‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ — 5 Unsettling Revelations From The 50 Cent Documentary

50 Cent and Alexandria Stapleton’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning highlights a series of disturbing allegations about Diddy and his career, dating back to his days as an intern at Uptown Records. The disgraced rapper is currently behind bars, serving a four-year sentence after he was convicted in October 2025 for prostitution-related charges. He’s expected to regain his freedom in May 2028, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.
When Diddy regains his freedom, he will strive to reclaim his elevated status in the entertainment industry. However, the 50 Cent documentary has ensured the effort will amount to a herculean task for the Bad Boy Records founder. The “Candy Shop” rapper has maintained that the Netflix crime documentary is necessary to ward off inappropriate behavior tarnishing the hip-hop culture. Diddy’s representatives think it’s “a shameful hit piece,” originating from 50 Cent’s long-held vendetta against the incarcerated music mogul. Here are some of the unsettling new revelations the docuseries brought to light.
1. Diddy (Allegedly) Sexually Assaulted Aubrey O’Day, And She Has No Memory Of The Incident
The Netflix docuseries features the American singer, who’s a member of the Danity Kane music group. The band originated from Making the Band, a Diddy-helmed reality television series. In Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Aubrey O’Day reads a witness affidavit that claims Combs and another man sexually assaulted her while she was inebriated. The singer has no memory of the incident and is visibly distraught as she asks, “Does this mean I was raped? Is that what this means? I don’t even know if I was raped, and I don’t want to know.”
2. Diddy Ensured Biggie Paid For His Own Funeral
Sean Combs: The Reckoning digs into the relationship between Diddy and The Notorious B.I.G., who was signed to Bad Boy Records. According to the docuseries, Combs was jealous of Biggie’s friendship with Tupac Shakur. He allegedly sabotaged the relationship and exposed Biggie to his death. He compelled the rapper to cancel his European commitments to promote his upcoming album on the West Coast shortly after Tupac’s death.
“Biggie didn’t want to go, but Sean talked him into doing all those things,” Kirk Burrowes said. Biggie died “because Sean wanted to do a party on enemy turf,” added the Bad Boy Records co-founder. The rapper died in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997. Diddy arranged a grand funeral for Biggie, but the series reveals he didn’t pay for it. He made it a recuperable charge, ensuring that the murdered rapper paid for his own funeral.
3. He (Probably) Altered Biggie’s Contract After His Death To Favor Bad Boy Records
@toureshow
Dating myself
Burrowes’ testimony in the series ranges from how Combs forced him to sign over his ownership stake in Bad Boy Entertainment to how he abused people around him. “With Sean, sometimes you’re humiliated… sometimes violent things happen to you. Through the years, a lot of bad things happened to good friends,” he said. Burrowes alleges that his former business partner made a move to secretly alter Biggie’s contract in favor of Bad Boy Records after the rapper’s death. He claims that his refusal to comply with this demand was why he was fired and blacklisted from the industry.
4. Diddy Allegedly Put Out A $1 Million Hit On Tupac and Suge Knight
@whosdoingthis
The dynamics between Tupac and Suge Knight; Diddy and The Notorious B.I.G.
The Netflix crime documentary also explored the long-held rumor about Diddy’s role in Tupac’s death. The “Hit Em Up” rapper lost his life in September 1996 after a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. 27 years later, Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the crime. Sean Combs: The Reckoning features recordings from a 2008 interview, wherein Davis claimed that Diddy put out a $1 million hit on Tupac and Suge Knight. Elaborating on that, Greg Kading, a former detective attached to the case, divulges that Davis claimed he was owed $500,000 for Tupac’s death.
5. Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Participated In His Freak Off
The docuseries discusses Diddy’s “freak off” parties at length. Clayton Howard, a former sex worker, discloses that he was hired to perform at the party yearly during Biggie’s death anniversary for about eight years. The drug-fueled erotic gathering features sexual encounters between Diddy, his partners, and hired male performers. Videos of some victims alleging sexual abuse were shown at these parties.
And shockingly, Diddy’s eldest son, Justin Combs, participated in the freak-offs. “They would be doing these freak-offs and it would be Puff and Justin in the room with multiple women, closed doors and lots of music and lots of drugs,” says Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who has also accused Diddy of sexual assault. Check out aka Charlie Sheen’s new revelations about the actor’s turbulent life.
Follow Us