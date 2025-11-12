I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

by

Albania, a small Balkan country, has gone a long way after being isolated for almost five decades due to its communist regime. Now, Albania is finally taking its well-deserved spot on the global map of tourist attractions.

The coastline kissed by the Adriatic and the Ionian Sea, mountainous north, beautiful places to visit and affordability are just some of the main reasons why Albania is becoming the getaway for both passive vacationers and adventure seekers. A vacation place for those who fancy nice and quiet holidays, offering a wide range of options in luxurious resorts by the sandy beaches – and a paradise for adventure seekers. Hiking trails in beautiful nature of any category that take you to waterfalls and natural springs, mountain biking, paragliding, rafting and exploring in canyons, and off-road tours are just a few of the activities that will give you adrenaline.

But words don’t do justice to the fantastic places to see in Albania. So, have a look at the beautiful pictures that reveal its magic and let the wanderlust hit you.

More info: Instagram

Swimming during the winter at thermal springs of Permet

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Caves Beach, South Albania

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Llogara Pass, Vlora

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Albanian Alps also known as Accursed Mountains

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Cape of Rodon, Durres – a hidden gem with two isolated beaches

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Valbona Valley – a paradise for hikers in any season

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Hiking trail from Valbona Valley to Theth National Park

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Rafting at Osumi Canyons, a must do experience

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

One of the dozens of waterfalls at Osumi Canyons

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Waterfall showers at Theth National Park

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Waterfall showers at Thethi National Park

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Water-carved bath tubs of Nderlysaj, at Thethi National Park

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Cliff diving in these crystal clear waters in the Ionian Sea

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Relax and camp under the centuries old olive trees after swimming in the secluded beaches of Bunec

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

The road that takes you to Theth National Park, breathtaking views

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Sunset at Cape of Rodon

I Went To Explore Albania, And This Is Why I Will Go Again And Again

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The season 11 premiere of The Voice - Jason Warrior
The Season 11 Premiere of The Voice Has Something New: Cooperation
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2016
Neighbor Keeps Using Lady’s Property, She Has Had Enough, Blocks Their Water View
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Ranking the Top 10 Animated Disney Villains
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2016
Where Are They Now? The Cast of Baywatch
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2014
Do You Believe This Theory that Gus Fring Was Working for the CIA?
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2020
This Dog Is Not Photoshopped, She’s Real And Perfect
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.