Art Therapy: My Canvas, My Chaos, My Lesson In Patience

by

Today was one of those painting days when nothing feels right no matter what you try.

I blew, I spun, I tilted… and the canvas just kept fighting me. At some point I just laughed, poured all the leftover paints on it — and decided to swipe over with black.

And somehow… that’s when it started to work.

This painting turned into a reminder that sometimes you have to stop trying so hard. Let go, breathe, and just let the paint flow where it wants to go. That’s where the magic hides — right after you think you’ve ruined it all.

So here it is — my canvas, my chaos, my lesson in patience.

If your pour doesn’t go the way you planned, don’t give up. Just keep pouring. Sometimes the third (or fourth) try is the one that speaks to your heart.

More info: youtu.be

Art Therapy: My Canvas, My Chaos, My Lesson In Patience

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Average Joe Review: New BET+ Series Is Funny, Fierce, and Full of Promise
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2023
Person of Interest 1.16 ‘Risk’ Review
3 min read
Feb, 24, 2012
Brandi Passante: What Happened To Her After Storage Wars?
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2023
Michigan man Finds 220 Year Old Hidden Treasure On Oak Island
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2018
who plays Joel in the last of us
Who Plays Joel in The Last of Us Series?
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2023
How to Watch the 2018 MLB Playoffs Without Cable
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.