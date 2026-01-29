Erika Kirk’s Grin In Leaked Clip Days After Charlie’s Passing Fuels Backlash Amid Explosive Audio

Just five days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, his wife Erika Kirk was caught on camera smiling and giggling during a video call.
Over the last few months, online conspiracy theories have swirled around the 37-year-old mother, with certain corners of the internet speculating whether her attitude is truly that of a mourning widow.
Erika has denounced these theories, but a newly surfaced video has made netizens say: “She definitely had a part in his demise. I just can’t prove it.”
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
The recently emerged video captured Erika Kirk giggling away shortly after her husband Charlie Kirk was fatally struck by a rooftop sniper inside the Utah Valley University campus on September 10.
Erika was seen addressing team members of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a conservative youth activist organization that Charlie co-founded, during a video call on September 16.
The call began with the bereaved wife giggling and joking about how she hated Zoom.
Her attitude left viewers online uneasy, with one saying, “That is a person experiencing joy while knowing they shouldn’t show it.”
Image credits: Candace Owens
“Bro I mourned my cat’s d**th longer,” one quipped, while another chimed in, saying, “She always talks about him too like he was some guy she knew or a toy she used to play with, not like he was her husband or anything.”
“That clip is wild she’s straight-up beaming like she just won the lottery. Whether the conspiracy’s real or not, the optics are brutal. Hard to watch without side-eyeing the whole situation,” another said.
“I never thought it was a joke,” another said. “I just never thought she’d be this gleeful about the grift in public.”
Political commentator Candace Owens released the video call and a leaked audio clip that fueled conspiracy theories about whether Erika was truly mourning
Image credits: Candace Owens
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has further fueled the conspiracy theories surrounding Erika.
On her YouTube channel with 5.75M subscribers, Candace shared a video this week, which included the Zoom call with the TPUSA team about five days after Charlie had lost his life.
The podcaster said it felt strange “hearing [Erika] sound like she’s about to cry” when she “specifically” discusses their jobs.
“She did not mean that sincerely. After working them all like horses, wrapping them in this way, she’s going to fire a boatload of them without cause or even conversation,” Candace claimed.
Another video shared by Candace this week included a “leaked TPUSA audio,” in which Erika couldn’t stop talking about her husband’s memorial service, during which her entry included fireworks.
She was heard praising the TPUSA staff for pulling off the “event of a century” and couldn’t control her excitement over the merchandise sales.
The audio, shared by Candace, included Erika praising TPUSA’s merchandise sales after her slain husband’s memorial service
“I think we’re at like over 200,000 for merch sales… it just keeps bumping up like crazy,” Erika said.
“The staff that worked on the memorial, they had 20-hour days for a week during the time of us grieving the loss of my husband,” she continued, “I know several staff that didn’t even sleep.”
Image credits: jass1stnamehugh
Conveying that she had no signs of stopping, she added: “Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action will steam ahead. Charlie would want us to get back to work.”
“Charlie in heaven is like, ‘You guys thought you had a busy schedule, then just you wait,’” she told her employees and claimed her slain husband is “doing some awesome things with Jesus in heaven right now.”
The widowed mother was heard in the audio telling her staff that they were going to move full speed ahead
Netizens were baffled by her words, saying: “Event of the century? Have you ever heard somebody talk about their husbands [sic] memorial service like this?”
“Didn’t know excitement was a stage of grief,” one said, while another wrote, “She sounds like a district manager talking about holiday sales goals.”
“I have no words. This is not normal,” another said.
About three months after Charlie’s assassination, Erika appeared on a podcast, where host Glenn Beck mistakenly said, “Yesterday was the three year anniversary,” instead of three months since his sudden passing.
As Glenn corrected himself, Erika let out a laugh and said, “It feels like three years.”
The clip raised eyebrows online, with one X user saying, “Time flies when you are having fun!”
“Time flies when you are having fun!” one commented on Erika’s demeanor during an interview
Last month, Erika addressed the conspiracy theories surrounding her husband’s assassination and called them a “mind virus” during an interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner.
“My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the handpicked staff that loved my husband and my husband loved them, is somehow in on it,” she said.
“But here’s my breaking point on that,” she added, saying she didn’t “care” if people called her “names” but wasn’t comfortable with them targeting her TPUSA “names.”
“Come after me … But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love, because somehow they’re in on this,” she added.
Erika also responded last month to a question from CBS News’ Bari Weiss’ about whether she had a message for Candace.
“Stop,” she said at the time. “That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.”
“It’s her turn to be famous now,” read one comment online
