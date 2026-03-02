The video game industry is heading into one of its most exciting years yet, and 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark moment for players across all platforms. With studios pushing hardware to its limits and storytelling reaching new emotional depths, the next wave of releases feels bigger, bolder, and more ambitious than ever. From blockbuster franchises to daring new IPs, multiplatform games ensure no one is left out of the experience.
What makes this year especially thrilling is the diversity on display. Action-heavy epics, immersive RPGs, competitive multiplayer titles, and creative indie projects are all set to launch side by side. Whether on console or PC, here are 8 must-play multiplatform video games coming in 2026 that deserve a spot on every gamer’s radar.
Reanimal
Developer: Tarsier Studios
Publisher: THQ Nordic
Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S
Genre: Survival horror, cinematic platformer
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Famous for their Little Nightmares games, Tarsier Studios swaps solitude for cooperation in Reanimal. In the game, players step into the shoes of two siblings (a brother and sister) who are trying to find and rescue their missing friends. The group is stranded on a nightmarish island full of twisted dangers.
Reanimal’s gameplay emphasizes exploration, survival, and stealth. Players would weave through eerie environments like abandoned mills, overgrown train yards, and crumbling ruins, while avoiding grotesque creatures lurking in the shadows. Rather than relying on brute force, players have to use wits and observational skills to solve environmental puzzles, sneak past foes, and find new routes forward.
Tides of Tomorrow
Developer: DigixArt
Publisher: THQ Nordic
Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S
Genre: Adventure
Release Date: February 24, 2026
Tides of Tomorrow isn’t the typical multiplayer adventure. At its core, it’s a first-person story game that unfolds on a mysterious ocean world called Elynd, where rising waters and a strange illness threaten survival. Players take on the role of a Tidewalker, someone with hazy memories, dropped into a world that feels half-familiar and half-strange as the character searches for answers and a way to survive.
Tides of Tomorrow’s gameplay blends exploration, resource gathering, and narrative choice. Players sail between floating settlements, talk with survivors, gather materials, and piece together what’s left of civilization. Even when playing solo, the influence of other players is woven into every step, making every journey feel alive and unique. In short, Tides of Tomorrow is about connection and consequence, not just in the story, but in the quiet imprint players leave on the journeys of others.
Resident Evil Requiem
Developer: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S
Genre: Survival horror
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Although not an entirely new game, Resident Evil Requiem introduces a new protagonist. The game is the ninth installment in the video game series since the first installment, Resident Evil Village, in 2021. Resident Evil Requiem marks a return to the tense, survival-focused roots that fans have been craving, while still pushing the franchise into new emotional territory. This upcoming mainline chapter drops players into a chilling world roughly three decades after the devastating Raccoon City incident.
Rather than sprawling open environments, the game favors carefully designed, atmospheric spaces. At its heart, Requiem blends two classic gameplay pillars: survival horror and character-driven exploration. Players will spend much of the time managing limited resources, solving environmental puzzles, and deciding when to stand and fight or when to slip quietly into the shadows. One major gameplay twist is the dual-perspective system.
Players can switch between first-person and third-person views at will, letting players tailor the experience to their comfort level. This offers close, immersive scares in first-person, or a more traditional survival-horror feel from third-person. Narratively and mechanically, Requiem puts players in the shoes of more than one protagonist, including the new character Grace Ashcroft, an FBI analyst with personal ties to the horrors she’s chasing, and veteran agent Leon S. Kennedy, who brings a more combat-oriented playstyle.
Crimson Desert
Developer: Pearl Abyss
Publisher: Pearl Abyss
Platforms: macOS, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S
Genre: Action-adventure
Release Date: March 19, 2026
Crimson Desert is an open-world action-adventure that throws players straight into a sprawling fantasy realm called Pywel. In this fictional continent, every corner feels alive with opportunity, danger, and mystery. Players step into the boots of Kliff, a hardened mercenary with a personal mission. Kliff seeks to reunite his scattered allies and rebuild his broken faction after a brutal attack.
