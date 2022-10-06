The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Out of Bounds-Recap

It’s still kind of evident that the Ducks don’t belong, but there are a couple of individuals that are starting to pull out ahead, as Evan is fully impressing the coach, and the others, well, they’re doing the work, kind of, but they’re not rising quite as quickly as they would like. At least all of them save for Evan are having issues, and these start once the campers are told to procure a wristband, which will measure their progress, and their health and will make it clear who is working the hardest and who really has what it takes. Unfortunately, this means that when 5:00 am rolls around, the Ducks are subjected to an intense workout that doesn’t appear to end until it’s time to eat, then sleep, and then get back up and do it all again. Naturally, Alex thinks that that is a little too rough for the kids, but she’s up against a wall named Coach Cole when it comes to how the camp should be run. Worse than this is the fact that the team appears to be a bit shaky when it comes to their performance and how the camp might separate them.
Nick’s attitude isn’t improving at all.
To be fair, it took a bit of convincing for Nick to really get into the act of being a hockey player in the first season since he was all set with his podcast when things started out. But as he became part of the team, Nick eventually started to see the benefit of being a player and actually put in some effort. But upon making their way to camp, the entire team has been put on notice that things are only going to get harder. If anyone remembers, this was how it went for the original Ducks since once they were out of the pee wee league, things only got tougher since the many different tricks they learned when they were younger no longer worked on high school players that had developed their game to a level that that didn’t allow for the interesting but ineffective techniques that had helped them win as younger kids. Unfortunately, as things get harder, Nick caves to the pressure as he goes off the trail during a run and eventually has to be given a lift by Alex back to the institute. As of right now, it feels as though he might not make it or that he’ll do so by the skin of his teeth after being inspired somehow.
It kind of sounds as though Sofi is starting to think past hockey.
During a conversation with Evan, it sounds as though Sofi might have thoughts of what will come after hockey, though Evan, who’s a diehard without question, can’t appear to believe it. His continuing attitude isn’t much different from the first season when he was all about hockey and didn’t want to leave the ice after being cut from the Ducks. But this is already beginning to affect his relationship with Sofi since his competitive streak is becoming a lot stronger than hers, and it would appear that Evan doesn’t have a long-term plan outside of hockey, while Sofi might be leaning in another direction at some point. As for Koob, Max, and Maya, it sounds, at the moment, as though they’re bound to go along with whatever the rest of the team wants. It does feel, though, that the team is about to reach a crossroads where loyalties are going to be tested.
The dialogue is still insanely cringe-worthy.
Yes, it’s a kid’s show, and yes, it’s not meant to be blockbuster material, but at the same time, it feels as though the dialogue could be a little smoother and not quite so cute and pithy. The subject of the team coming to a point where they might split kind of needs something a little more direct, and it’s a hope that things might change a bit in the coming episodes. But the expectation is that things will continue to head forward as they are simply because this is what Disney apparently wants to do and what they believe people want to see. In all fairness, the show isn’t horrible, and it has moved things forward in a manner that makes sense. But it does feel as though the team might change again if there’s going to be a third season. That hasn’t been decided yet, apparently, but it wouldn’t be a huge surprise.
The effort needed to keep this team together feels like it might require a seriously awesome cameo.
The first season had a few cameos, and season 2 has already had a couple that was fun to see, but there is one cameo that a lot of people are waiting to see. It wasn’t fully understood why Joshua Jackson didn’t appear in the first season, but it was still appreciated when Averman, Connie, Guy, Fulton, and Adam Banks were allowed to show up. To see Charlie make an appearance to bolster the Ducks would be awesome, though, and that’s likely what a lot of fans are hoping will happen.