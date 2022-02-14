Five Things We Hope to See in Mayor of Kingstown Season 2

The Mayor of Kingstown might not be the type of show that everyone gets into but after a single episode, it’s evident that the situation in Kingstown is far more dangerous and intricate than many might be able to think about. While not everyone survived the first season, enough of the cast should be able to come back to create a story that will keep everyone guessing what Mike is about to do about his increasingly dangerous situation. The business of maintaining alliances, cutting ties with people, and doing favors for people is a dangerous way to live, and it’s taken a heavy toll on Mike and his family. In the second season, one can’t help but think that Mike is going to have a heavy toll to pay when everything finally comes out if it ever does. The town is still going to run just as it always has, but there are going to be changes that might need to be weathered. Here are a few things we hope to see in Mayor of Kingstown season 2
5. The prison riot is going to have far-reaching consequences.
There are prison riots and then there are total meltdowns like what happened in the finale of the first season. The inmates didn’t just take over the prison, they ended up being broadcast on the news as they tortured and even killed prison guards. To say that this rocked Kingstown is putting it mildly since the prison is essentially one of the most important places in the city. With the mounting tension between the cops, the prison guards, and the inmates it’s fair to say that things aren’t even close to being ironed out, but I’ll get to that at another point. To sum it up, the prison riot feels like just the start of the problems in this story.
4. Mike will either send Iris away or into protective custody.
Ever since Milo ordered her to find Mike, Iris has been on a collision course with something that’s not easy to define. It was tough to trust this young woman to start with since she was essentially just a servant of Milo’s, and could have likely been there to run one scam or another. But seeing how she was treated throughout the first season it’s become a bit obvious that she’s someone that fell in with a bad crowd, who hasn’t had a good life, and who is wanting so badly to turn the corner and start over. In season 2 it’s a big hope that she’ll find a way to live rather than just survive, as this could be an interesting character arc.
3. Milo is going to keep coming after Mike.
There’s no reason for Milo to stop tormenting Mike, to be honest, but it’s different now since Milo managed to make his way out of prison by donning a security guard uniform. How and when he’ll go after Mike is kind of hard to say since it’s already been seen that Milo is the calculating and controlled type, but it’s bound to happen that this will come to pass. The fact that Milo was behind bars saved Mike a bit of trouble, kind of, in the first season. But now that the guy is out and running loose it’s tough to say what will happen given that he’s not exactly the type to let things go and will probably end up becoming an even worse enemy now that he has his freedom.
2. The relationship between Mike and Bunny is going to be strained.
Throughout the first season, it already felt as though this relationship was on the verge of breaking a couple of times, but the tempestuous manner in which Bunny and Mike deal with each other is also something that tends to happen from time to time, as the audience is led to believe. But with the aftermath of the prison riot, it’s not hard to imagine that relationships are going to go south in a big way since Mike has been serving as a go-between when it comes to several inmates, and he’s been doing his best to keep the peace the entire time. But with the inmates and guards pushing each other more and more, something was bound to give.
1. Mike is going to work to settle things between the inmates and the cops.
What he’ll do and how he’ll go about it is uncertain since it feels as though a lot of eyes are going to be on him and it’s likely that he’ll end up having to let things die down before he can get back to work. It’s kind of a hope that his brother will end up moving away and taking a low-risk job since he has a baby on the way, but Mike is bound to stick around since as much as he wants to leave, the city is a part of him as much as he’s a part of it, and there are a lot of fires to be put out after everything that’s happened. It’s going to be a while, but season 2 should be worth it.