50 Times Kids Demonstrated Incredible Kindness With These Wholesome Acts (New Pics)

by

In a world bigger than themselves, children are often silenced. Their ideas are deemed “childish,” therefore not worthy of attention, and their opinions get labeled with the “just a kid” mark.

But in reality, these voices of little kids are often more illuminating, honest, and creative than self-absorbed adults would like to think.

So, this time we have compiled a wholesome list of the most touching random acts of kindness by kids that prove little ones have the biggest hearts. Be sure to upvote your favorite of these feel-good stories and don’t forget to check out part 1 when you’re done reading this one. And… tell your good kids you love them, ‘cause they’re really worth it (and much more!).

#1 Real Heroes

Image source: _SJPeace_

#2 Homie Is Cool

Image source: AyAan2022

#3 My Six-Year-Old Nephew Bridger Saved His Little Sister’s Life By Standing Between Her And A Charging Dog

After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks.

Image source: nicolenoelwalker

#4 Kate Yelled Out In The Store “Daddy I Have A Twin!” The World Could Learn From Kids

Image source: zakiamon

#5 I’m So Proud Of My Son, He Seen A Kid Balled Up Into A Corner Crying, So He Went To Console Him, Grabbed His Hand And Walked Him Inside Of The School

It is an honor to raise such a loving, compassionate child! He’s a kid with a big heart, the first day of school started off right.

Image source: courtney.millermoore, courtney.millermoore

#6 Just Wanted To Shed Some Light In This Dark World We Live In

My beautiful nana passed away August 9th, peacefully in her home. Please never forget this beautiful story. It was meant to spread love and kindness, and unfortunately many have turned it into something so negative.

Image source: Darrien Arnold

#7 12-Year-Old Kid Makes Shelter Cats And Dogs Stylish Bow Ties To Help Them Find A Home

Despite his young age, a 12-year-old from New Jersey with a heart of gold, Darius Brown has taken an initiative to help our furry friends get adopted much faster. He creates handmade stylish bow ties for four-legged companions (cats and dogs) and donates them to animal shelters to attract the attention of future owners.

Image source: sirdariusbrown

#8 Late Last Night, Myles Went On And On About How He Had To Be Twins With A Boy In His Class For Twin Day Because They Look Exactly The Same — Same Eyes, Same Hair. He Was Adamant That They Were Identical

So, after the kids went to bed, I headed to Walmart at 9 p.m. to get matching outfits. Their teacher sent me this picture today. My heart melted.
Obviously, they are two very different children, but Myles didn’t see that. Wouldn’t the world be such a better place if we could all view it through the eyes of a couple 5-year-olds.

Image source: Britney Tankersley

#9 No Shame In Loving Your Mom

Image source: ashleymcnamara

#10 A 7 Year Old Promise

A lot of grade-school aged kids may have stayed away from my sister Mary or thought she was weird because she has Downs Syndrome. But not Ben. He always looked out for her, always made sure to pick her on his team at recess and even made a promise to her in 4th grade to take her to the prom someday. 7 years later, he made good on that promise and in the process put a smile on Mary’s face & restored my faith in humanity. Have a great time at the prom you two!

Image source: therapistofturtles

#11 Boy Prevents Kidnapping Of A Young Girl

This is Tiernan McCready. This is what a hero looks like.

Last week in the Bogside he saw three males grab an 18 year old girl and try to get her in their van.

Most ADULTS would be paralysed in shock, confusion or fear and fail to act till it was too late. Tiernan reacted instantly and shouted at the males and led the girl away to safety. He then told his mum who rang Police.

Let that sink in

This could have been the start of a potentially serious and harrowing crime. That girl could have been my child, my sister, your child, your family member.

The Bogside, Brandywell, and The Fountain Neighbourhood Team presented Tiernan with a PSNI Badge of Honour (and some Malteasers). But this doesn’t go anywhere near to paying off the debt our community owes this boy. Our youngsters often get a bad rep but remember the vast majority are brave and big hearted just like Tiernan.

Image source: Police Derry City & Strabane

#12 Hadn’t Seen Each Other Since Daycare Closed, Parents Arranged A Playdate. When It Was Time To Leave:

Image source: throwitintheair22

#13 I Can’t Believe It, 6 Months Ago I Saved Your Life, And Today You Are Enjoying It, I Love You With All My Being

Image source: Isravilla18

#14 In 2019, This 15-Year-Old Kid Started To Take Care Of His Elderly Neighbors Every Single Day After They Had Medical Setbacks. God Bless You Romemylion

Image source: super_monero

#15 A 5-Year-Old Girl Gently Supporting Her 4-Year-Old Brother As The Side Effects Of Chemotherapy Disrupt Their Playtime

Image source: Beckett Strong

#16 “If I Had A Super Power, It Would Be To Fly. I Would Tell Other Children From Around The World To Come And Play With Me And My Sisters, And To Drink Tea Together!” – Mohamad, A Syrian Refugee In Lebanon

Image source: NRGpop

#17 Our Kindergarten Classes Learned How To Sign Happy Birthday For Mr. James’ Birthday Today. He Was So Surprised

Image source: Hickerson Elementary

#18 Every Voice Helps

Image source: gingersnapesq

#19 This Little Boy Gave Up His Seat To A Lady Who Entered The Train With A Stroller & Baby. Then As He Is Standing, His Mom Falls Asleep With Her Head On The Bare Railing

He takes her bags & carries them. Then, puts his hand in between her head & railing so she can use it as a pillow.

