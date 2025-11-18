Because Adulting Is Hard: 20 Little Treats To Make It All Worthwhile

Let’s be real, adulting is hard. Paying bills, meal prepping, and pretending to understand your coworker’s Excel spreadsheets – it’s enough to make anyone want to crawl back into bed and binge-watch their favorite comfort show. But fear not, weary warriors of the 9-to-5 grind, because we’ve got just the antidote for your adulting blues: a collection of 20 little luxuries that are oh-so-worth it.
From pampering beauty products that will make you feel like a queen (or king) to kitchen gadgets that turn cooking into a culinary adventure, these affordable indulgences are the perfect way to treat yo’ self without breaking the bank. So, go ahead, put on those fuzzy slippers, light a scented candle, and get ready to embrace a world of guilt-free pampering.
#1 Forgetful Much? This Magnetic Dry Erase List Board Is Here To Keep Your Life (And Your Grocery List) In Order
Review: “Got these to replace an old magnetic whiteboard that we had been using for a grocery list for many years. These stick well to the metal on the fridge and are easy to write on and wipe off. We use one for grocery list, one for To-Do list, one for dinner options and the other one for Misc. notes. Works great.” – Stanlo
Image source: amazon.com, Review Enthusiast
#2 Stop Losing Your Remote (And Your Mind) During Binge-Watching Sessions. These Remote Cases Will Keep Your Clicker Safe And Sound
Review: “Perfect fit and makes it a lot easier to hold remote in hand with the great grip the cover provides. Glows in the dark and the colors stand out so it makes it easier to find because we all know we lose these little remotes” – Grandma
Image source: amazon.com, JJ Snipes
#3 Ditch The Expensive Spa Treatments And Indulge In Some Serious Self-Care With This Biodance Hydro Cera-Nol Real Deep Mask
Review: “These deep bio collagen masks are amazing. They smell amazing. They work amazing your skin is like absolute amazing the next day. If you sleep in them, they give your skin the softness and I just highly recommend them. You have to try them. They are amazing.” – Jessica nelson
Image source: amazon.com, Beth T.
#4 These Unbreakable Dinner Plates And Cereal Bowls Are Perfect For Anyone Who’s Ever Dropped A Dish And Had A Mini Heart Attack
Review: “These plates are very nice and are perfect for any age. They are lightweight, durable, easy to clean and store nicely. I have used them in the microwave and the dishwasher and they have held up good. I love the variety of colors and how the rim keeps food on the plate. Great product!” – Suzy Q
Image source: amazon.com, Claudette Timas
#5 Your Lips Deserve A Little Luxury – Treat Them To This e.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm And Pucker Up For Some Serious Hydration
Review: “This product was reccomended to me by a friend and OH MY was she right!! This stuff is sooo worth the money. I did lose it but I bought 2 more. This exceeded my expectations!! My favorite is the vanilla frosting one!! You have to buy this!!” – Eric T.
Image source: amazon.com, Josefina
#6 Your Hair Will Be So Silky Smooth After Using This Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Hair Mask, You’ll Be Flipping It Like A Shampoo Commercial Star
Review: “The Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Hair Mask is a miracle worker! After just one use, my hair feels incredibly soft and smooth. It deeply nourishes and hydrates, leaving my hair silky and manageable without weighing it down. If you’re looking for that perfect shine and softness, this mask is a must-have in your hair care routine!” – Erika phan
Image source: amazon.com, Victoria Lee
#7 Treat Yourself To Some Serious Beauty Sleep With An Alaska Bear Sleep Mask
Review: “I bought this hoping it would help with dry eyes. I am in LOVE with it. Not only does it help with dry eyes, it feels so soft, cool, and luxurious- I wear it every night! I especially like the adjustable band. I have washed mine by hand several times and it is holding up well. A must have for a better nights sleep!” – Lynn S.
Image source: amazon.com, Laura Camila Estrella Ramírez
#8 Forget Netflix And Chill, It’s Time For Popcorn And Thrill With This Whirley Pop Popcorn Maker!
