Hey Pandas, What Are You Going As For Halloween This Year? (Closed)

Witch, Ghost, Golbin?
#1
Dipper Pines
#2
I’m being a tiefling (DnD)
#3
An afghan woman. To raise awerness that we dress up once per year but to some women it is reality.
#4
I’m going as a corgi! I have a onesie, and unless plans with my friends actually work out (none of us can drive sadly), I’ll be at home watching Hocus Pocus
#5
I’m going as Vector (Victor) from Despicable Me. Husband is going to be Gru, and my kids are going to be Kevin, Bob, & a purple minion.
#6
micheal jackson :DDD
#7
Kurt Cobain
#8
A vampire victim
#9
A minimum wage worker, clearly ground down to almost nothing by the non-stop onslaught of medical costs, gas, increasing food prices, and the never ending slew of negative news media. Oh, and I might wear a flashing Jack-o’-lantern necklace. 🥺
#10
Although they don’t really celebrate Halloween here, I will dress up either Wednesday Addams or Barbie.
#11
Mary Queen of Scots. My pal is Queen liz…she has an axe and ill have a neck scar
#12
Sulley from Monsters Inc. I have a onsie of him and I will wear blue heart glasses. I am going to be in NYC during Halloween and it’s really cold this time of year so the costume will keep me warm and it’s just an amazing idea. I’m trying to get my dad to be Mike Wazoski and paint his face green. He said no but help me figure out some ways to convince him, Pandas!
#13
A forest huntress. And I don’t mean of animals.
#14
Glaceon from pokemon. I love Eevee and the eeveeloutions, my goal is to dress up as all of them. I’ve been Espeon (My favorite), Eevee, and Flareon.
#15
A character I invented…. their name is Belleami and they can basically teleport… my entire costume is black on the left side and white on the right side.
#16
A grumpy middle aged woman sat on the sofa watching TV.
#17
Creepy Doll. I got a cutesy outfit, now I just need the creepy make up
#18
A Luna moth!
#19
‘I’m a mouse, duh!’, from mean girls. Minimum effort, but acceptable cos its from a film lol.
#20
A dead scateboarder
#21
Halloween luckily falls on a weekend for me. If I can find some jorts, a red button up shirt, and a straw hat, and provided the weather is decent, I’ll go as (a somewhat tattooed) Luffy from One Piece.
Otherwise, I’ll probably just put on my full zip up Deadpool hoodie for the day.
#22
Edward Hyde from The Strange Case of Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde
#23
Creepy Doll. I got a cutesy outfit, now I just need the creepy make up
#24
Emily from corpse bride.
My best friend is doing Sally from nightmare before christmas
#25
a normal human being
#26
revenge era gerard way
#27
I’m gonna be Djin Djarin aka The Mandalorian from Star Wars! I wore this costume last year too, but this year I didn’t cheap out and bought a real helmet! It’s awesome!
#28
I’M GOING AS CR7 AND MY FRIEND IS GOING AS MESSI!!!!!
#29
Professor chaos from South Park :) my friend is going as William afton from FNaF
#30
Biker Scout Stormtrooper and my wife in her Imperial Officer. Unfortunately, we don’t have our new costumes ready yet (Tie Pilot for her and AT-AT Driver for me).
#31
michael myers.
#32
oppenheimer. got the pipe and all.
#33
A practical witch, I found a fabulous hat at a medieval fair which I can’t wait to wear, and a custom work belt (newts, etc)
#34
A very lazy frog. It’s really just a frog hoodie and pajama pants with frogs on them BUT JOKES ON YOU PEOPLE WITH UNCOMFORTABLE COSTUMES
#35
I am going as an FBI agent. :)
#36
Im donating a kidney in a couple weeks, so I’m going to hand out candy in a surgeon costume. Kids who know me will know
#37
A woodland satyr king. Hoofed feet, goat legs, a velvet black cape with fur pauldrons, a fantasy woodland crown, and a medieval shirt. Oh yeah, can’t forget the ram horns.
#38
Im Alice, my friend is the Mad Hatter
#39
Anime Michael Jackson, the female vers tho cause I can’t get a male size that fits me lol
My friend’s going as nezuko
#40
I’m going out for Halloween without a shirt, socks, or shoes so when people ask what I’m supposed to be I can say “a premature ejaculation… I just came in my pants.”
#41
I was originally going as Ellie from The Last of Us but I forgot to order everything so I’m resorting to a shark costume and I’m planning to get my flute and walk around playing Never Gonna Give You Up on it while in costume.
#42
A plague doctor
#43
Squid game gaurd.
#44
Was gonna go as Link (his TOTK amiibo as reference) but alas, I always think of stuff too late smh,
#45
I have this nirvana t-shirt that I absolutely LOVE but my dog bit holes into the sleeves, so I decided to wear it for Halloween and be like, a grunge zombie thing. Plus I found a red-and-black eyeshadow palette in the bottom of a drawer, so I decided to use that to make bruises/bloodstains/zombie stuff idk.
#46
Just being ghostface also a beekeeper so woohoo
#47
a bunch od inflatable t-rex’s
#48
Baby Yoda. It’s technically jammies, but they’re warm and oversized (so I can layer underneath; chance of snow this Halloween!) and comfy enough to walk around the neighborhood with my kids.
#49
My brother might be Jack Skellington, but we haven’t found a costume yet and he hasn’t watched the movie soooo
#50
Mothman
#51
I haven’t got my costume yet but my son is going as a Taco. And it worked out because Halloween falls on a Tuesday!
#52
Rose nylund from the golden girls! I am in college and my parents who live across the country from me are being Blanche and Dorothy with My lil sister, who is going as Sophia since she’s the shortest. I’m so excited! I found a vintage pair of reeboks and a red sweater with a big white heart on it
