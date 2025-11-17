“Being A Less-Than-Perfect Parent”: 50 Things Men Can Get Away With But Women Can’t, As Shared By People Online

It’s 2023. Spain is providing women with menstrual leave, female professional athletes in the US are finally receiving the same salaries as their male counterparts, and Scotland has passed a bill requiring free menstrual products to be available in public restrooms. Alongside all of the wins women have recently had, however, we still have a long way to go in creating a truly equal society.
One curious Reddit user recently asked people to share things that are socially acceptable for men to do that women face unfair judgment for, so below, you’ll find some of their most prevalent responses, as well as conversations we were lucky enough to have with the person who posed this question and the host of Feminist Talks with Nandar.
#1
Be in charge of their reproductive organs.
Image source: UsernameShm00zerName
#2
Expressing anger. If you’re mad, you’re either a harpish shrew, a crazy b***h, or hormonal.
Promiscuity, in fact, I’ve never once in my life heard that word applied to a man. Only women are considered “Promiscuous”
Image source: Mmm_JuicyFruit
#3
‘babysit’ your own kids. Thankfully it’s falling out of favour but the amount of times my dad got asked by our family if he was ‘babysitting’ us while my mum was busy was wild. No, he’s not babysitting us, he’s being a parent. My mum never got asked if she was ‘babysitting’ us while dad was busy.
Image source: Yaboijustlikesgoats, Steven Van Loy
#4
Not wanting to have kids, if you’re a woman who decided to be child free people will call you lonely, selfish, and act like you’re wasting your life because apparently all women are here for is breeding. Once you’re 40-50 with no kids, society will insist you regret your decision not to have kids & will end up lonely with nobody in your life & 50 cats!
Image source: koosmal, Tamara Bellis
#5
I’ve gotten the dumbest comments from people about doing things that aren’t “womanly” lol … Someone commented that my deodorant scent was masculine and I should be wearing woman’s deodorant once. Like, sorry I’d rather not spend twice the money for Secret when I could get a cheap-a*s speed stick that just smells like pine trees.
Image source: xxx_Moritz_xxx, cottonbro studio
#6
Letting body hair grow.
Image source: Lil_Brown_Bat, Hamid Roshaan
#7
Reject.
As in rejecting men, opinions, theories. Anything, really. Men do it all the time, unconsciously even.
Women have lost their lives over this.
Image source: giddyup_seahorse
#8
Frowning, or even failing to smile *all the time*. My husband was shocked when I told him how often a man tells me to smile when I’m just going about my business.
Image source: Dandibear, Lesly Juarez
#9
EATING ANOTHER SLICE OF PIZZA (or other food stuff.)
The amount of times I’ve sat in a meeting warring with myself about how I’ll be judged for having another food item is just sad.
Image source: CC_Sierra, Brenna Huff
#10
Welding. My mother had a hell of a time just trying to do her job without guys messing with her and thinking either she’s stupid or doesn’t know what she’s doing even though they went through the same classes and she’s been doing it longer then most
Image source: Kittiem85, Pete Wright
#11
Shaving your head. I do it a couple times a year and find it completely freeing. But have been judged for it by some. “Real women don’t shave their head” kind of thing. Why not?
Image source: Obi1NotWan, Tamara Bellis
#12
Doing jobs that require physical strength or were once considered “manly” like being a mechanic, firefighter, etc.
Edit: Yes, I know men are stronger and there’s evidence backing it. Women can still be capable. Some of you need to realize that some people work out.
Image source: Best_Bisexual, Chevanon Photography
#13
Be angry
Image source: sto_brohammed, Kinga Howard
#14
When my husband cries in public he literally gets complements for being so “brave” … When I do it I get asked if it’s “that time of the month”
Image source: International_Bet_91
#15
Being dedicated to your work and missing time with your kids
Image source: highwaybound, Dane Deaner
#16
-Speak uninterrupted, and point it out without being negatively judged.
-Not worry about birth control.
-Ask for a raise.
-Be assertive.
Image source: Holiday-Book6635
#17
Letting your hair go naturally grey before you’re very old.
Image source: queenie_sabrina, Katarzyna Grabowska
#18
My ex’s family would split up after dinner. All the men would go into another room and the women in the other. I wanted to carry on a conversation I was having with F in law about formula 1 racing and followed him. I got a total look of disapproval. Reminded them it wasn’t victorian times and I’ll do what the hell i like!
Image source: Realistic_Fail_2384
#19
Bragging about how many people you’ve slept with
Image source: mssleepyhead73, Becca Schultz
#20
Sitting in a bar alone.
Image source: Severnrose, Alex Voulgaris
#21
Doing our own home repairs or knowing about and working on cars.
Speaking up in a meeting as the only woman present.
Expressing a point of view different from the majority.
Been there, done all of these.
Image source: GeekyGrannyTexas
#22
Wearing the same outfit multiple times in a week.
Image source: WhiskeyDaveTOG
#23
Putting on weight
Image source: Defiant-Traffic5801
#24
Negotiate pay. Numerous scientific research studies have shown that even when male and female actors negotiate the same exact way (e.g., same verbiage, same voice inflections, etc.) study participants (regardless of gender) view the female negotiators more negatively.