Review: “The Whirly makes the best popcorn! It’s well made, easy to use and easy to clean. I use the Amish brand large kernel popcorn, and use either olive or coconut oil. Perfect popcorn every time in about 3 minutes. Highly recommend.” – redbaytiger
Image source: amazon.com, stephanie reeves
#9 Staying Hydrated Is About To Get A Whole Lot Chicer With This Berry Fresh Glass Water Bottle
Review: “I really like this water bottle! Pretty design on a lightweight glass bottle, with a lid that seals well and an easy to use handle that makes carrying it around easy. My new staple at work!” – hammer5505
Image source: amazon.com, Kiki
#10 Scooping Ice Cream Is About To Become Your New Favorite Workout (For Your Tastebuds, That Is), Thanks To This Ergonomic Spring Chef Scoop
Review: “Now that I’ve bought this scoop i know I will never have to buy another. This is amazing. It cuts though frozen ice cream like butter. hand wash and dry only. You will understand when you receive it. Nice big handle on it so it doesn’t slip in your hand. Makes it so easy to scoop anything hard. I use it to clean my Cantaloups too makes easy work of them. Great investment.” – Christina Lautenslager
Image source: amazon.com, AK
#11 Unleash Your Inner Truth-Teller (And Then Set It On Fire) With This Burn After Writing Journal – Therapy Has Never Been So Cathartic
Review: “I like this journal. It’s easy ideas to think about. Honestly, sometimes I fill out the questions while under the influence of…. And the answer again later. I definitely recommend it. Oh, and it should make great bonfire starter later.” – Kela Ann Johnson
Image source: amazon.com, Luv2Read
#12 Remember To Take Your Meds And Treat Yourself At The Same Time With This Sleek Pill Dispenser Daily
Review: “I am finally able to save energy I used to expend by getting my pills ready. This wheel is not just easy, it is fun! Makes excellent sound when pushing the button (for my fellow ADHD/autistics who have sound problems).” – DedGuy
Image source: amazon.com, TLT
#13 Turn Your Commute Into A Concert With The Incredible Sound Quality Of These Apple AirPods Max
Review: “I have given up on earbuds because my ears are so small they won’t stay in. Switched to these and I will never look back. Love the build and sound quality. Absolutely recommend these to anyone who loves music.” – CozmicFlea
Image source: amazon.com, Juan da Silva
#14 “Alexa, Turn On The Cozy Vibes!” – This Kasa Smart Plug Lets You Control Your Lights With Just Your Voice
Review: “These are very handy! They are easy to set up and they work with Alexa. It’s awesome for things you want to be able to turn on and off hands-free. We use them on our living room lamps, bedroom lamps, and christmas trees :).” – Holly Rawls
Image source: amazon.com, Zak
#15 Bad Hair Days? Not On This Shark’s Watch! This Shark Hd430 Flexstyle Is The Mane Event Your Hair Routine’s Been Missing
Review: “I am in love!!!! My hair looks amazing, shiny, not frizzy and this thing is powerful! For the fraction of the cost of a Dyson but performs just as amazing I say buy it! The curls took literally less than 10mins!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Ava
#16 Turn Your Bed Into A Toasty Haven With This King Size Heating Pad – It’s The Ultimate Self-Care Treat For Chilly Nights
Review: “I love this heating pad. It gets hot at all 3 settings. It detached from the power source so that it can be washed. The cord is also long enough to move around. I also love the soft feel against my skin. You will not go wrong with this. Even better, the customer service team is amazing.” – Naedoss Crafts
Image source: amazon.com, BongCoy
#17 Upgrade Your Brushing Game With The Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush – Your Dentist Will Be So Proud!
Review: “My dentist recommended this toothbrush and I love it. It has a timer on it for two minutes and it also does a little beep for 30 seconds to tell you that you need to move to the other side of your mouth. It’s a great invention. I love it.” – Debrah L. Gladstone
Image source: amazon.com, Electric Teeth
#18 Treat Your Skin To The Ultimate Hug With These Plush And Absorbent XL Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
Review: “These facial towels are amazing! The texture is thick like paper towel but not as rough. Gentle on the skin. Great for removing makeup or drying face after wash. I’ve tried to many and these are by far the best. Also good to pack for travel.” – Ranni
Image source: amazon.com, Hector Mancillas
#19 Your Hand Will Thank You For The Extra Comfort This Magic Mouse Silicone Cushion Provides – No More Cramped Fingers After Hours Of Scrolling!
Review: “this has been an absolute lifesaver – i love my magic mouse but it was super uncomfortable, this makes it much more ergonomic and comfortable to use! it’s been going strong for almost 2 years now. i’m impressed and eternally grateful.” – Brigitte
Image source: amazon.com, Brigitte
#20 “Adulting” Just Got A Whole Lot Tastier With This Ninja Air Fryer Pro – Now You Can Finally Cook Something Other Than Instant Ramen!
Review: “If you’re looking for a versatile and reliable air fryer, this one is definitely worth considering! I’ve been using this air fryer for a while now, and it has been excellent. I’ve cooked everything from burgers and chicken thighs to potatoes wedges and fries, and each time, the results have been fantastic. It’s incredibly easy to use, heats up quickly, and looks modern.” – Noemi B.
Image source: amazon.com, Noemi B.
Follow Us