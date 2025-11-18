Mel Gibson Unrecognizable In Rare Public Appearance: “Look At What Cancel Culture Has Done”

Forget the Hollywood norms; Mel Gibson has completely upended the red carpet dress code!
The 68-year-old actor decided to flaunt what appeared to be his new “I’ve-given-up” look while attending Vince Vaughn’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, August 12.
Gone was the usual, meticulously styled Mel that Hollywood is accustomed to seeing. Instead, he embraced a look that seemed like he had returned from a beach holiday and forgot to change.
Ditching tailored suits and polished shoes, the controversial star showed up in a wrinkled white polo and ombre blue shorts, both of which looked like they had seen better days.
He also sported a sun-kissed tan and a mess of a white beard. Some netizens joked about whether he picked his outfit from comedian Adam Sandler’s wardrobe.
The Braveheart actor was captured flashing a broad smile next to the man of the hour, Vince, who was being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The 54-year-old actor was joined by his wife, Kyla Vaughn, and their two kids, daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11, during the ceremony.
“My beautiful wife Kyla, I’m so glad that you’re with me on this now, I’m so grateful for you and these beautiful kids and for all the laughter that we share together,” he said. “As much as all this means, Vernon and Locklyn, you guys really do need to know that you guys are the most important thing in the world to me.”
“You guys are the most important and I love you very much. It’s great to have you guys with me,” he added.
There was a moment during the ceremony where Vince was enjoying the spotlight on the red carpet, but he was interrupted by Mel, who dashed from his seat to the stage, pretending to be an overzealous fan trying to snap a selfie with him.
Vince, ever the good sport, welcomed Mel with open arms and posed with his co-star in front of the plaque.
The Dodgeball actor not only had his longtime friend and co-star at the ceremony, but he was also joined by his wife, Kyla Vaughn, and their two kids, daughter Locklyn, 13, and son Vernon, 11
The duo’s camaraderie goes way back, including the time they worked on the 2016 movie Hacksaw Ridge. Mel had directed the movie while Vince played a World War II soldier alongside actor Andrew Garfield.
He previously spoke about how the role was starkly different from Vince’s famous comedies like Dodgeball and Wedding Crashers.
“This isn’t Wedding Crashers Vince, this is Sgt. Howell Vince—it’s a different animal altogether,” Mel said in 2016. “People say, ‘That’s interesting, I never would have thought.’ But I thought (Vaughn) was perfect from the first moment.”
The duo also collaborated for the 2018 film Dragged Across Concrete. They played two corrupted police officers in the S. Craig Zahler-directed movie.
Some netizens were pleased to see the two Hollywood friends support each other through the career-milestone moment. But others voiced their frustration over seeing a disheveled Mel at the red carpet event.
“And everyone was saying last week how [Vince] was spot on about comedies lol f— this guy and his opinions on comedy. Of course he brings Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn is disgusting,” one social media user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Several netizens criticized Vince for including Mel at the event, saying he is “the only one left who will be seen in public with him”
Another said he is “the only one left who will be seen in public with him.”
“This has nothing to do with politics Vince Vaughn does not deserve a Hollywood star of Fame & he hangs out with Mel Gibson. Apple TV has given him a TV show he does not deserve, he is a TRAITOR to our country along with a lot of his friends.”
“Look at what cancel culture has done to mel gibson, 68, who looks unrecognizable at vince vaughn’s hollywood walk of fame ceremony in la,” read another comment.
“Mel Gibson has gone on repeated antisemitic diatribes, is openly homophobic,” another wrote, “and got caught on tape using the n-word while telling his baby mama that she was inviting r-pe with how she dressed – and Vince Vaughn said: ‘Now there’s a dude I need to be friends with.’”
Social media users also joked about how Mel appeared to have borrowed an outfit from comedian Adam Sandler’s wardrobe for the event
On the other hand, some defended the Academy Award-winning actor, with one saying, “It’s a shame what Hollywood did to Mel Gibson. Sure, the man made some horrible mistakes, but people deserve a second chance. He is one of the greatest living directors and actors of his generation and deserves another spot in the limelight.”
The polarizing actor is a controversial figure in Hollywood, primarily due to a series of public and legal issues that have overshadowed his career.
His past is marred by accusations of anti-Semitism, homophobia, and domestic violence.
He spurred headlines for his 2006 arrest in Malibu for driving under the influence and making anti-Semitic comments.
Mel remains a polarizing figure due to a history of anti-Semitic remarks, homophobic comments, and domestic violence allegations, which have overshadowed his career achievements
“Gibson blurted out a barrage of anti-Semitic remarks about ‘(profanity redacted) Jews.’ Gibson yelled out, ‘The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world.’ Gibson then asked, ‘Are you a Jew?'” according to a police report filed at the time.
Years later, the onscreen veteran said he became the “poster boy for [the] canceled” following the incident.
“I got into a bit of a sticky situation where it kind of ended my career,” he told Esquire. “I was drunk in the back of a police car and I said some stupid s—, and all of a sudden: blacklisted. I’m the poster boy for cancelled.”
Mel was also embroiled in a domestic violence scandal after he was heard swearing and threatening his then-girlfriend over the phone.
Despite his undeniable talent and achievements in Hollywood, such incidents have significantly impacted his public image, causing a rift between his work and personal life.
Supporters argued for Mel’s redemption and talent, while critics highlighted his past transgressions
