MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

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It seems that just when we think a mother-in-law can’t possibly get more wild or wicked, one proves us wrong and does exactly that. In this particular case, a MIL was so convinced that her son’s wife had cheated that she secretly DNA-tested their daughter.

The meddling MIL got exactly what she wanted when it emerged that the child’s DNA didn’t match that of her father’s. But what granny didn’t realize was that the father already knew, and it was never a case of the wife cheating. But rather, something much more traumatic, violent and sad. The wife says the damage has been done and her family has been left reeling.

Her MIL thought she had it all figured out when she DNA-tested her granddaughter without consent

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But her actions have opened up deep, traumatic wounds that can never be stitched back together

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

Image credits: G3nX43v3r / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

Image credits: Mufid Majnun / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

Image credits: Gianfranco Grenar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

Image credits: throwawayAK77

The woman explained how the MIL possibly got her DNA

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

She revealed that she was planning to tell her daughter about what had happened to her

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

“No excuse for this intrusive attack”: many felt the MIL’s actions were unforgivable

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

She then explained where things stand and how her daughter had reacted to hearing the news

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

Image credits: throwawayAK77

She later clarified a few things and revealed that the family had retested just to be sure

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

“Conceived in violence, raised in love”: people showered the woman with words of support

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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