In Crimson Desert, players explore forests, deserts, frozen tundras, and bustling towns. Each location is packed with quests, characters, and secrets to uncover. Crimson Desert is designed to make players feel as though they are truly living in its world, not just passing through it. Battles are intense and flexible, letting players attack, dodge, counter, and switch between weapon types depending on the situation.
Pragmata
Developer: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S
Genre: Action-adventure
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Pragmata is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing sci-fi action-adventure games of the year. At its core, players step into a third-person experience where strategy and action walk hand in hand. The story takes place on a near-future lunar research station that’s gone dark, leaving only eerie silence and robotic enemies behind. Against this backdrop, two very different characters, a seasoned spacefarer named Hugh and a young android called Diana, must work together to survive and find a way back to Earth.
What truly sets it apart is the dual-character control system. Players don’t just switch between Hugh and Diana but guide both at the same time. Diana’s hacking abilities let her disrupt enemy defenses, manipulate technology, and unlock new paths. On the other hand, Hugh tackles direct combat with weapons and mobility tech like thrusters. For games into sci-fi stories with depth and gameplay that rewards both brains and reflexes, Pragmata is a must-play for 2026.
007 First Light
Developer: IO Interactive
Publisher: IO Interactive
Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S
Genre: Action-adventure
Release Date: May 27, 2026
007 First Light puts players in the boots of a young James Bond at the start of his spy career. Instead of jumping into the refined, tux-wearing 007 from the films, players will guide a 26-year-old Bond as he learns the ropes of espionage and earns his “00” status. The story is original to the game, designed to stand on its own while nodding to the world fans know and love.
007 First Light’s gameplay blends stealth, action, and freedom of choice. Players can approach missions with quiet precision, using tools and spycraft to slip past guards, gather intel, or disable security without being seen. Alternatively, players can dive into combat using sleek, responsive gunplay and close-quarters takedowns when situations escalate.
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Developer: Traveller’s Tales
Publisher: Warner Bros. Games
Platforms: PS5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2
Genre: Action-adventure
Release Date: May 29, 2026 (Besides Nintendo Switch 2)
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight takes the beloved brick-built world of Gotham City and turns it into an open-world action-adventure. Players embark on an original, narrative-driven journey through Batman’s long history. Instead of a simple scene-by-scene homage, the game stitches together iconic moments from movies, comics, TV, and past games into one cohesive story.
Combat is more impactful and fluid than in past LEGO games, mixing smooth combos, counters, and dramatic takedowns that reflect Batman’s fighting style. Players can switch between Batman and six other members of his team, including Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, Catwoman, Jim Gordon, and Talia al Ghul. Gotham City itself is a playground to explore, as players can grapple between rooftops, glide above towering buildings, or zoom around in iconic Batmobiles and Batcycles, all while hunting crimes and solving environmental puzzles.
Notable Mention:
Grand Theft Auto VI
Developer: Rockstar Games
Publisher: Rockstar Games
Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S
Genre: Action-adventure
Release Date: November 19, 2026
Although Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on only two platforms, after a 13-year wait, it deserves to make any video game list for 2026. Grand Theft Auto VI is built around the familiar Rockstar formula of open-ended freedom, but it aims to make the world feel more reactive and alive than ever before. At its core, the gameplay still revolves around exploration, crime, and player choice, allowing you to move seamlessly between story missions and spontaneous chaos.
Grand Theft Auto VI introduces a more grounded approach to movement, combat, and decision-making. Characters feel more weighty, gunfights feel more tactical, and actions often carry visible consequences. Police responses are smarter and more persistent, while NPCs react more naturally to players’ behavior, making every encounter feel less predictable.
Outside of the main story, GTA VI leans heavily into immersion. Everyday activities, side hustles, and social interactions are woven more naturally into the experience. Whether laying low after a high-profile job or stirring trouble just to see how the city reacts, the game constantly rewards curiosity. The result is a gameplay experience that feels less like a checklist of missions and more like stepping into a chaotic, breathing world where anything can happen.