#20 My Son Was Looking Out Of The Window. Then I Heard Him Fly Down The Steps. I Was Gonna Fuss At Him… Until I Saw Why He Did

He saw my elderly neighbor walking in the rainstorm without an umbrella on friday. And walked him all the way home. Wearing my slippers and my jacket. I love this boy yall.

Image source: 1bizzylizzy

#21 Just A Kid

Image source: ProtenSLO

#22 Crying In An Uber

Image source: DarthLux

#23 This Kid Is Going To Places

Image source: idk_skylar

#24 14-Year-Old Ridan Al-Mashouly From Sana’a, Yemen Regularly Feeds And Provides Food For A Homeless Special Needs Elderly Man From His Paycheck

Ridan works in a restaurant and hopes that he can make enough money to go back to school after temporarily dropping out.

Image source: snow.arwabawazir

#25 I Am A Teacher. I Am Also Jewish. I Received This Message Today From A Student After My Introductory Lesson On The Holocaust.

Image source: shadowdra126

#26 My Daughter Said ‘I Love You’ For The First Time Yesterday, Of Course It Was To The Cat

Image source: Horza719

#27 Kid Taught Himself To Crochet And Was Able To Master The Craft

Image source: Ronceri

#28 These Belgian Kids Are Doing A Restoration On The Graves Of WW1 Soldiers

Image source: megidolao

#29 Kids Have The Most Wholesome Hearts

Image source: leannaaross

#30 I Got This Two Years Ago From A Neighborhood Kid, We Still Have A Long Way To Go For LGBTQIA+ Rights

Image source: HappyNazgul

#31 11 Year Old Chelsea Makes Art Kits For Kids That May Not Have Access To Art Supplies To Teach Them That Art Is A Start To Healing, Expressing Themselves And Communicating

Image source: chelseascharity, chelseascharity

#32 Whenever My 7 Year Old Daughter Who Has Down Syndrome Draws A Person, She Signs That It’s “Dad.” I’ve Saved Them And Put Them On A Canvas For Father’s Day. Even Though She Can’t Speak The Words, She’s Still Able To Tell Her Dad How Much She Loves Him

Image source: MrsRoseyCrotch

#33 Awesome Kids

I teach 8th grade. This week, my homeroom took an angel off the “giving tree” – a little girl. All she asked for was a bike & clothes. My kids all agreed to bring in $2 each & we’d buy her clothes because we couldn’t afford to get the bike. Then today, very quietly one of them came to my room with this.

Image source: sevencyns

#34 My 8-Year-Old Is Painting Pet Portraits To Raise Money For The Animal Shelter

Image source: backaritagain

#35 My Sons (Age 4, Adopted From Foster Care) Insist They Are Twins

Image source: suziefl

#36 These Kids From Daycare Saying Their Last Goodbyes Before Going To Separate Elementary Schools

Image source: Oops_iPoops

#37 Rachel Has Been A Nanny For Curtis For Over A Year. When He Realized Her Senior Prom Was Cancelled, He Wanted To Throw One For Her

Image source: Becky Helton Chapman

#38 A 10-Year-Old Boy And Family Friend Cleaned Snow Off 80 Hospital Workers’ Cars During Storm

Image source: floridabeatcovid

#39 Kid Learning To Be A Good Person Early On

#40 Just A Wholesome Kid Restoring My Faith In Humanity

Image source: BeGhee

#41 Cute

Image source: sabaatahir

#42 This Boy Offering A Bottle Of Water To A Policeman During A Hot Day In Baltimore

One of many pictures that I captured today in the midst of helping clean up the city and it speaks VOLUMES.

Image source: Bishop M. Cromartie

#43 This Boy’s Got His Priorities Straight

Image source: figgled

#44 Proud Dad Moment

Image source: KahlonRav

#45 My 3-Year-Old Son Was Worried People Wouldn’t Be Able To Tell Him And His Best Friend Apart Because Of Their Matching Shirts

Image source: GreyGap

#46 Two Street Children, With Barely Enough Money To Afford Slippers, Bandage An Injured Puppy

Image source: Imamofpeace

#47 Had Her For A Week, I Think He Loves Her

Image source: Jononya

#48 We Lost Everything In A House Fire Two Days Ago. Our Little Neighbor Did A Lemonade Stand To Raise Money For Us

And the firemen who tried to save our house came by to support it.

Image source: raisingjack

#49 Timothy Madders Holding A Thank You Letter From The Queen. He Made Her A Homemade Wordsearch To Keep Her Occupied During Lockdown

Image source: ThatDapperMosquito

#50 This Is Sophia. She Just Turned Ten And Used Her Birthday Money To Purchase Toys For The Dogs & Cats At The Animal Shelter

Image source: shittymorph

