Hey Pandas, What Is Something That People Say That Annoys You? (Closed)

Is it when someone calls you by your nickname or is it something about how you dress/look, etc.
“Kids will be kids” Yeah, uh, school, this kid literally tried to stab me with a pencil and you didn’t punish him, and make excuses. Now I have trust issues. The same kid proceeded to convince every kid in the class to pick on me and insulted my mom. Kids will be kids? I got insulted every day! Kids will be kids?! MORE LIKE KIDS WILL BE DEMONS!
Since I’m Asian people tell me not to eat their pet (mainly dogs)
“Don’t be mad.” It’s just not a thing to say when someone’s mad, it makes me even angrier. The same goes with just about every feeling, it just delegitimizes how you feel.
“boys will be boys”. like, no. it’s basically making it okay for them to assault/harass women because “tHeY hAvE hOrmOneS tHey cAnT cOntRoL it!”. bugs me so much.
When strangers ask if my little brother is my son when I take him into a shop with me…. it annoys me and I am not sure how to take it either. I am 16 so I must look older than my age??? I don’t really know.
My name is Euna, but it’s pronounced Yuna, not Oona. Tons of people have asked me that, and I told them it was pronounced Yuna. Most people after that call me Euna Tuna.
When people call me by my nickname, Trin, I hate it so many people do it, I only let my two favorite cousins. But when people watch wholesome videos on yt, and the comments are filled with “we need more people like this” People need to stop saying that and start being that person.
you dont know EVERYTHING about guns and cars………….bitch yes i do
“Your not gay”People need to shut up i am gay UnU and i know that💃its on tiktok all the time
“I’ve researched…”. No, no you haven’t! You’ve listened to another equally inept, like-minded idiot that thinks they know more than the experts that have literally spent decades learning and researching the subject.
the sound of scratching a pillow or couch or something like chairs
When someone is grieving as i was when my triplets were born prematurely and died, people said “It was for the best”. No, no it wasn’t.
“You don’t know [random popular thing]” Seriously, just tell me what it is!
