I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Albania, a small Balkan country, has gone a long way after being isolated for almost five decades due to its communist regime. Now, Albania is finally taking its well-deserved spot on the global map of tourist attractions.
The coastline kissed by the Adriatic and the Ionian Sea, mountainous north, beautiful places to visit and affordability are just some of the main reasons why Albania is becoming the getaway for both passive vacationers and adventure seekers. A vacation place for those who fancy nice and quiet holidays, offering a wide range of options in luxurious resorts by the sandy beaches – and a paradise for adventure seekers. Hiking trails in beautiful nature of any category that take you to waterfalls and natural springs, mountain biking, paragliding, rafting and exploring in canyons, and off-road tours are just a few of the activities that will give you adrenaline.
But words don’t do justice to the fantastic places to see in Albania. So, have a look at the beautiful pictures that reveal its magic and let the wanderlust hit you.
Swimming during the winter at thermal springs of Permet
Caves Beach, South Albania
Llogara Pass, Vlora
Albanian Alps also known as Accursed Mountains
Cape of Rodon, Durres – a hidden gem with two isolated beaches
Valbona Valley – a paradise for hikers in any season
Hiking trail from Valbona Valley to Theth National Park
Rafting at Osumi Canyons, a must do experience
One of the dozens of waterfalls at Osumi Canyons
Waterfall showers at Theth National Park
Waterfall showers at Thethi National Park
Water-carved bath tubs of Nderlysaj, at Thethi National Park
Cliff diving in these crystal clear waters in the Ionian Sea
Relax and camp under the centuries old olive trees after swimming in the secluded beaches of Bunec
The road that takes you to Theth National Park, breathtaking views
Sunset at Cape of Rodon
