Hey Pandas What Event In History Is So Weird That It Almost Has To Be A Time Traveler Messing With Us (Closed)

#1
The emu war that Australia lost
#2
The “Dancing Plague of 1518” in Strasbourg, France, witnessed hundreds of people dancing uncontrollably, seemingly without reason, for days on end.
During that era, people believed it was caused by demonic possession or boiling blood. According to Britannica, investigators in the 20th century suggested that those afflicted might have consumed bread made from rye flour contaminated with the fungal disease ergot, known to produce convulsions.
#3
Stewardess Violet Jessup survived all of the following: the collision of the RMS Olympic with another ship in 1911, the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, and the sinking of the HMS Britannic during WWI. They were all “sister” ships (virtually identical design or of the same class). She had to jump OUT of the lifeboat she was in as the Britannic went down to avoid being crushed by the giant propellers! She suffered a head injury, and then did what most of us would do, and went back to work for the SAME shipping company! I ask you, fellow BPs, coincidence, or sabotage? 🤔
#4
The rollback of people’s rights in 2023
#5
January 6th. It was so strange, and I vividly remember going “okay this has to be some sort of prank” when seeing the news.
#6
The Great Molasses Flood of 1919: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Molasses_Flood
#7
The London Beer Flood. On 17 October 1814. It took place when one of the 22-foot-tall (6.7 m) wooden vats of fermenting porter burst. The escaping liquid dislodged the valve of another vessel and destroyed several large barrels: between 128,000 and 323,000 imperial gallons (580,000–1,470,000 L; 154,000–388,000 US gal) of beer were released in total. The wave was 15 feet high (4.6 meters). The doctors at the local hospital had trouble treating victims because other patients kept interrupting thinking there was a party going on they hadn’t been invited to. People collected beer from the streets. One death was from alcohol poisoning. 8 people were killed in the flood.
#8
Maybe the mystery surrounding Babushka Lady
#9
Napoleon Bonaparte was a brilliant military commander. While his final defeat was at Waterloo, his most humiliating one was against small, long-eared bunnies. According to the story, in July 1807, Bonaparte arranged for a rabbit hunt. However, rather than wild animals, Napoleon’s chief of staff elected to round up tame rabbits – anywhere from several hundred up to 3000, so the story goes. And when the time came for the hunt to begin, instead of running away, the rabbits charged Napoleon and his men en masse, hoping for food and leaping and climbing all over them. The French emperor had to retreat to his carriage and make a hasty getaway!
#10
#11
Y2K bug, a problem in the coding of computerized systems that was projected to create havoc in computers and computer networks around the world at the beginning of the year 2000.
They promised us chaos. Told us banking, utilities systems, government records, hospital systems would crash, stores wouldn’t function and payment systems would go down etc etc. Nothing happened.
#12
The Battle of Bamber Bridge.
When in 1943 a segregated US military try to impose race segregation in the local pubs in the village of Bamber Bridge the local pubs posted “Black Troops Only” signs, this led to direct conflict between the Black troops and their White officers.
#13
To call the 1904 St. Louis Olympic marathon a disaster would be an understatement of epic proportions! Of the 32 competitors, only 14 finished. This was largely due to organizer James E. Sullivan’s insane belief that dehydration was good for the body, causing him to only have one water station in the nearly 25-mile race. On dusty, unpaved roads. In July. But it gets crazier, because the racers’ journeys are even more bizarre! First place hitched a ride in a car. Second place took rat poison as a performance enhancer and had to be carried across the finish line! The fourth finisher slept off stomach cramps during the race!
#14
Um. When I think of something that had to be the result of time-traveler intervention, I recall the destruction of Nikola Tesla’s laboratory in 1895.
Tesla and Edison had been arguing against each other in the public sphere regarding the future of America’s power grid. Edison advocated direct current (DC), while Tesla advocated alternating current (AC). There are many nasty details to this “debate” that I won’t go into here. But the destruction of Tesla’s lab ended all discussion, and the nation went with Edison’s DC.
While many believe that it was Edison and his employees who burned down Tesla’s lab, this never been conclusively proven. The consequences for history have been substantial, however.
DC electricity by its nature uses more energy to power our homes and devices than AC uses. Think of how much lower our carbon footprint might have been for the past 125 years if our electric needs were only 60% of what we’ve consumed! Climate change issues would not be as severe. Air pollution would be lower. And all the electricity would have been so much cheaper!
Aside from Edison’s own personal desire for wealth and fame, were there others–with more far reaching concerns–who influenced this crucial turn of events?
#15
An easy one is the pyramids
#16
Roswell – 1947
Washington DC UFO incident – 1952
The Phoenix Lights – 1997
#17
NFTs. How people were eagerly spending 1k+ on a shoddy image that anyone can just copy n save is beyond me. And claiming its worth is in a hidden string of random numbers/letters NO-ONE can even see? Amazed the fad lasted until late 2023 before crashing and burning 🤦♀️
#18
Covid
#19
Tik Tok
#20
Two groups of undercover cops thinking the other group were up to no good and fighting each other
#21
9/11/2001
#22
The shortest war in history is often referred to as the Anglo-Zanzibar War. It occurred on August 27, 1896, when the British Empire, in response to a dispute over the succession of the Sultan of Zanzibar, bombarded and quickly defeated the Sultan’s palace in Zanzibar City. The conflict lasted between 38 and 45 minutes, making it one of the briefest wars ever recorded. British forces supported a new Sultan, and this swift engagement marked the end of the Sultanate’s independence and its incorporation into the British Empire’s sphere of influence.
#23
The Abbey Mills and Crossness sewage pumping stations. They are two Victorian era wastewater pumping stations. One looks like it could be a church and is nicknamed “The Cathedral of Sewage” and the other looks like a castle. The architecture and details on the inside is absolutely stunning. When it opened in the 1860’s, it was attended by the future King of England, several Princes of England, the mayor of London, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and many other important figures of the time. In other words, the most important people in England showed up to see human excrement pumped from one location to another.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abbey_Mills_Pumping_Station
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crossness_Pumping_Station
#24
George Orwell (writer of 1984) was definitely a time traveler.
#25
John Titor
For those that never heard of him…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Titor
#26
Not super historical but the Cecil Hotel Incident. Never has been solved and the video of the girl is #1 one every top 10/20 mysterious footage list.
#27
It risks earning me the wrath of believers, but the appearance of someone as wise and charismatic as Jesus in a rather obscurantist era (I’m an atheist, so I don’t believe that he was really the son of God, if he really existed, wich is still debated amongst historians).
#28
#29
The Boston molasses flood of 1919, how?
#30
