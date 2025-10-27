The Only Appropriate Reaction To These 115 Cute Baby Animal Pics Is “Aww”

There’s something oh-so-soothing about baby animals. Tiny paws, oversized eyes, and ears they are yet to grow into. They wobble when they walk, squeak when they’re supposed to roar, and stare at the world with eyes so big they look like they could pop at any moment.
Animal babies are mother nature’s way of telling us that pockets of joy do still exist. Even if they’re sometimes wrapped in feathers, fur, or the occasional layer of mud.
These teeny-weeny floofballs have the ability to melt even the iciest of human hearts. It’s a phenomenon backed up by science. Research shows that looking at adorable, helpless creatures triggers our nurturing instincts and gives our brains a boost of feel-good chemicals. Instant emotional therapy that could result in a trip to the local shelter to adopt one or four baby animals that you never knew you needed.
If you’re having a rough day, prepare for an emotional reset. Bored Panda has gathered together the most ridiculously cute baby animal pics for you to stare at when everything gets too much. So sit back, relax, keep scrolling and feel the tension slowly start to melt away.
#1 A Baby Fox Showed Up To Say Hi At My Grandmother’s House
Image source: Vechrotex
#2 First Family Photo – Santa Barbara Zoo
He was 6 feet at birth. His dad (on the right) is a little over 16 feet tall!
Image source: x_cnja
#3 Baby Skunk Fell Asleep In My Hand Yesterday As I Returned It To Its Burrow
Not a pet. My son found it in the driveway. I’ve seen its mother on the hill above my house, always in the same spot. Figured it was where they lived, and I was right; there was another baby sleeping outside a hole in the ground. It ran into it when I approached, so I set its sibling down next to where it was sleeping. It ran inside.
Image source: Sweatyrando
#4 Applesauce, He’s Got Pointy Ears Now
I feel like he’s grown and ready to pack his bags and leave the house. He’s changed so much. Someone tell him to slow down!
Image source: Beccalov3
#5 Baby Boy
I found him all alone; he’s still in his milking phase, can’t be older than one month.
Image source: my-mr
#6 I Think This Is The Only Time She’s Stood Still For Me To Take A Photo. Baby Socks
Image source: YellowPosty
#7 Moo Moo Everyone
Image source: NoMap3080
#8 Miss Stripey Has Been Taken Into Custody
She has the cutest nose!
Image source: Exidor
#9 Ctrl C + Ctrl V
Image source: Merumi0906
#10 Our Sweet Emmett The Otter
Image source: newhousewildliferescue
#11 This Duck Used To Come To My Porch For Food. Recently, She Brought Her Babies. I’ve Been Watching Them Grow Up
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Look At This Adorable Shelter Bunny
Image source: Substantial_Buddy780
#13 Remember Kiwi & His Goth Girlfriend? Well, Now She’s His Goth Wife, And They Have 4 Beautiful Half Goth Babies
Image source: painthands
#14 My Coworker Brought Her Day-Old Lamb Into Work
Lamb was rejected by mum.
Image source: Spnvettech
#15 Butterscotch, 2 Days Old And Already Stealing My Heart
Image source: baroness_of_ripley
#16 Happy Sleeping Baby Wombat
Image source: MissFlowerFox
#17 Babies Are Healthy And Hanging Out With New Friends
Their mom passed away, and I brought them to a wildlife sanctuary. I get weekly updates.
Image source: TheLeener
#18 About 7 Months Ago, I Posted About Having Rescued This Baby From A Hoarder. She Is 9 Months Old Today. She’s Doing Amazing
She knows how to tug my heartstrings to get what she wants.
