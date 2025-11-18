Compact Retreat: 15 Small Baths For Undersized Bathrooms

Looking to save space but want to keep your bathroom just as beautiful? Small baths are here to help. They’ll spice up your bathroom, save space, and give standard-sized baths a run for their money.
To make finding the perfect bath easier, we at Bored Panda worked tirelessly to compare multiple small bath options available. We carefully considered reviews, prices, and features, selecting only the top choices in each category.
Before You Buy
Design. The bathtub design dictates installation requirements. Freestanding and clawfoot tubs can be placed anywhere where the water supply allows. On the other hand, drop-in and walk-in tubs might need to be surrounded by walls.
Size. Consider your bathroom’s size, and be sure to leave some overhead. If you’re taller, you should look at 47-inch small baths (1200mm and above), while 39-inch small baths (1000mm and below) won’t provide much soaking room.
Features. Showerheads, jets, and even overflow drains may not be included in a standard bath. If you want to enjoy these features, be prepared to spend extra.
Our Top Picks
Top small bathtubs under $700.00
Mokleba 47-inch Lucite Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub
Top modern bathtubs
FerdY Tahiti 55-inch Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub
Top old-fashioned bathtubs
Woodbridge 54-inch Heavy Duty Acrylic Clawfoot Bathtub
Top small shower baths
American Standard Evolution 46-inch Acrylic Drop-in Bathtub
Top small bathtubs to splurge on
Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.
Top Small Bathtubs Under $700.00
Looking for a budget-friendly solution? These small baths will cost you just under the $700 mark. Just remember to add installation costs.
#1 Signature Hardware Erica 57-inch Cast Iron Soaking Clawfoot Tub
Dimensions: 57 x 30 x 30 inches
Weight: 325.1 pounds
Shape: Slipper
Signature Hardware Erica 57-inch Cast Iron Soaking Clawfoot Tub is a long-lasting choice, made from cast iron to serve you for years or even decades with proper care. But here’s the catch—it’s heavy, weighing a hefty 325 pounds. You might need a friend’s help to move it.
When it comes to style, it’s a winner. Elegant and slick, it’s bound to become a standout piece in your bathroom, living up to its signature name. The oversized legs not only support the tub but add to its aesthetics. And if plain white isn’t your vibe, you can choose between five leg colors.
Pros
• Cast iron body
• Timeless design
• Steady and robust legs
• Six different leg finishes
Cons
• Very heavy
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Mokleba 47-inch Lucite Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub
Dimensions: 47 x 27 x 26 inches
Weight: 99 pounds
Shape: Oval
Meet the Mokleba Lucite Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub—compact at 47 inches long—it’s one of the smallest tubs on our list. Its oval shape cleverly creates an illusion of space, making it an ideal choice for a quick wash-up or a leisurely soaking session.
What sets it apart is the low-profile drain, seamlessly polished and discreetly tucked away to preserve the Japanese design aesthetic. An added bonus: you won’t break your back while cleaning up some hair.
Pros
• One of the smallest baths on the list
• A low-profile drain won’t ruin the aesthetics
• Sturdy structure
• Included built-in seat
Cons
• Accordion-style flex pipe tends to clog up
What buyers are saying:
“It seems to be built sturdy. Has lots of stretch to it. The opening is nice and wide and fits into place perfectly. Does not have any weird smells and got the job done.”—Flo on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Woodbridge Drain and O Bathtub
Dimensions: 54 x 28.38 x 28.88 inches
Weight: 78 pounds
Shape: Oval
At 54 inches long, the Woodbridge Drain and O Bathtub is all about choices. Customize it with various finishes, from a simple chrome to a more eye-catching brushed gold. Installation is a breeze, and once set up, this small bath is all about providing pure comfort. Want a long soak? No worries—it efficiently retains the heat, thanks to its layered insulation.
Pros
• Multiple finishes
• Easy to install
• Retains heat
Cons
• Water may be collecting at a low spot
What buyers are saying:
“I absolutely love this! I have now had it installed for about 6-8 months. I wanted to wait to write the review to use it for a while. It is so sturdy, comfortable, and perfect for lounging in the tub!”—Lori Nuckols on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Vanity Art 59-inch Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub
Dimensions: 59.1 x 29.5 x 23.4 inches
Weight: 135 pounds
Shape: Rectangular
The Vanity Art Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub, measuring 59 inches long, is just on the cusp of being considered a small bath. Weighing in at around 135 pounds, it’s one of the easiest tubs to install. What sets this tub apart is its contemporary style and layered structure.
Inside, you’ll find layers of materials, including glass fiber, resin, thermal glass, and two layers of acrylic. This construction results in a sturdy tub. Factor in the spacious feeling, and you’ve got the perfect solution for a relaxing soak.
