These 67 Pirates of the Caribbean Quotes are the Real Treasure

Ahoy there! Let’s set sail on the high seas of cinema as we take you through some of the best Pirates of the Caribbean quotes. There be no shortage of swashbuckling adventures, wily pirates, cursed treasures, and witty one-liners in this beloved film franchise.
From the moment Captain Jack Sparrow staggers onto the silver screen with his unmistakable swagger and quirky charm, audiences know they are in for a wild ride. Johnny Depp’s iconic portrayal of the charismatic yet eccentric pirate captain catapulted this franchise to legendary status. It also gave us some fascinating lines to cherish. His most iconic line became synonymous with his character: “Why is the rum always gone?” Aye, Jack, we’ve all wondered that at some point!
It’s not just Captain Jack who graces us with memorable quotes. The delightful Elizabeth Swann, played by Keira Knightley, brings her fair share of wit and determination to the mix. Who can forget her spirited retort to Jack, “You like pain? Try wearing a corset!”
Of course, what’s a pirate tale without a fearsome antagonist? Enter Captain Hector Barbossa, portrayed by the brilliant Geoffrey Rush. His lines “First, your return to shore was not part of our negotiations, nor our agreement, so I must do nothing. And secondly, you must be a pirate for the Pirate’s Code to apply, and you’re not.” can send chills down any landlubber’s spine.
And we’d be remiss not to mention the legendary line that echoes throughout the franchise: “Dead men tell no tales.”
These 71 Pirates of the Caribbean quotes will transport you to a world filled with magic, mystery, and endless possibilities. So batten down the hatches and join us as we explore the unforgettable lines.
#1
“Did everyone see that? Because I will not be doing it again.” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#2
“I’m dishonest, and a dishonest man you can always trust to be dishonest. Honestly, it’s the honest ones you want to watch out for, because you can never predict when they’re going to do something incredibly stupid.” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#3
James Norrington: “You are without a doubt the worst pirate I’ve ever heard of.”
Jack Sparrow: “But you have heard of me.”
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#4
“I’ve got a jar of dirt!” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#5
“Stop blowing holes in my ship.” – Captain Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#6
Will Turner: “This is either madness or brilliance.”
Jack Sparrow: “It’s remarkable how often those two traits coincide.”
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#7
“The code is more what you’d call ‘guidelines’ than actual rules.” — Hector Barbossa
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#8
“The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem. Do you understand?” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#9
“Not all treasure’s silver and gold, mate.” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#10
“If you were waiting for the opportune moment, that was it.” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#11
“I love those moments. I like to wave at them as they pass by.” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#12
“No survivors? Then where do the stories come from, I wonder.” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#13
“Nobody move! I dropped me brain!” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#14
“Gentlemen! You shall always remember this as the day that you almost caught, Captain Jack Sparrow!” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#15
“Mistook it for a brothel. Honest mistake.” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#16
“Better mad with the rest of the world than sane alone.” – Elizabeth Swann
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#17
Carina Smyth: “I’m not looking for trouble!”
Jack Sparrow: “What a horrible way to live!”
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#18
“James Norrington: “You actually were telling the truth.”
Jack Sparrow: “I do that quite a lot. Yet people are always surprised.”
Will Turner: With good reason.”
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#19
“Savvy? — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#20
Will Turner: “You cheated!”
Jack Sparrow: “Pirate!”
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#21
“Crazy people don’t know they’re crazy. I know I’m crazy, therefore I’m not crazy, isn’t that crazy?” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#22
“How dare you do exactly what I would do if I were you.” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#23
“You better start believing in ghost stories, Miss Turner, you’re in one!” — Hector Barbossa
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#24
“If you want pain, try wearing a corset.” — Elizabeth Swann
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#25
“Bring me that horizon.” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#26
“When you marooned me on that godforsaken spit of land, you forgot one very important thing, mate. I’m Captain Jack Sparrow.” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#27
“William, before we go any further, tell me one thing; how far are you willing to go for this girl?” – Captain Jack Sparrow.
