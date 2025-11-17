Hey Pandas, What Is A Project You Are Working On? (Closed)

Could also be one that you just finished!
#1
Starting a cover band with one or two of my best friends and making a vaguely lumberjanes-inspired comic. The cover band idea is going very slowly (I’ve only spoken to one of them about it and they’re totally into it but so far we only have vocals guitar and piano) but we’re hopefully getting together next weekend to start working on everybody talks (neon trees). The comic idea is going even slower, I have some plot ideas and all of the character arcs and designs down but I’m terrible at starting comics.
#2
i’m working on an analogue horror series! I’m working on the script and characters, then I’ll work on the footage
#3
A lot of projects that are both school and personal.
3 school projects
In personal projects I’m planning on making stickers for my school locker and I’m trying to make a song using general stationary from school
#4
At the moment, my biggest project is the balcony renovation. Right now I’m waiting for the balcony glass installers (they should arrive in about 15 minutes) and last week I painted the balcony walls. All the flowers have been evacuated inside and the whole apartment is a mess. Today I get to build the flower trellis again and then the fun part starts, which is redecorating.
#5
working on making song covers for my youtube channel! currently trying to master meteor shower by cavetown so i can play it. it already sounds a lot like the actual song so that’s exciting :)
#6
Building a robot for vex! Vex is a robotics program btw (if you want to look it up it’s really cool). I went to worlds last year and I want to do it again
#7
I’m building a diorama thing of a greenhouse, and currently working on my animal crossing island, which probably doesn’t count as a project but still :)