Image source: sugamantha, charlesdeluvio
#25
Fart and/or burp. Times 2 if at the same time.
Image source: fishingandstuff, Kinga Howard
#26
Make equal pay.
Image source: RoryNoir
#27
I have been surprised to discover that it’s not 100% socially acceptable for women to continue working after having a baby while the babies father stays home. I’ve gotten more than a few negative comments about it. So has my partner. Did not expect that to still be an issue for people.
Image source: kandikand
#28
Interestingly enough, there’s a double standard about gender roles in general. It is absolutely okay for a man to be seeking a woman who wants children and subscribes to traditional gender roles. He is described as a “family man” or a guy with “good morals.” On the flipside, if a woman says she is looking for a provider or someone who can offer financial stability, she is usually labeled a “gold-digger” or even lazy.
(To be clear, I am not saying people should live by gender norms. I don’t want kids, and I love working, and I get excited for my friends who want to raise families! I’m happy we have options!)
Image source: CC_Sierra
#29
F*****g drinking. Men can drink beer all day long and no one comments on it but if a woman has a glass of wine every night before bed or a couple beers when out with friends, she’s an alcoholic and a bad influence. I don’t even drink but Louisianans like to party so I know quite a few people who do and there are several of the women who are treated this way amongst our peers. It’s ridiculous.
Image source: ShieldSister27
#30
My family is in a community theatre group. During a production/stage design meeting, my husband picked up a staple gun and began playing with it, even shooting it toward someone’s foot (intentionally missing, he’s not trying to hurt anyone). He was surprised that the women and girls in the room were shocked by that behavior. “It was just FUN!” He said. I explained that women and girls are expected to be more mature. I explained that there’s a prevailing view that girls mature faster than boys, but really it’s just the expectation that we’ll be better behaved. Turned the other way, we’re simply not allowed to have that kind of “fun”, nearly from birth. Boys are not only allowed to be rambunctious and wild, but are encouraged to do so. If a girl or woman is either, she’s “undisciplined”, “uncouth”, or “out of control”.
Image source: girlsgothustle
#31
Serving yourself a mountain of food at dinner
Image source: cullens_sidepiece, Priscilla Du Preez
#32
Being single in general i think is more socially acceptable for guys.
Image source: DevaFrog
#33
Succeeding in life. Oftentimes, if you are a success at your job or whatever, people will ask if your dad helped you or if your boyfriend/husband helped you or if you’re sleeping with your boss.
Image source: grpenn, Alexander Suhorucov
#34
Being a less than perfect parent.
If you’re a firm disciplinarian with your kids that means you’re mean and controlling. It’s ok for dads to be “strict” but moms are judged (usually by other moms). The same thing goes for moms that are too lenient (people laugh about dad letting little Suzie have ice cream for dinner) and anything else mom related in general.
Image source: snappingturtleteach, Tim Mossholder
#35
Weirdly, camping. I like to camp alone because it’s very therapeutic. My family scowls when I talk about it. When husband camps alone, he gets pats on the back and survivalist discussions. When I do, people look at him like he’s failing and I get comments on safety.
Image source: lazylazylemons
#36
Choosing to not marry or be child-free.
Image source: stcrIight
#37
Missing major family events like birthdays, games. Gatherings, graduation. If the dad is working it’s accepted. If a mother is working it’s neglect
Image source: lori244144
#38
Talk directly and assertively. Have opinions ( in general), especially ideas to improve a process or function that isn’t related to housecleaning and child rearing. Join men conversing about scientific, mechanical, or computing/technology. Sleep with someone who you aren’t married to. Wear practical clothes or have short hair. Skip makeup. Disagree with a male coworker, especially if a supervisor.
Image source: RoyalPain6669
#39
Getting sweaty besides at the gym.
Image source: NeighborhoodDry2233
#40
Showing any emotion other than happiness, love, or sadness. Or conversely, displaying no emotions, because in women it’s seen as being angry, upset, or aggressive.
Image source: Disco_Lightning
#41
Sitting with their legs spread. Taking up space. Drink in public. Dress any way they want without be accused of “asking for it” or “attention seeking”, be direct, not smile…
Image source: ga30606
#42
Disagree with an opinion.
Image source: LAD31
#43
Be unable to change a diaper.
Image source: h2ogal, William Fortunato
#44
Sexual promiscuity. Normal bodily functions. Putting their career before their family/not wanting a family. Not wanting to have children. Not wanting marriage. Being single in general – “when are you going to find a nice man?” ![gif](emote|free_emotes_pack|facepalm)
Image source: Bitter-Combination69
#45
Going shirtless.
Image source: kellyoohh
#46
Body hair, asking for help with chores, saying no to sex, and not wanting children
Image source: DelightfullyClever
#47
Weaponized incompetence, walking out on their families, mansplaining. There are so many things
Image source: AdministrationLow960
#48
Nipple display
Image source: thirstymacarons
#49
Scratching or adjusting their privates
Image source: Lynyrd1234
#50
Talk about their sex life or how promiscuous they are.
Doing DIY, or lifting anything heavy.
Image source: By_AspenRH
