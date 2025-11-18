50 Times Owners Took Halloween Costumes For Their Pets Seriously And Did Not Disappoint (New Pics)

by

Trick or treat! Halloween is right around the corner, so if you haven’t gotten your costume figured out yet, you better get a move on, pandas. But you might not be the only one in your household who needs a fabulous look for October 31st; your beloved pets might be dying to dress up too!

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of adorable animals who have participated in spooky season festivities, so we’ve gathered the cutest ones below. From tiny tacos to cats dressed as bats, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these pawsome pics. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Susie Inverso, Pet Photographer at Crimson Cat Studios, and be sure to upvote the furry friends that you’d vote for in a costume contest!

#1 One Of Our Foster Families Had Too Much Fun Turning This Litter Of Black Kitties Into The Cutest Bats Around

Image source: greenhillhumane

#2 Couldn’t Find A Costume I Liked For My Labrador, So I Made One

Image source: rebelkittenscry

#3 Just A Fire Pit Doing Its Best To Warm You Up

Image source: MacyS99

#4 Happy Halloween From My Foster Pomeranian Remy

Image source: unicornxlauren

#5 She Won The Halloween Costume Contest For Pets At An Animal Hospital I Work At

Image source: daisylover123

#6 Dr. Meow At Your Service

Image source: Techthiccangel

#7 My Turtle, Boba, Is So Ready For Halloween

Image source: False-Ocelot1358

#8 Axl And Zoe’s Halloween Costumes

Image source: CeeDot85

#9 Not Sure Who Enjoys The Costumes More, Them Or Us

It’s definitely us.

Image source: rescueranch

#10 Happy Halloween

Image source: KeiranFitz

#11 This Officially Wins Best Pet Costume On Halloween

Image source: dukecullen

#12 Had To Start Her First Halloween Season On A Strong Taco Start This October

Image source: ajdnascar24

#13 I Am Not A Snake, I Am A Chicken. See My Hat? 

Image source: beerislife2

#14 My Aunt Took Her Dog To The Groomer For Her Halloween Costume

Image source: lip5570

#15 This Is Halloween

Image source: ducks_in_space_

#16 What’s All The Buzz About This Year’s Halloween Costumes?

Image source: _the.notorious.m.a.c_

#17 I Don’t Always Sew, But When I Do, It’s A Halloween Costume For My Dog

Image source: ms_sea_cat

#18 Happy Halloween From My Bacon, Egg, And Cheese On An Everything Beagle

Image source: jmacrb

#19 Happy Halloween From My Cloud

Image source: Christine2378

#20 Royal Birthday Bunny

Halloween was actually my rabbit’s first birthday. I had a ton of boxes in the garage and bought her a costume. Somehow she didn’t care about wearing this. She actually seemed to maybe even like it, so perhaps she knew what it represented.

Image source: bluenighthawk

#21 Halloween Photo Shoot With My Dog, Benny

Image source: OhNoLaBri

#22 My Dog’s Unicorn Costume

I put a little foam board in the horn to give it rigidity, but it’s all her hair. We grew it out for over a year so that it would be long enough. She loved being a unicorn!

Image source: Dependent-Lie5698

#23 Lola (19) As A Hit Deer That Finally Got Her Revenge

Image source: flixiscute

#24 A Very Happy Halloween From Wally To You

Image source: Katkinwill

#25 What Does The Fox Say?

Image source: snakey_the_ball_python

#26 My Avocatto Named Romeo. He Has Never Minded Playing Dress Up And Was Purring And Walking Around The Entire Time

Image source: MongooseFamiliar70

#27 Is She A Fairy Or A Cat?

Image source: HALOsashapoo0204

#28 Happy Halloween, Everyone! Ann And Lilly Are All Ready To Hand Out Candy

Image source: cedar.brook.farm.and.fibre

#29 Ready For Halloween! Rapa In His First Halloween Costume This Year

Image source: PeonyLion

#30 Happy Halloween! I Hope She Doesn’t Scare You Too Much

Image source: heyddit

#31 They All Float Down Here. When You’re Down Here With Us, You’ll Float Too

Image source: lipstick_and_chickens

#32 Heckin Moms During Halloween

Image source: its.me.kygo

#33 The Demeow-Cat

Image source: ifiwereausername

#34 I Dressed My Cat As A Call Centre Agent For Halloween

Image source: chayam

#35 Ready For Halloween

Image source: ferrju

#36 My Beardie’s Halloween Costume

Image source: lilnoname

#37 Happy Halloween

Image source: ospoicos

#38 Charlie Is Having His Best Halloween Ever

Image source: DukeDeckard

#39 Happy Halloween

Image source: champy_and_morris

#40 Kaiya Is A Prisoner This Halloween. She Might Even Get Out On Good Behavior For Accepting Pets From Little Kids And Giving Kisses

Image source: Baetedk8

#41 Little Rainbow

Image source: fridadoggy

#42 Happy Meow-Oween

Image source: sphynxcifer

#43 Happy Halloween From Bumble Kitty. She’s A Little Angry Bee

Image source: rawrggh

#44 “Excuse Me Peasants… I Mean Pawrents.. Just Beclaws Mew Are Celebrating Black Cat Halloween, Doesn’t Means Mew Can Sleep All Day And Forgets To Feed My Royal Highness!”

Image source: hermessonofzeus

#45 Happy Halloween From Pirate Puddles

Image source: puddlesandmuffin

#46 I Got Him Dressed Up For Halloween

Image source: JohnnyBoy_92

#47 You’re My Type

Image source: lipstick_and_chickens

#48 My Axolotl Turned Into A Land Salamander. I Decided To Give Him His Gills Back For Halloween

Image source: CollieflowersBark

#49 Lucy And Sally Are Sharing A Halloween Costume

Image source: Campingtrip2

#50 Friend Sent Me A Picture Of Her Daughter’s Cat. He’s A Grumpy Grandma For Halloween

Image source: ILuvDaRaiders

#51 Happy Halloween!

#52 Ellie’s First Halloween! (She’s Eleven From Stranger Things)

#53 Halloween Photo Shoot With My Dog, Benny

