People Online Talk About The 31 Things They Did Once And Promised “Never Again”

Most of us probably have some list, whether written or ‘written’ in our heads, of things that we want to do in our lives. It may be some activities, such as, let’s say, scuba diving, or visiting some location that we dreamed of. However, there are also things that we don’t really wish to go through, but sometimes it’s unavoidable; I mean things like surgeries or puberty.
But, in any way, sometimes when our dreams become reality, it leaves us disappointed. These activities that we were so much looking forward to didn’t even bring us joy, this dream country that looked like paradise led to disappointment or something that looked so fun while others were doing it made our whole life flash before our eyes.
On that note, not long ago, one Reddit user started a discussion online asking folks what things they did once in their life but have no wish to do again. People online confessed to quite a variety of things that they realized doing once was enough, if not even too much. So here are 31 of them – sit back, scroll through them and share your opinion!
More info: Reddit
#1
Get married. Once was enough
Image source: CG2L, Emma Bauso
#2
Go to a casino. I don’t see the appeal.
Image source: ohlooksinesta, Javon Swaby
#3
Be fat. I weighed 296 and I lost 50 pounds and feel so much lighter, faster, better looking and more flexible I still want to lose another 20 but I feel great I never want to look like that ever again
Image source: Intelligent_Profit88, Pixabay
#4
Drowned. Do not recommend. It was painful and terrifying. I still have nightmares and it happened over 20 years ago.
Image source: xanax05mg, Luca Nardone
#5
Think things will get better.
Whether its a toxic relationship, a bad family member, or an awful workplace these things ain’t getting better.
Image source: ooo-ooo-oooyea, Andrea Piacquadio
#6
Try to change another person.
Image source: SD-2005, Keira Burton
#7
Start dating someone who I already broken up with.
Image source: Charming_Sandwich_53, cottonbro studio
#8
Go see the ball drop on New Years Eve in Times Square. Crowded, cold, and full of drunk, rowdy people. It was an experience I’ll always remember but never doing it again.
EDIT: Also forgot to add no going to the bathroom for about 3 hours because you are stuck in the crowd unless of course you want to just whip it out and relieve yourself outside which was definitely an option for some folks. Oh and the puking for the guys that started celebrating a little too early.
Image source: swentech, Walt Disney Television
#9
Drink to get drunk. I did it once, in the company of trusted friends, and my overwhelming feeling was, ‘this is it? Boring.’. Then I had my first (and only) hangover. Never again. I get migraines. Why would I do something to bring me more pain?
Image source: INobodyisme, cottonbro studio
#10
Skydiving. Absolutely amazing experience, but I came down in some woods, shattered my tibia and massively dislocated my ankle when I landed on a fallen tree. Surgeon told me in no uncertain terms that jumping again would be risking my ability to walk.
Image source: ISmellElderberries, Otra ruta
#11
Get a Brazilian wax
Image source: peggysuedog, Marina Abrosimova
#12
Went to a strip club.
No thanks. I do ***not*** see the appeal.
3 hours later I’m down $200 and taking a taxi home with a downright biblical case of blueballs.
I do not need to spend that damn much money just to end up cranking one out alone in my bed before I go to sleep. I can do that any time for free.
Image source: DerCatzefragger, Level 23 Media
#13
Paint the outside of my house by myself.
Image source: Teauxny, Pixabay
#14
A marathon. Mostly run 5k races. I was part of a running group through the local Y and a few were training. I’d join them for their training runs for fun as I’d never done long runs.
Long story short, I signed up for the race the others were doing and I hated it. The marathon mindset was actually different from the training runs. The others were more focused on getting good finish times. Almost DNF but ran at my own pace just to finish without dying.
Image source: lil_adk_bird, RUN 4 FFWPU
#15
Oktoberfest in Munich. Expensive, overwhelming and just plain disgusting.
Image source: -skyhigh, Brett Sayles
#16
Hopefully not have another craniotomy. That really sucked.
Image source: FormedFecalIncident, Павел Сорокин
#17
Sleep with my cousin.
Image source: FO-SixtyNiner, Ron Lach
#18
I jumped off a cliff into a lake once. That was enough for me. I really don’t like the feeling of falling but I had told myself that I was going to do it. And that cliff was so high that, once my body realized it was falling, and I kept falling, I kinda went into a fight or flight response and didn’t like the way it felt.
Image source: enineci, Beata Kowalska
#19
Drive my car 100 mph. Did it for kicks on a backroad. Crazy to think about now.
Image source: Quiet_Green_40, Tobi
#20
Had a child.
Image source: Sufficient_Letter883, Maël BALLAND
#21
Cheat
Image source: OceansideGuy93, Ron Lach
#22
Be born.
Image source: Future_Durpbuld, Natalie Bond
#23
Bobsled in Tyrol Austria.
It was a part of the tour I was on if we wanted to. It was in summer, so 4 of us were “driven” down the course by an Olympic medalist who steered the vehicle.
Though I was gonna die. No lie. Had no control of my neck, and thank God for the safetey gear and helmet.
It’s way worse than any roller-coaster I’ve been on. It felt like a strongman was pushing my head in all directions.
#24
Married my 1st Wife, 36 years ago and still Married.
Image source: abby_normally, Emma Bauso
#25
A poly relationship
Image source: VerryMay, cottonbro studio
#26
Gone through puberty.
Image source: Grimdotdotdot, John-Mark Smith
#27
Rollercoaster
Image source: JoinMyPestoCult, Stas Knop
#28
Went to Paris, even though I didn’t want to.
Never do that s**t again.
Image source: coprolite_hobbyist, Liam Gant
#29
Ate seal meat.
Image source: conehead1313, Diego F. Parra
#30
Visit Key West. Big, ugly, dirty, dug-filled city on an island.
Chocolate covered cherries. Disgusting.
The musical *Cats*. Being lit on fire would be more enjoyable.
Apple picking.
Image source: CunningRunt, Nextvoyage
#31
Jumping out of a chairlift to snowboard in fresh powder. Jump was about 20ft. Powder was 5ft. deep. The slope was closed due to danger of avalanche. Had the time of my life for 100 seconds then had to outrun French Police on skis 😅
Follow Us