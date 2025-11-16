50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (September Edition)

With days getting shorter, and more people getting into the moody vibe of autumn blues, it’s only fair we need some warming up to do from the inside out. And while a pumpkin spiced latte and a slice of carrot cake will only do a job for a short time, we know the soul warmer that will last for a whole month.
Welcome to Bored Panda’s monthly collection of rescued and adopted woofers and puppers, and all other critters worthy of a second chance in life. Below you’ll find the most inspiring and soul-soothing stories about lucky pets who found their new forever families and wouldn’t imagine their life without them.
Also, after you’re done reading this article, be sure to catch up on our previous features with more rescued four-legged (but not only!) cutie pies. Here await the August, July, June and May editions.
#1 Just Wanted To Show Off My Rescue Dog’s Before And After Picture! I Got Her Monday, She Was Set To Be Euthanized Yesterday!
Image source: blurredlines13
#2 We Went To Adopt One But Couldn’t Bring Ourselves To Separate The Sisters. Welcome Home, Butter And Biscuit
Image source: jam0152
#3 Three Legs, No Teeth, All Class. I Adopted This Mature Guy Today
Image source: ItIsIBryanFerry
#4 Pretty Sure I Adopted The Live Action Version Of Puss In Boots
Image source: GIRgurl
#5 We Rescued A Kitten About 2 Weeks Ago. Her Name Is Mira
Image source: Ti-Killa
#6 One Happy Rescue, Butter Has Only Been Home Two Hours!
Image source: phoneybear
#7 Apparently No One At The Shelter Wanted To Adopt This Beautiful Main Coon Because “Black Cats Bring Bad Luck”. Meet Baba
Image source: armshady
#8 Spooky Season And We Rescued Our Black Kitty, Solo
Image source: anxietypillowfight
#9 He Got Adopted
Image source: ProfessionalCarrot33
#10 My Mom Adopted One Stray Cat. After A Week, The Cat Brought Two Others
Image source: Pinkish_Cate
#11 I Think We May Have Just Adopted The Cutest Puppy To Have Ever Existed
Image source: geekymama
#12 Adopted The Most Terrified Kitten In The Shelter And Happy To Report She’s No Longer Scared. Welcome Home Cleo
Image source: tinselpandora
#13 Day 7 Of Officially Adopting Him, He Sleeps Like This All The Time Now
Image source: Frankensteinbatch
#14 I’ve Wanted A Cat My Whole Life. Rescued Him From An Abusive Home Environment, This Is Bagheera!
Image source: HuckDoon
#15 Brought Her Home Yesterday From The Shelter
I’m so in love already. Was picked up as a stray and in the shelter for a month with no interest. Just been sleeping a lot and won’t leave my side
Image source: petalllthedogsss
#16 Just Adopted This Girl. Meet Maggie!!
Image source: pangolin1126
#17 I Rescued A Kitten From A Bus Engine A Week Ago, And Here’s His Update!
His name is Cal, and he’s about 2.5 months old. He’s currently sleeping in one of my bathrooms because of the ringworm, but I assure you he’s not missing love, cares and toys
Image source: mape14
#18 I Just Got Broken Up With After A 3 Year Relationship And My Lil Baby Has Been Snuggling With Me All Day Today. Im Beyond Grateful! I Just Adopted Him Yesterday
Image source: Dangerous-Vehicle611
#19 I Think I Adopted A Barking Cat
Image source: miszzel
#20 Rescued This 18 Year Old Purring Love Bug Today. Fur Completely Matted Due To Neglect. Elderly Lady Owner Died, Grandkids Inherited, He Got Neglected Like This, Passed To A Friend Of Mine And Now To Me! Time To Fix You Up!!!