Image source: graypupon
#19 One Of My Babies. Name Ideas? I Love Her Teeny Little Ears
Image source: LilH0neyBunny
#20 Sleeping Baby Tiger At Animalia Park, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Image source: procopio
#21 A Baby Squirrel Saved, Now She’s Demanding Peanuts
Image source: fantasizeava
#22 Really Cute
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Found A Baby Hawk At Work Today
Image source: gaigemeister
#24 Javelina Baby
We’re still getting javelina babies (also called “reds”) this time of year. If separated from their mothers and the herd, it can be touch-and-go for a few weeks because they’re pretty sensitive to the cold. For these adorable (but feisty!) babes, a heat source is a must for survival. Depending on their age at arrival, we offer a warm incubator, ceramic heat lamps, heating pads, or heated mats in their enclosures until they’re several months old and ready for life with a new herd. Oh, and they all get a cuddle buddy!
Image source: southwestwildlife
#25 Baby Anteater
Image source: ZOO Łódź
#26 With Parenting, It Gets Thrown Into The Pool And Covered In Mud, So It Was Looking Pretty Exhausted. The Photo Shows It After Taking A Little Break And Getting Wiped Down
Image source: hirakawazoo
#27 Bunnies
A mama rabbit decided to have her babies in one of our garden pots!
Image source: BlueLord100
#28 Throwback To Nutmeg And Ginger As Babies. They Were Absolutely Adorable Back Then
Image source: Modern-Moo
#29 Baby Racoons Nursing On My Deck
Image source: walgreensfan
#30 Baby Dolls
Image source: cheesethechameleon
#31 Baby Pandas
Image source: Joshua Doubek
#32 My Sweet Foster Babies, Featuring Their Round Kitty Tums
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Kinder Is 2 Weeks Old Today
We named her after a chocolate brand we have in Spain called Kinder because of her color, and also she is as edible as this sweets.
Image source: linichi62
#34 Shhh, Baby Sleeping
Image source: robindastore
#35 Adorale Baby Dingos
Image source: Australian Dingo Foundation
#36 Teeny Tiny Itty-Bitty Froggo
Image source: fauxofkaos
#37 One Of Our Baby Raccoon Rescues Is Waving “Hello”
My wife has her wildlife rehabilitation license in Florida, and the doctor at the veterinarian clinic she works at sees wildlife pro bono, so we often have all sorts of wildlife in our home. The patients we have eventually “graduate” to another local rehabilitator who has much more space and resources than we do, but sometimes we get to facilitate a release.
Image source: EvolutionDG
#38 Hello Darling
Met this cute baby boy at petco. He was on his way to help teach a school about different animals.
Image source: ATLgirl
#39 Baby Rough Green Snake
Image source: dhensonjazz
#40 Baby Daisy
Image source: AmalgamationOfBeasts
#41 My Sister’s Cat Had Kitten And Oh My Lord. Please Heal Your Hearts With Me And These Babies
Image source: Nice_Bake
#42 Does Anyone Know Roughly How Old This Baby Squirrel Is?
We found this baby squirrel out on a road nearby, it was attempting to climb a wall and kept falling, it was holding its arm up, and holding it with its other arm, and also making a high pitched squealing noise, so we decided to take it back to help it, as it seemed hurt, and it was freezing cold and raining heavily outside. It has started to learn to climb from what it seems, so I’m thinking it’s possibly between 8-10 weeks old.
Image source: tmarsh2
#43 Baby Borb Does Around
Image source: theMediocreOptimist
#44 Cutest Baby Elephant
Image source: thissrilankangirl
#45 Parents Decided To Get Some Pygmy Goats
Image source: Mighalla
#46 My Girlfriend Surprised Me With A Private Blind Date With This Little Guy For My Birthday. Meet Waru, The Baby Wombat
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Two Days Old
The first babies of the year arrived two days ago… two twin girls.
Image source: sofakingwright
#48 Baby Squirrel
I found it on my terrace; it fell from its nest. I put it back and haven’t seen it in some time, so I think the mother moved to another place.
Image source: AssortedRendition
#49 Attic Babies. All Were Reunited With Mom
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Please Enjoy These 3 Babies
Image source: Book-Dragoness
#51 My Lovely Babies, Custard And Cream
Image source: Modern-Moo
#52 Baby Kit
Image source: mepperina
#53 Four Of My Babies
Image source: Mysterious_Syrup_319
#54 Hands You A Lemon. I Mean A Handful Of Baby Hams
Image source: Sylrax
#55 I’m Not Going Through My Dog’s Baby Pics And Crying, You Are
She’s a border collie, a German Shepard, and lots of different terrier breeds.
