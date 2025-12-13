“Public Speaking Or Deep Water?”: Decide Between 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas

Ready for another round of questionable decision-making? We’re back with another round of ‘Would You Rather’ scenarios. These 30 fresh dilemmas range from slightly annoying to absolutely ridiculous, but there’s one rule that hasn’t changed: you still have to pick a side. No middle ground, no “it depends”.
If you’re up for even more tough choices, go check out Part 3 of the Would You Rather poll, too.
So, ready to make some tough calls? Let’s get started! 🎲
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
#1 Be incapable of pronouncing the letter ‘A’ or not be able to use the letter ‘F’ without spitting?
Image source: Arun Kumar, cottonbro studio
#2 Control the outcome of any coin flip or be unbeatable at rock, paper, scissors?
Image source: CocaKolaLips, Aydın Photography
#3 Fight the crowds for the best deals or miss out on sales, but avoid the chaos?
Image source: Max Fischer
#4 Fart whenever you smile or spit at the end of each sentence?
Image source: Stefan Stefancik, Gu Bra
#5 Get $100 each time someone thinks about you or know what they’re thinking about you at that point in time?
Image source: olia danilevich, Vanessa Garcia
#6 Be the world poker champion or chess champion?
Image source: Javon Swaby, Felix Mittermeier
#7 Only be able to speak via a translator or only speak when asked a question?
Image source: Mohamed_hassan, Pixabay
#8 Have your future determined by your parents or by a random stranger?
Image source: Josh Willink, Mustafa Sevi
#9 Eat only dog food or do all your business in a litter box?
Image source: Rafael Rodrigues, All About Cats Veterinary Hospital
#10 Be constantly followed by 50 ducklings or have a beaver sitting on your shoulder?
Image source: Pixabay, Denitsa Kireva
#11 Lose with honor or win & be booed?
Image source: ClickerHappy
#12 Have back pain all day or a bad toothache all day?
Image source: Karola G, Andrea Piacquadio
#13 Hug a panda or a koala?
Image source: Kayla S, Snow Chang
#14 Only watch Christmas movies or listen to Christmas music for the entire month of December?
Image source: Twentieth Century Fox, Vevo
#15 Live a peaceful life in the countryside or an active life in the city?
Image source: Pixabay, Chait Goli
#16 Be an astronaut or a sailor?
Image source: Pixabay, David Solce
#17 Be able to ride a unicycle on a tight rope or complete a Rubik’s cube in 10 seconds?
Image source: Youtube, Byron Sullivan
#18 Change aspects of your personality or your looks?
Image source: Porapak Apichodilok
#19 Be forced to speak in public or swim in deep, dark water?
Image source: Allie Reefer, Gilbert Cayamo
#20 Drink every meal as a smoothie or never be able to eat food that has been cooked?
Image source: Antoni Shkraba Studio, Rene Terp
#21 Be unlucky & intelligent, or lucky & dumb?
Image source: Elias Tigiser
#22 Spend an hour in a slaughterhouse or spend a whole day in a garbage dump?
Image source: Jimmy Chan, Tom Fisk
#23 Have a magic freezer that always has all your favorite ice cream or a different ice cream flavor every time you open the door?
Image source: ROMAN ODINTSOV
#24 Be able to play the piano or the guitar?
Image source: Juan Pablo Serrano, Quốc Bảo
#25 Have to wash your hands every 10 minutes or only once a month?
Image source: CDC
#26 Have chocolate-covered broccoli for every meal or never taste chocolate again?
Image source: Uncomfortable Side Dishes, Pixabay
#27 Lose your keys or your wallet?
Image source: George Becker, Josh Withers
#28 Go to the beach on a sunny day, but the water is cold, or on a rainy day, but the water is warm?
Image source: Asad Photo Maldives, Josh Hild
#29 Have a clown nose or elf ears?
Image source: BOOM 💥, Renthel Cueto
#30 Be able to teleport but only to places you’ve never been, or fly but only at walking speed?
Image source: Marek Piwnicki, Eugene Golovesov
Follow Us