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#28
“It is not the destination so much as the journey, they say.” – Captain Jack Sparrow.
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#29
“I’m disinclined to acquiesce to your request means NO.” — Hector Barbossa
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#30
“You need to find yourself a girl, mate.” —Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#31
“You lied to me by telling me the truth?” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#32
“Why fight when you can negotiate?” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#33
“A wedding? I love weddings. Drinks all around!” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#34
Elizabeth Swann: “We’ve come to rescue you.”
Jack Sparrow: “Have you now? That’s very kind of you. But it would seem that as I possess a ship, and you don’t, you’re the ones in need of rescuing, and I’m not sure, as I’m in the mood.”
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#35
“And that was without even a single drop of rum.” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#36
“The only rules that matter are these: what a man can do and what a man can’t do. For instance, you can accept that your father was a pirate and a good man, or you can’t. But pirate is in your blood, boy, so you’ll have to square with that someday. And me, for example, I can let you drown, but I can’t bring this ship into Tortuga all by me onesies, savvy? So, can you sail under the command of a pirate, or can you not?” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#37
Close your eyes and pretend it’s all a bad dream; that’s how I get by.” – Captain Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#38
“No cause is lost, if there is but one fool left to fight for it.” – Will Turner
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#39
“Now, a bit of discretion when courting a brunette. Never pursue her sister. But if you can not avoid the charm of her sister, kill the brother.” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#40
“I’m afraid you have the misfortune of facing Captain Jack Sparrow!” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#41
“Why is the rum always gone?” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#42
If you choose to lock your heart away, you’ll lose her for certain.” — Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#43
“Dying is the day worth living for.” – Hector Barbossa
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#44
“Put it away, son. It’s not worth you getting beat again.” – Captain Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#45
“Sometimes things come back, mate. We’re living proof, you and me.” – Captain Jack Sparrow.
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#46
“Captain, I wish to report a mutiny. I can name fingers and point names.” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#47
“Does this face look like it’s been to the fountain of youth?” – Captain Teague
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#48
“Well! I think this has been a very good experience for all of us, eh? Spiritually? Ecumenically? Grammatically?” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#49
“By the sweat of our brow and the strength of our backs and the courage in our hearts! Gentlemen, hoist the colors!” – Elizabeth Swann
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#50
“One word, love: curiosity. You long for freedom. You long to do what you want to do because you want it. To act on selfish impulse. You want to see what it’s like. One day you won’t be able to resist.” – Captain Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#51
“She’s safe, just like I promised… Except for, of course, Elizabeth, who is in fact, a woman.” – Captain Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#52
“If you make your choices alone… how can I trust you?” – Will Turner
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#53
“You are a disappointment. A big disappointment.” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#54
“I’m Captain Jack Sparrow. The original. The only!” – Jack Sparrow
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#55
“Because you and I are alike, and there will come a moment when you have a chance to show it. To do the right thing.” — Elizabeth Swann
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#56
“Elizabeth, I should have told you every day from the moment I met you. I love you.” — Will Turner
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#57
“You know, the problem with being the last of anything, by and by there will be none left at all.” – Captain Barbossa
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#58
“Fortune has clearly brought us here.” – Captain Barbossa
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#59
“What’s in your head, boy?” — Hector Barbossa
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#60
“Commodore, I really must protest!” — Elizabeth Swann
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#61
“I told myself, ‘Think like Jack.'” – Will Turner
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#62
#63
“By the way, no. I’ve never actually met Pizarro, but I love his pies.” – Captain Jack Sparrow.
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#64
“You lovebirds run along and have a good time. You’re only young once, remember that.” – Captain Barbossa.
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
#65
#66
#67
“No cause is lost if but one fool is left to fight for it.” – Will Turner
Image source: Walt Disney Pictures