Image source: pillow_talk_00
#56 Baby Deer Licking It’s Little Chops
We are feeding the fawn because its mother left it for 2 days. Poor thing was screaming.
Image source: SaintAcid
#57 The Cutest Babies
Image source: Carako
#58 Female Puppy For Adoption In Bangalore
Image source: flycat_01
#59 She Is So Tiny. My Cow Betty Had Her First One This Morning. Perfect Job. Perfectly Healthy Baby. She’s Little Bitty But Bounding Around Already
Image source: GoreonmyGears
#60 My Girlfriends Cat Had Babies. Aren’t They Cute?
Image source: mufasis
#61 These Little Babies Are Living Under My Porch
They’re at the age where they’re starting to explore I guess. I saw mama bun last night so I know they’re being fed. My dog and ducks are super interested in them so everytime I come outside with them, I see one and gently put them back under the porch for safety, at least until they’re a bit bigger. They can explore safely when my dog is inside and my ducks are in their enclosure. They’re just so adorable, figured everyone would enjoy a good bun pic.
Image source: taysmurf
#62 Feeding Schedule For Bottle Babies?
Mama has not been able to stand from a case of pregnancy toxemia, so these two have been bottle fed from day one. Currently, we get up around 1 to 2 am for a night feeding. How long will that be necessary, or does anyone do that besides us?
Image source: Bulky-Level4492
#63 Our Little Beagle! Meet Belle
Image source: Opposite-Tricky
#64 So Much Cuteness
Image source: phillyzoo
#65 This Baby Raccoon That Lives Next Door To Me
Image source: pacificcactus
#66 My Donkey Odessa Had Her Baby
Image source: Cold-Guarantee3049
#67 A Baby Miniature Horse We Have At Our Rescue Right Now
His name is Shadow, he was an auction pull, and he is 6-8 months old. He isn’t adoptable yet because he has something going on with his back end, probably why he was dumped at an auction.
Image source: Reinylane
#68 I Moved In Recently With My Friend, Right After She Got A Puppy
He is the absolute sweetest thing in the world.
Image source: bratty_bunnybby
#69 My New Baby
Image source: Monix1
#70 My Day-Old Baby Girl
Image source: foreveralready
#71 Baby Zelda
Image source: JCat313
#72 Baby Toucan Fell Asleep While Eating A Blueberry. This Is Propane The Chestnut-Eared Aracari
Image source: aviculturist
#73 Sometimes The Smallest Things Are What Take Up The Most Space In Your Heart
Image source: DeliciousFee2201
#74 Aww Baby Long Neck
Image source: flawed1
#75 Look At All Those Chickens
Image source: JoyceWhiteVance
#76 Baby Turtle
Image source: AngelaMichellex
#77 My Pet Cow Chunk Had Her Baby, Chip, 4 Weeks Ago. She Is Such A Good Mother
Image source: Modern-Moo
#78 Proud Mama! Sarra With Her Triplets She Gave Birth To Earlier Today
Patagonian mara. They are a type of large rodent that is native to Argentina. They are in the same family as capybara and guinea pigs.
Image source: texasrigger
#79 I Heard Whimpering Within The Tall Grass In My Yard. It Was A Baby Fawn
Nobody will touch or harm this little beauty, it’s safe as can be on my land!
Image source: JustTom1
#80 A Young Gosling That Was Out With It’s Parents For A Swim
Image source: Raephstel
#81 Cute Dama Gazelle Calve
Image source: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
#82 Baby Barred Owls In Vermont
Image source: Chuckleski212
#83 I Really Like This Picture I Took Of A Calf With Her Mom
Image source: Modern-Moo
#84 Sweet Little Baby Found In A Stack Of Lumber On A Job Site
She’s being picked up by a wild animal rehab and release org called “Keepers of the Wild.”
