From Goofy To Glorious: 40 Of The Best Pictures I Took Of My Horses From Over The Years

by

My family bought a stable in 2021, and with that purchase came a whole new class of subjects for my photography. These are some of the best results.

#1 Shining Light

#2 Speckled With Love

#3 Lakes Of Love

#4 Dark But Distant

#5 Peek A Boo

#6 Tasty Lawn

#7 Wild Heart

#8 New Friends

#9 Grand Prix

Note: This was a heavily planned out and well timed selfie that took 28 takes to get right.

#10 Eyes Of Amber

#11 Who Goes There?

#12 Greener Pastures

#13 The Grove

#14 Well Hello There

#15 Tongue Out

#16 Perked And Pretty

#17 Big Man In Town

#18 Om Nom

#19 Divided Attention

#20 Proud Colt

#21 Beauty In Black And White

#22 Canvas-Worthy

#23 Yummy Dirt

#24 Sharing Is Caring

Context: the colt on the right formed a bond with her when he was put next to her so the stallion barn could be repaired. When they went to show and he couldn’t see her (due to the walls being solid) he panicked and began shrieking and rearing against the wall. To prevent him from hurting himself, we temporarily put him with Muneca.

#25 Better In Black

#26 Searching The Sky

#27 From Atop

#28 The Behemoth

#29 A Massive Baby

#30 Hinted With Red

#31 Staring Into Space

#32 Picnic

#33 Summer Haze

#34 In The Distance

#35 Princess

#36 Reaching Out

#37 Silvertone Stare

#38 Red Flash

#39 Shimmering In Sunlight

#40 Emo Horse

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
