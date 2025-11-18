30 Captivating Winning Images Of This Year’s 1839 Awards

In 1839, photography as “the medium was first made widely available to the public,” hence the name of the 1839 Photography Awards. To honor great photographers who use it as an art form, the 1839 Awards have announced the winners of this year’s competition in various categories.
Both professionals and non-professionals can participate, however, in the list down below, we shared the winners submitted only by the pros. Before an elite group of judges gives their verdict, people can vote for their favorite images as well, earning the photographers the People’s Vote Award.
So, without further ado, we invite you to explore photography through the lens of art that can manifest in breathtaking landscapes, intimate portraits, captivating minimalism, and much more.
#1 “Eye On The Prize” By Vince Burton
Awards: 3rd Place, Overall Contest Winner and Silver, Nature.
“A wild barn owl photographed as it focuses on its prey.”
#2 “The Price Of Freedom” By Lenka Klicperová
Awards: Gold, Photojournalism.
“Ukraine has been defending itself against Russian aggression for two years. Thousands of soldiers and civilians are paying a terrible price for their freedom. But they are still fighting.”
#3 “A Black Life Matters” By Ade Okelarin
Awards: Bronze, Storytelling and Honorable Mention, Conceptual.
“The series ‘A Black Life Matters’ are a group of self-portraits made in response to the death of George Floyd and the racial tensions experienced by the black community in the summer of 2020.”
#4 “Sky Blue” By Robyn Finlayson
Awards: Gold, Nature.
#5 “Sorrel And White ( The Horses Of Kurdistan )” By Armin Abdehou
Awards: People’s Vote Award, Animals.
“Creating a color contrast in nature, with the empathy and love play of two enamored horses. On the heights of the SHIRIN mountains in the Barzan region of Kurdistan, during a cold winter, the warm meeting of these two horses brought spring back to nature.”
#6 “Unreal Atmosphere” By Alexandre Bès
Awards: Bronze, Animals.
“Lake “Magadi” which means “soda” in Swahili bears its name very well, since it contains a unique concentration of caustic soda, produced naturally by the transformation of sediments in contact with runoff water and molten lava under the lake.”
#7 “Amazon – The Green’s End” By Betina Samaia
Awards: People’s Vote Award, Conceptual and Honorable Mention, Conceptual.
“In the early 2000s, I sought solace in the Amazon’s depths, capturing its solitude and stark beauty. With an infrared camera, I unveiled hidden hues, a poetic denunciation of deforestation’s toll. These photos, echo nature’s plea for preservation.”
#8 “Insects The Little Strangers” By Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz
Awards: Silver, Animals.
“Thanks to Macrophotography we can discover and appreciate details
that are hidden from us. In the project that I show you “Insects the
little strangers” I have photographed different insects giving them
great prominence and showing their singular beauty.”
#9 “Riders Of The Volcano” By Mahendra Bakle
Awards: Silver, Travel.
“”The Horsemen of Bromo,” epitomize a rich cultural legacy amidst Mount Bromo’s breathtaking landscape. are custodians of tradition, they provide visitors an immersive journey, blending vibrant customs with deep-rooted rituals, offering rides and a profound encounter with the region’s heritage.”
#10 “Destiny Church” By Matteo Redaelli
Awards: Bronze, Travel.
“In this image is possible to appreciate this church, Destiny Church located in New Zealand, during midnight. The sky is into Dark Sky Reserve and it’s possible to see the length of the galaxy from a complete extension. The church built in 1935 appears in Heritage New Zealand.”
#11 “Spaghetti Stylist” By Yuliy Vasilev
Awards: Gold, Still Life.
#12 “Monument Valley” By Linda Chaussee
Awards: Gold, Film/Analog.
“This image explores the theme of duality using the window to separate the world as it is and the world that is created.
Made with a Mamiya 7II and Portra 400 film.”
#13 “Tiger” By Sofia Lopez Mañan
Awards: 2nd Place, Overall Contest Winner and Gold, Animals.
“Tiger standing on a bed in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This image is part of the project ” The Book of Nature” that explores the concept of ‘Nature’ as a manmade construction.”
#14 “Saguaro Storm” By Erin Cahill
Awards: Silver, Landscapes.
“A single exposure shot from a storm in the Saguaro desert.”
#15 “Unsupervised” By Alexandrena Parker
Awards: 1st Place, Overall Contest Winner; Gold, Storytelling; Gold, Conceptual; Bronze, People.
