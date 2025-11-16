50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (September Edition)

With days getting shorter, and more people getting into the moody vibe of autumn blues, it’s only fair we need some warming up to do from the inside out. And while a pumpkin spiced latte and a slice of carrot cake will only do a job for a short time, we know the soul warmer that will last for a whole month.

Welcome to Bored Panda’s monthly collection of rescued and adopted woofers and puppers, and all other critters worthy of a second chance in life. Below you’ll find the most inspiring and soul-soothing stories about lucky pets who found their new forever families and wouldn’t imagine their life without them.

Also, after you’re done reading this article, be sure to catch up on our previous features with more rescued four-legged (but not only!) cutie pies. Here await the August, July, June and May editions.

#1 Just Wanted To Show Off My Rescue Dog’s Before And After Picture! I Got Her Monday, She Was Set To Be Euthanized Yesterday!

#2 We Went To Adopt One But Couldn’t Bring Ourselves To Separate The Sisters. Welcome Home, Butter And Biscuit

#3 Three Legs, No Teeth, All Class. I Adopted This Mature Guy Today

#4 Pretty Sure I Adopted The Live Action Version Of Puss In Boots

#5 We Rescued A Kitten About 2 Weeks Ago. Her Name Is Mira

#6 One Happy Rescue, Butter Has Only Been Home Two Hours!

#7 Apparently No One At The Shelter Wanted To Adopt This Beautiful Main Coon Because “Black Cats Bring Bad Luck”. Meet Baba

#8 Spooky Season And We Rescued Our Black Kitty, Solo

#9 He Got Adopted

#10 My Mom Adopted One Stray Cat. After A Week, The Cat Brought Two Others

#11 I Think We May Have Just Adopted The Cutest Puppy To Have Ever Existed

#12 Adopted The Most Terrified Kitten In The Shelter And Happy To Report She’s No Longer Scared. Welcome Home Cleo

#13 Day 7 Of Officially Adopting Him, He Sleeps Like This All The Time Now

#14 I’ve Wanted A Cat My Whole Life. Rescued Him From An Abusive Home Environment, This Is Bagheera!

#15 Brought Her Home Yesterday From The Shelter

I’m so in love already. Was picked up as a stray and in the shelter for a month with no interest. Just been sleeping a lot and won’t leave my side

#16 Just Adopted This Girl. Meet Maggie!!

#17 I Rescued A Kitten From A Bus Engine A Week Ago, And Here’s His Update!

His name is Cal, and he’s about 2.5 months old. He’s currently sleeping in one of my bathrooms because of the ringworm, but I assure you he’s not missing love, cares and toys

#18 I Just Got Broken Up With After A 3 Year Relationship And My Lil Baby Has Been Snuggling With Me All Day Today. Im Beyond Grateful! I Just Adopted Him Yesterday

#19 I Think I Adopted A Barking Cat

#20 Rescued This 18 Year Old Purring Love Bug Today. Fur Completely Matted Due To Neglect. Elderly Lady Owner Died, Grandkids Inherited, He Got Neglected Like This, Passed To A Friend Of Mine And Now To Me! Time To Fix You Up!!!

#21 I Recently Adopted A Stray Kitten My Friend Rescued. I Think He’s So Adorable. What Do You Guys Think? He’s Currently Teething

#22 Rescued My Dream Dog, A Corgi. He Lived In A Garage Almost All Day For 2 Years And Has 0 Socialization. There’s No Trust From Him Yet, And He Has Fear Bitten Both Me And My Boyfriend. We Are Hoping He Comes Around Soon, He Is Trying To Open Up But Is Unsure

#23 Rescued This Little Man From A Bad Home. Even Missing A Chunk Of His Ear He’s Still So Handsome

#24 Look At These Two Little Half Brothers I Just Adopted

#25 Just Adopted This Good Boy From A Shelter

#26 My Girlfriend Adopted The Kitten That I Found Under My Jeep. I Think She’s Happy To Be Inside

#27 Had To Rescue From Parking Lot… Abandoned, Alone, Scared And Tiny…

#28 This Is Frank. We Adopted Him Today. He’s So Chill

#29 I Adopted Little Miss Maisie This Week And She’s Already So Loveable

#30 Just Rescued Her…made Her A Little House

#31 After Losing Her Adopted Brother Back In May, She Was So Lost And Sad. So We Rescued Her A New Baby Brother. I Think She Likes Him

#32 I Just Wanted To Share My New Family Member I Adopted Yesterday, The Only “Child” I’ll Ever Have. It’s Incredible How Much Love You Can Get From An Animal. We Love Him!

#33 We Adopted These Guys Two Weeks Ago. Meet Turk And J.d

#34 Our Recently Adopted Boy, Obi, Is Settling In Quite Well

#35 What Do You Do When You Have Two Blue Heeler Mixes? You Adopt A Red One. Meet Bernie, The Newest Addition To The Family

#36 Just Adopted This Boy. His Name Is Milo!

#37 Say Hi To My New Buddy Larry That My Family Rescued From An Abusive Household. My Dad Was Always The One Who Never Wanted Any Dogs But As You Can See, Larry Made Him Think Otherwise

#38 It’s Official. Our Stray Boy Adopted Us And Will Live Happily Ever After, Tucked In His Home

#39 Adopted Baby Girl, The Neighbors Call Her A Pig Bull

Went from being neglected and living in a cage to this

#40 So, It’s Been 2 Hours Since We Adopted Our Boy Chester

#41 Adopted These Two Love Bugs Over The Weekend. Say Hi To Balerion, The Black Dread (Aka Bailey) And Drogon, My Little Black Dragon Babies!

#42 My Boss Just Adopted This Sweet Girl. They Said She’s Only 2.5 Months

#43 This Is Bella, Our 13 Year Old Farmdog. We Just Adopted Her When Renting Our Farmhouse Because Her Owner (A Retired Farmer) Didn’t Want To Take Her Away From Her Home

#44 Rescued This Baby Off The 99 Ramp. He Plays Hard Like A Crackhead, And Totally Misses 100% Of The Shots He Takes… Reddit, Meet Nine!

#45 Meet Lola. We Adopted Her Last Week. She Was Rescued From The Kuwait Friday Market, Is Blind,and Is The Happiest Baby Ever

#46 Adopted Our 2nd Void – Winifred – Over The Weekend

#47 I Adopted A Cat Today

#48 New Adoption! 2 Months Old Female Rescue. Her Name Is Marlena, In Honour Of Måneskin!

#49 My Partner And I Adopted Our New Baby Today. Welcome Ye!!!

#50 Acquired This Beefy Sic At A Free Adoption Event, Best Decision Ever! He’s Already A Tabletop Gamer…

