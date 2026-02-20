50 Animal Photos That Won Hearts In PhotoCrowd’s Latest Contest

Wildlife photography has the incredible ability to freeze a split second of magic, and PhotoCrowd competitions continue to showcase just how breathtaking nature can be.

We’ve put together a selection of some of the best animal images that were awarded or featured on the contest’s Instagram page. In this collection, you’ll find not only stunning wildlife shots, but also heartwarming moments of animals living alongside us every day – from cats and dogs to farm animals and more.

So don’t waste any more time and join us as we explore this captivating list of jury-recognized photographs from PhotoCrowd.

More info: Instagram | photocrowd.com

#1

Photo by Sara Jazbar

Image source: photocrowd

#2

Photo by Sara

Image source: photocrowd

#3

Photo by Lynne Naylor

Image source: photocrowd

#4

Photo by Ian Groves

Image source: photocrowd

#5

Photo by Peter Orr

Image source: photocrowd

#6

Photo by Roberta Pagano

Image source: photocrowd

#7

Photo by Suvrat

Image source: photocrowd

#8

Photo by Carole z

Image source: photocrowd

#9

Photo by Sue Woodbridge

Image source: photocrowd

#10

Photo by Marina Cano

Image source: photocrowd

#11

Photo by Netty

Image source: photocrowd

#12

Photo by Jasper Doest

Image source: photocrowd

#13

Photo by Caron Steele

Image source: photocrowd

#14

Photo by Photocrowd

Image source: photocrowd

#15

Photo by Dominic Beaven Photography

Image source: photocrowd

#16

Photo by Chris Killingsworth

Image source: photocrowd

#17

Photo by Dave Johnson

Image source: photocrowd

#18

Photo by Vanell photography

Image source: photocrowd

#19

Photo by Bjorn Svensson

Image source: photocrowd

#20

Photo by Dan Ardelean

Image source: photocrowd

#21

Photo by Phil Hopkinson

Image source: photocrowd

#22

Photo by Nigel W. LRPS

Image source: photocrowd

#23

Photo by Paul/ Dr. D of photography

Image source: photocrowd

#24

Photo by Shashi De

Image source: photocrowd

#25

Photo by Helen Davies

Image source: photocrowd

#26

Photo by PogMoMadra

Image source: photocrowd

#27

Photo by Henrik Spranz

Image source: photocrowd

#28

Photo by Henry the colorado dog

Image source: photocrowd

#29

Photo by Kobus Malan

Image source: photocrowd

#30

Photo by Carole z saw

Image source: photocrowd

#31

Photo by Gej

Image source: photocrowd

#32

Photo by Gudrunberry

Image source: photocrowd

#33

Photo by Sean Tindale

Image source: photocrowd

#34

Photo by Paul Rollison

Image source: photocrowd

#35

Photo by Paule Hijertaas

Image source: photocrowd

#36

Photo by Hood

Image source: photocrowd

#37

Photo by Roberta Pagano

Image source: photocrowd

#38

Photo by Fary Afshar

Image source: photocrowd

#39

Photo by Knut M Selmer

Image source: photocrowd

#40

Photo by Sara Williams

Image source: photocrowd

#41

Photo by Lynn Nicholson

Image source: photocrowd

#42

Photo by Pete Vaughan

Image source: photocrowd

#43

Photo by Long Nguyen

Image source: photocrowd

#44

Photo by Jonathanph

Image source: photocrowd

#45

Photo by June Fox

Image source: photocrowd

#46

Photo by Peter OBrien Photography

Image source: photocrowd

#47

Photo by Jappern

Image source: photocrowd

#48

Photo by Skrotov

Image source: photocrowd

#49

Photo by Steve Price

Image source: photocrowd

#50

Photo by Cassandra Mayers

Image source: photocrowd

