“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

by

Ready for another round of questionable decision-making? We’re back with another round of ‘Would You Rather’ scenarios. These 30 fresh dilemmas range from slightly annoying to absolutely ridiculous, but there’s one rule that hasn’t changed: you still have to pick a side. No middle ground, no “it depends”.

If you’re up for even more tough choices, go check out Part 3 of the Would You Rather poll, too.

So, ready to make some tough calls? Let’s get started! 🎲

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

#1 Be incapable of pronouncing the letter ‘A’ or not be able to use the letter ‘F’ without spitting?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Arun Kumar, cottonbro studio

#2 Control the outcome of any coin flip or be unbeatable at rock, paper, scissors?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: CocaKolaLips, Aydın Photography

#3 Fight the crowds for the best deals or miss out on sales, but avoid the chaos?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Max Fischer

#4 Fart whenever you smile or spit at the end of each sentence?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Stefan Stefancik, Gu Bra

#5 Get $100 each time someone thinks about you or know what they’re thinking about you at that point in time?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: olia danilevich, Vanessa Garcia

#6 Be the world poker champion or chess champion?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Javon Swaby, Felix Mittermeier

#7 Only be able to speak via a translator or only speak when asked a question?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Mohamed_hassan, Pixabay

#8 Have your future determined by your parents or by a random stranger?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Josh Willink, Mustafa Sevi

#9 Eat only dog food or do all your business in a litter box?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Rafael Rodrigues, All About Cats Veterinary Hospital

#10 Be constantly followed by 50 ducklings or have a beaver sitting on your shoulder?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Pixabay, Denitsa Kireva

#11 Lose with honor or win & be booed?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: ClickerHappy

#12 Have back pain all day or a bad toothache all day?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Karola G, Andrea Piacquadio

#13 Hug a panda or a koala?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Kayla S, Snow Chang

#14 Only watch Christmas movies or listen to Christmas music for the entire month of December?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Twentieth Century Fox, Vevo

#15 Live a peaceful life in the countryside or an active life in the city?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Pixabay, Chait Goli

#16 Be an astronaut or a sailor?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Pixabay, David Solce

#17 Be able to ride a unicycle on a tight rope or complete a Rubik’s cube in 10 seconds?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Youtube, Byron Sullivan

#18 Change aspects of your personality or your looks?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Porapak Apichodilok

#19 Be forced to speak in public or swim in deep, dark water?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Allie Reefer, Gilbert Cayamo

#20 Drink every meal as a smoothie or never be able to eat food that has been cooked?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Antoni Shkraba Studio, Rene Terp

#21 Be unlucky & intelligent, or lucky & dumb?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Elias Tigiser

#22 Spend an hour in a slaughterhouse or spend a whole day in a garbage dump?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Jimmy Chan, Tom Fisk

#23 Have a magic freezer that always has all your favorite ice cream or a different ice cream flavor every time you open the door?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: ROMAN ODINTSOV

#24 Be able to play the piano or the guitar?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Juan Pablo Serrano, Quốc Bảo

#25 Have to wash your hands every 10 minutes or only once a month?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: CDC

#26 Have chocolate-covered broccoli for every meal or never taste chocolate again?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Uncomfortable Side Dishes, Pixabay

#27 Lose your keys or your wallet?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: George Becker, Josh Withers

#28 Go to the beach on a sunny day, but the water is cold, or on a rainy day, but the water is warm?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Asad Photo Maldives, Josh Hild

#29 Have a clown nose or elf ears?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: BOOM 💥, Renthel Cueto

#30 Be able to teleport but only to places you’ve never been, or fly but only at walking speed?

“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Image source: Marek Piwnicki, Eugene Golovesov

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I’m Just Fascinated By Opals And Opalized Fossils, And I Tried To Take This Theme In My Works
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
35 Selected Best Images Of Animals, As Shared By This Instagram Page
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
49 Historical Photos That You Probably Haven’t Seen Before
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Times People Were Trying Too Hard To Look Cool With Their ‘Badass’ T-Shirts
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Time Do You Go To Bed? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025