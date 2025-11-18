Zendaya Wore A Robotic Look With Plexiglass Panels, And Social Media Has The Same Odd Question

The internet is abuzz with excitement following the world premiere of Dune: Part Two, which came with a heavy dose of fashion as Zendaya hit the red carpet with her bold and daring sartorial choices in London on Thursday. The 27-year-old Emmy-winning actress left the internet stunned in a “behold the future of fashion” kind of look that was masterminded by her trusted stylist, Law Roach.
The actress made a spectacular entrance on the red carpet in an archival Mugler look that first graced the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 1995. Zendaya’s look featured a silver material designed to mimic the appearance of robotic armor, complete with PVC-covered cutouts and a high neckline. The actress did not don the headpiece that was part of the original look but instead went for a sleek bun and side bangs.
The show-stopping look gives major futuristic, yet vintage, vibes.
Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Onlookers were left in awe as Zendaya showcased the suit and struck dazzling poses on the red carpet.
Heartthrob Timothée Chalamet also joined her with an outfit to match, wearing silver trousers that matched Zendaya’s robotic armor.
Fans raved online about the fashion-forward looks as Zendaya fever took over the internet. “When the red carpet is actually more exciting than the actual movie,” wrote one person on social media, while another said, “If anyone could slay this outfit it’s only her.”
“I mean…. She can wear a paper bag and it would still look,” another person said.
Another comment said, “One thing about zendaya is her fashion always on point no matter what.”
The talented actress wore a vintage metallic suit that was avant-garde, futuristic, and a bit risqué
Image credits: hollywoodreporter
While plenty of people agreed that she absolutely rocked the look, others humorously wondered how she managed to sit or use the bathroom in the outfit.
“Incredible piece of art. Very Metropolis. I imagine it’s flipping hard to sit down in though,” one person remarked.
Another said, “How do you even use the bathroom with this things. [sic]”
The imaginative minds of some ventured further, pondering another aspect of the outfit: will the dual cutouts, revealing her behind, let onlookers in on something more embarrassing?
“So if Zendaya farts in this outfit does it just like fog up,” one user said, voicing a thought that several others apparently had.
One comment said, “Imagine her farting in that and the cheeks getting all steamed up.”
“You read my mind,” another person chimed in. “All I can think about now, cheers.”
The piece is from Thierry Mugler’s fall/winter 1995-96 couture collection, and it features metal plates and see-through plexiglass panels on the stomach, bust, thighs, and buttocks
Image credits: Entertainment Tonight
The catsuit that first hit the runway in 1995 is known as the “Machinenmensch,” or Machine Human, inspired by the fictional character Futura from Thea von Harbou’s dystopian novel Metropolis.
Zendaya’s offering of red carpet glam did not end with her couture robot look. She later changed into a Mugler black gown that encapsulated chicness and elegance in typical Zendaya style.
The rest of the Dune sequel’s ensemble cast also had dazzling looks that had hearts and likes pouring in on social media.
Florence Pugh hit the red carpet in a sequinned gown that had a hood covering her head. Anya Taylor-Joy also had a similar head-covering look but in white.
Zendaya returned to the red carpet later that night in a simpler yet more elegant ensemble: a black spaghetti-strap dress from Mugler
Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Taylor-Joy’s involvement in the film was recently confirmed, and the actress said, “This is a dream come true.”
“The books are incredible, but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that,” she said about the movie in an interview that was streamed live on Warner Bros.’ TikTok.
She went on to describe the film as “one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Genuinely, Denis has killed it.”
The first Dune film and its sequel are based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name.
The highly anticipated movie sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve, has received significant praise so far as first reactions came after the Thursday premiere.
“‘Dune: Part Two’ is damn impressive. Villeneuve crafts some truly VISIONARY moments. Austin Butler gives a truly transformative performance (and not talking makeup either). Very moving ending. A wee bit long? Yes. Did I forget I saw it the next day? Yes. Still, gonna be massive,” wrote The Playlist’s Gregory Ellwood, as quoted by Variety.
The impressive robot suit is believed to have been primarily inspired by Futura, a character in the 1925 dystopian novel Metropolis
Inverse editor Hoai-Tran Bui called the film “a triumph” and said Zendaya “is the star.”
“Even more immense than the first, but much more intimate — Denis Villeneuve manages to streamline the more alienating second half of the book into a riveting, action-packed epic. TWO TOWERS-level mastery of battle sequences. Zendaya is the star,” Bui wrote.
Zendaya will reprise her role as Chani in the sequel to 2021’s Dune, which will hit U.S. theaters on March 1
Image credits: IMDb
The sequel was initially slated to premiere last autumn, but it was pushed due to the Hollywood actors and writers’ strikes.
“It’s a massive relief to finally put the movie out there,” director Denis told BBC News and added that he will be “biting his nails” until the film hits the big screen next month.
At the world premiere, a dune of sand was present at the entrance to the red carpet, giving stars and fans a chance to feel what it’s like to be in Arrakis — the fictional desert planet in Dune.
27-year-old Zendaya will star alongside Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Anya Taylor-Joy
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
When asked by Variety if he had gotten sand in his shoes, Denis joked at the premiere, “We are used to it. We have a bit of PTSD from that. The past six years, we find sand constantly.”
“The book became more and more relevant about specific topics — for instance, the blend of politics and religion or the impact of the collapse of the ecosystems on humans,” Dennis explained. “Things that, as a kid, I felt were very interesting, but today, it’s actually important to talk about that.”
Watch the trailer for Dune: Part Two below
As fans eagerly await the movie’s release, many continue to remain starry-eyed over the glamorous looks that hit the red carpet at the premiere, particularly Zendaya’s robot couture look.
People absolutely adored Zendaya’s cheeky futuristic look