“The sight of children engaged in unsupervised play, left to their own devices in the streets, has become increasingly rare.
Set in outback Australia, the scenes weave together the past and present, symbolising the relationship between the landscape and the timeless essence of childhood.”
#16 “How To Train Your Dragon” By Leo Kwok
Awards: Gold, Event and People’s Vote Award, Event.
“Showered by molten, firework-like sparks, people in Meizhou, China perform a fire dragon dance to celebrate the Lantern Festival on the first full moon of the Lunar Calendar. This celebration was performed over 200 years ago and was listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in China in 2008.”
#17 “Nations Of The Atlantic” By Kim Lang
Awards: Gold, Travel.
“Nations of the Atlantic explores the ocean as a vessel to connect cultures, and focusses on the universal experience of places that rely on the sea for their everyday lives. It shifts the attention to small island nations, often overlooked in the greater discussion of climate change.”
#18 “Cyanea Capillata” By Alexander Semenov
Awards: Silver, Nature.
#19 “Icelandic Aurora Color Dance” By Jan-Tore Oevrevik
Awards: People’s Vote Award, Nature and Honorable Mention, Nature.
“Experience the mesmerizing beauty of the Icelandic skies through ‘Icelandic Aurora Color Dance’. This series captures the Aurora Borealis in its full, vibrant glory, weaving a visual symphony of purples, greens, and reds across the Nordic heavens.”
#20 “Hindu Devotees Praying In Fasting Ceremony” By Shafayet Hossain Apollo
Awards: Silver, Event.
“In the evening, Hindu devotees pray with especial butter-lamps and foods in the Baba Loknath temple during the fasting and lighting of lamps ceremony known as ‘Rakher Upobash’ in Samibag, Dhaka, Bangladesh. The fasters will break fasting by eating when all the lamps burn out.”
#21 “Gitano” By Arianna Angelini
Awards: Gold, People.
“I met him once, trying to find my way
The solitude of the highlands was what I sought
Unbidden, he sat beside me on a log one day
As I was caught up with some restless thought”
#22 “Tiger Motel” By Paul Fuentes
Awards: Bronze, Conceptual.
“With a fascination for wild animals, especially big cats, and classic cars, it all came together.
Tiger Motel, is a joyful scene of a tiger on top of a classic car in front of a Californian motel.”
#23 “Kukeri” By Aron Klein
Awards: Bronze, Travel.
““Kukeri” is a portrait of Bulgaria’s ancient pagan rituals performed in the countries remote mountain regions.
The annual arcane rituals intended to dispel the evil spirits which might otherwise bring ill fortune to their community.”
#24 “Twenty Years After The Siege” By Alex Elena
Awards: Bronze, Landscapes.
“For the first time since the war, I returned to Sarajevo. The fog was disappearing and it was bitter cold. Smoke was rising from the chimneys and the sun was hiding behind the clouds. A stunning view with many layers. The many layers that represent the soul of the city.”
#25 “Frosted Fern” By John Lauritsen
Awards: Bronze, Minimalism.
#26 “A Different Kind Of Nebula” By Tamra M. Gentry
Awards: Bronze, Nature.
“This image is part of the interior of a rock from Indonesia that measures 1.5 inches square. The stunning natural colors and ethereal, wispy mineral formations resemble nebulae in outer space.”
#27 “One, Two, Three” By Zili Zhang
Awards: Bronze, Minimalism and People’s Vote Award, Minimalism.
“It looks like one canoe, but actually two; It looks like only two people, but don’t miss a small dog is also on board. Lastly, there are three birds floating on the water.”
#28 “Ferry Series” By Linda Chaussee
Awards: Gold, Film/Analog.
“Made with Rolleiflex 2.9F and Portra 400.”
#29 “Tous Saint” By Vladim Vilain
Awards: Silver, Conceptual.
“Toussaint Louverture named himself after Papa Legba, an important figure in Haitian vodou culture.
Toussaint aspired to enlightenment and paved the way for the Haitian revolution. All the representations of him that exist in the world have been imagined, and this image is one of them.”
#30 “Cloudscapes” By Daniel Agra
Awards: Silver, Other.
“The stuff dreams are made of, they are the imaginary of the sky with its disfigured, tumultuous and scattered past, , a canvas to see more beyond a limitless horizon, and thus magic makes an eternity out of nothing, becoming the eye of the soul.”