Image source: IamSkudd
#85 Being A Puppy Is Hard Work
Image source: Dazzling-Growth9573
#86 Trespassing And Resisting Arrest
This guy was found trespassing in the garden and had to be detained in a sheepskin cell.
Image source: gimlet_prize
#87 Our Newborn Baby Goats
Image source: WalterTheGoodestBoy
#88 Claire With Both Colobus Babies
Colobus monkeys are born completely white with pink skin, but gradually their coat will develop the coloration of a full adult colobus monkey of black and white at around four to six months of age.
Image source: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
#89 Meet Frankie – The Bestest Baby Sketti (5-Month-Old Hognose Snake)
Right now, we’re slowly acclimating her to us holding her and feeding her. We’ve had her for about a month.
Image source: gingerwithspice
#90 Baby Blue Fledgling With A Big Personality
That face says it all… pure discontent with a side of sass! Honestly, this little grump has stolen my heart.
Image source: Downtown_Cut8439
#91 Stray Baby Found On Bridge, Before & After Flea Bath
Image source: dry_soup
#92 This Is My Baby Pink Belly Sideneck. No Name Yet. Any Suggestions?
Image source: WaylonSlithers
#93 1, 2, 3 And 4 Dragons. Just Picked Up My Second Pair Of Red-Eyed Crocodile Skinks, All 4 CB
Image source: Tobias-Thomassen
#94 Hello To Miggins. This Is Our Baby Boy Miggins (8 And A Bit Weeks), Here He Was Trying To Look Innocent Before Trying To Bite My Toes
He’s settling in well and really starting to be confident and loving. He was a little shy at first but he’s already coming out of his shell and is already following and trying to get attention from me and my partner all the time.
Image source: Maysonator
#95 Why Do These Babies Look Nothing Like Their Mothers
Image source: Great_Coast_8377
#96 Whacchu Lookin’ At, Peasant?
Image source: bergerdani
#97 My Friend’s Baby Cobra Hatching
Image source: depressedsinnerxiii
#98 Baby Keets Enjoying The Warmth Of My Boyfriend’s Hands
Image source: looodara
#99 Adorable Crabby Friend
Image source: Tacocat1147
#100 Found A Baby Snapper
Central Maine, a huge storm came through, and it’s still raining. We’re in drought conditions currently. Got him to the stream, he’s good.
Image source: Gramurai
#101 A Baby Elephant Showing Off His Stick
Image source: mkelly_photography
#102 Some Cute Photos Of Baby Missy. She’s Growing Into A Big Girl
Image source: Modern-Moo
#103 Milk Mustache In The Morning
Image source: jmarcoz
#104 Puppy Girl – 4 Weeks
Image source: reddit.com
#105 Reba And Her Baby Rosemary. Look At That Tongue
Image source: HoofandHornFarm
#106 I Found This Baby In My Bathroom Stall And Released Him Outside
Image source: mouthfullofsnakes
#107 My Baby Boy, Born Just A Couple Hours Ago
Image source: Dear_Worker_1183
#108 What Should I Name Baby Girl?
Image source: catsblep
#109 Two Of The Babies That I Produced This Year
Image source: valdezie74
#110 Just Got My First Stinky Noodle Baby After Wanting One For Years
Image source: creamiepuffs
#111 Wooly Coat Husky Puppy
He has one blue eye, so we named him after David Bowie.
Image source: Liamloans6763
#112 I Am A Shelter Vet Tech And Met A Baby Named Oat
Image source: MegaNymphia
#113 Baby Dean Clearly Loves Scratches
Image source: Modern-Moo
#114 Is This Armadillo Old Enough To Be On It’s Own?
I know they’re not ideal to touch, but little dude was rolling through my yard, and I didn’t want my pitbull to get him.
Image source: blueberrybunny24
#115 This Little Guy Was Born Yesterday And I Think He’s Adorable
Image source: Modern-Moo
