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

I traveled to the remote village in Russia, where I met friendly people, who did not speak my language, and a lot of wolves

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

For two weeks I was fully immersed in the wild: no internet, no TV, no phone

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

I had to visit mama wolf everyday, which took 2 hours of walking in the forest by foot, where I needed to be loud to scare away the bears

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

She needed to see humans, as she was wild but got too used to being around humans and therefore needed some human attention

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

I stayed in a hut by the wolf fence for a few nights, hearing the howling of the other wolves

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

I also cared for the cubs

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

Those tiny ones eat so much meat already

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

This is the house in the village where I stayed

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

My daily path to see the wolf

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

And here’s me wearing my anti-mosquito outfit

How I As French Man Ended Up Volunteering At A Wolf Sanctuary In Russia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Two Ex-Military Men Come Together To Create The Tool They Really Needed
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Adobe Has Just Launched A Clothing Line With The Worst Stock Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Customer Finds Out Tattoo Artist Is Convicted Felon And Demands Their Money Back, Shop Responds In Best Way
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Jeniffer Tarazona
10 Things You did not Know about Jeniffer Tarazona
3 min read
Dec, 31, 2019
The Sound of Violence: A Sound of Silence Batman Parody
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2018
Which “The 100” Cast Members Will Have the Best Post Series Success?
3 min read
May, 2, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.