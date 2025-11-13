I Capture Sapa, Vietnam, The Land Of Fog

Sa Pa, Vietnam, is a small town in the northwest highlands which is likened to a wonderful country with year-round cool weather in Vietnam and a destination for many tourists all over the world. However, unlike traveling promotion materials with many sources of information praising Sapa, the center of Sapa town now go down by the appearance of adjacent buildings which make sidewalks and roads into heavily polluted construction sites. Instead of coming here to enjoy the feeling of romantic nature, the tourists are now immersed in the construction sites everywhere with traffic jams, air pollution, heavy trucks carrying construction materials and rocks around the city, or road rollers without safety barriers, which destroyed roads can cause danger when walking.
An American tourist uttered that “why I am here to relax in the dusty and muddy!”, and they said, “Is this a traveling paradise in Vietnam?”
It is known that Sapa has a policy of planning to expand and develop it into a national-level travel center, but on the contrary, it led to the loss of wildness, dreaming and romance as before. It is directly affected by massive projects of hotels and urban areas, which have caused the heavy pollution of the environment, the disappearance of landscapes and the wild beauty of Sa Pa
This is what makes many tourists coming to Sa Pa feel disappointed. Sa Pa is no longer Sa Pa as it used to be. Therefore, the planning must accompany with preservation and maintenance of architecture and cultural beauty of Sa Pa for long-term value.
More info: vietnam-phototours.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
Follow Us