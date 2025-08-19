15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

by

Leighton Luckey, the artist behind Trying Times Comics, creates funny and relatable cartoons about all kinds of everyday life, from nerdy jokes to slice-of-life moments. But some of his best work features the lovable chaos of pets, whether it’s a cat being dramatic or a dog with a goofy plan.

In this article, we’re shining the spotlight on Leighton’s animal-themed comics. These pet-filled moments are charming, funny, and might just remind you of your own furry (or feathery) friends. Scroll down and enjoy some lighthearted laughs with these adorable characters.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#2

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#3

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#4

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#5

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#6

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#7

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#8

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#9

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#10

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#11

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#12

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#13

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#14

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

#15

15 Animal-Themed Comics By Trying Times Comics That Might Warm Your Heart And Make You Laugh

Image source: tryingtimescomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Grey’s Anatomy “Family Affair” Was Its Best Finale Ever
3 min read
May, 6, 2018
Bunk'd
Meet The Cast of Disney’s “Bunk’d”
3 min read
Jul, 7, 2019
Why Neely Capshaw Was the Worst Character on Baywatch
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2021
Dana Delany: Dive Into Her Exciting Career, Awards, and Personal Life
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2024
Why Shazam Should Appear In The Second Season of Peacemaker
3 min read
May, 16, 2023
January 5: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.