Image source: Hamburgo
#21 I Recently Adopted A Stray Kitten My Friend Rescued. I Think He’s So Adorable. What Do You Guys Think? He’s Currently Teething
Image source: Sunrising2022
#22 Rescued My Dream Dog, A Corgi. He Lived In A Garage Almost All Day For 2 Years And Has 0 Socialization. There’s No Trust From Him Yet, And He Has Fear Bitten Both Me And My Boyfriend. We Are Hoping He Comes Around Soon, He Is Trying To Open Up But Is Unsure
Image source: Spottedwing897
#23 Rescued This Little Man From A Bad Home. Even Missing A Chunk Of His Ear He’s Still So Handsome
Image source: waxin899
#24 Look At These Two Little Half Brothers I Just Adopted
Image source: spacedude2000
#25 Just Adopted This Good Boy From A Shelter
Image source: ThatAsianBoi21
#26 My Girlfriend Adopted The Kitten That I Found Under My Jeep. I Think She’s Happy To Be Inside
Image source: CoolHipsterName
#27 Had To Rescue From Parking Lot… Abandoned, Alone, Scared And Tiny…
Image source: -Rookie-Mistake-
#28 This Is Frank. We Adopted Him Today. He’s So Chill
Image source: redlorri
#29 I Adopted Little Miss Maisie This Week And She’s Already So Loveable
Image source: pinkhairlink
#30 Just Rescued Her…made Her A Little House
Image source: liliysweet
#31 After Losing Her Adopted Brother Back In May, She Was So Lost And Sad. So We Rescued Her A New Baby Brother. I Think She Likes Him
Image source: sallsue
#32 I Just Wanted To Share My New Family Member I Adopted Yesterday, The Only “Child” I’ll Ever Have. It’s Incredible How Much Love You Can Get From An Animal. We Love Him!
Image source: WeirdAssPotate
#33 We Adopted These Guys Two Weeks Ago. Meet Turk And J.d
Image source: quietchile
#34 Our Recently Adopted Boy, Obi, Is Settling In Quite Well
Image source: stubbings12
#35 What Do You Do When You Have Two Blue Heeler Mixes? You Adopt A Red One. Meet Bernie, The Newest Addition To The Family
Image source: penholdtogatineau
#36 Just Adopted This Boy. His Name Is Milo!
Image source: sadwitchsandwich
#37 Say Hi To My New Buddy Larry That My Family Rescued From An Abusive Household. My Dad Was Always The One Who Never Wanted Any Dogs But As You Can See, Larry Made Him Think Otherwise
Image source: Level_Cicada5111
#38 It’s Official. Our Stray Boy Adopted Us And Will Live Happily Ever After, Tucked In His Home
Image source: delamitri_ban
#39 Adopted Baby Girl, The Neighbors Call Her A Pig Bull
Went from being neglected and living in a cage to this
Image source: blueishgreygreen
#40 So, It’s Been 2 Hours Since We Adopted Our Boy Chester
Image source: Alminy
#41 Adopted These Two Love Bugs Over The Weekend. Say Hi To Balerion, The Black Dread (Aka Bailey) And Drogon, My Little Black Dragon Babies!
Image source: ProverbialNoose
#42 My Boss Just Adopted This Sweet Girl. They Said She’s Only 2.5 Months
Image source: phreakinpher
#43 This Is Bella, Our 13 Year Old Farmdog. We Just Adopted Her When Renting Our Farmhouse Because Her Owner (A Retired Farmer) Didn’t Want To Take Her Away From Her Home
Image source: taylamaryart
#44 Rescued This Baby Off The 99 Ramp. He Plays Hard Like A Crackhead, And Totally Misses 100% Of The Shots He Takes… Reddit, Meet Nine!
Image source: bluetopaz14kkt
#45 Meet Lola. We Adopted Her Last Week. She Was Rescued From The Kuwait Friday Market, Is Blind,and Is The Happiest Baby Ever
Image source: Jenniwoz
#46 Adopted Our 2nd Void – Winifred – Over The Weekend
Image source: pixelpops
#47 I Adopted A Cat Today
Image source: anneva67
#48 New Adoption! 2 Months Old Female Rescue. Her Name Is Marlena, In Honour Of Måneskin!
Image source: luxthefrog
#49 My Partner And I Adopted Our New Baby Today. Welcome Ye!!!
Image source: Mmayasunflower
#50 Acquired This Beefy Sic At A Free Adoption Event, Best Decision Ever! He’s Already A Tabletop Gamer…
Image source: cafesaigon
Follow Us