Pros
• Strong and reliable structure
• Modern and attractive design
• Simple and easy installation
• Roomy and comfortable
Cons
• It might be too high for some
What buyers are saying:
“I’m 5’10” and this tub is more than big enough for me to soak comfortably. As far as recommending this product to other, I would not hesitate. Great buy!”—Dickers on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Ferdy Tahiti 55-inch Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub
Dimensions: 55.31 x 30.91 x 23.43 inches
Weight: 72.8 pounds
Shape: Oval
The FerdY Tahiti 55-inch Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub can be your own little exotic spot in the bathroom. Like many soaker tubs, the Tahiti tub provides enough depth and length to keep you in the water for a very long time.
Thanks to the shape, you won’t get as tired while lying in it. Finally, this tub is easy to clean; You can use a variety of chemicals without the fear of leaving stains on the surface.
Pros
• Comfortable shape
• Deep design
• Easy to clean
Cons
• Drain problems
• It can be problematic to install
What buyers are saying:
“I love the look of this tub and enjoy the spaciousness. The pop-up drain on the center bottom does tend to pop up easily when sat on or slightly stepped on while in the bathtub, but the overall quality of the tub is excellent!”—Eileen Hong on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Empava 59-inch Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub
Dimensions: 59.06 x 29.53 x 26. 38 inches
Weight: 85.8 pounds
Shape: Oval
Despite being 59 inches long, Empava Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub is more than spacious enough for your relaxation goals. It has been reported to easily fit two people at once, making it the perfect solution for a calm evening.
Pros
• Ergonomic
• Really spacious
Cons
• Multiple reports of defects
What buyers are saying:
“I can’t speak to the installation because my contractor installed it but it is definitely deep and long enough, which I was sort of concerned with. I love it. Sink in and relax!”—Anonymous customer on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Ferdy 47-inch Bali Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub
Dimensions: 47.25 x 25.6 x 23.6 inches
Weight: 59.47 pounds
Shape: Oval
FerdY 47-inch Bali Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub is a bit smaller than the Tahiti cousin but stays focused on comfort. Despite its size, the fiberglass insulation keeps the heat in the tub for longer, ensuring a cozy experience.
You can choose between different tub and drain finishes. Also, the tub will arrive with all parts pre-installed. This means you can save money by not having to hire an expensive professional.
Pros
• Not too heavy
• Different pop-up drain finishes
• Fiberglass insulation
Cons
• Can be slippery
• Smaller than appears
What buyers are saying:
“This freestanding tub is very nice. It fit perfectly in an area in the bathroom where no other tub would have fit. It holds enough water for a good soak.”—Schulzy on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Woodbridge 54-inch Heavy Duty Acrylic Clawfoot Bathtub
Dimensions: 53.87 x 30 x 30.75 inches
Weight: 114 pounds
Shape: Slipper
At around 54 inches long, the Woodbridge Heavy Duty Acrylic Clawfoot Bathtub might seem too small for some, especially if you’re 5 feet and 3 inches tall. But while it may lack space and depth, it really shines when it comes to customization options.
You can pick the tub with different leg finishes to match your style. It comes with a drain, overflow, and adjustable feet. Just a heads up—the tub is light and can easily move, so be cautious.
Pros
• Adjustable legs
• Drain, overflow, and feet included
• Variety of finishes
Cons
• Light structure (easy to move)
What buyers are saying:
“This tub is fantastic if you have a small bathroom and want a vintage look. We have been using ours for about 3 months now. Easy to clean, holds the heat in while soaking. Couldn’t be happier with our choice.”—perennial flower on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Mokleba 59-inch Lucid Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub
Dimensions: 59 x 28 x 25 inches
Weight: 107.8 pounds
Shape: Double-ended
Mokleba 59-inch Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub lives up to the brand’s quality. Stylish and sturdy, this double-ended tub is made of lucite acrylic reinforced with resin and fiberglass. You can pick from various finishes for the tub, but there’s a downside—the adjustable legs can come off with relative ease. A tub comes with a detailed instruction manual.
Pros
• Easy installment
• Robust structure
• Tub color choices
• Trusted brand
Cons
• Legs come off easily
What buyers are saying:
“It’s not super large when sitting in it, so just make sure to check the measurements to make sure it works for you. Overall, a good buy and am happy with it. The decorative feet and drain in silver are a nice touch.”—Jules Fitzegibbons on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 American Standard Evolution 46-inch Acrylic Drop-In Bathtub
Dimensions: 46 x 38.56 x 23.62 inches
Weight: 84 pounds
Style: Rectangular
The American Standard Evolution Drop-in Tub is great for showers and baths, with a deep enough design for relaxation. It’s a cost-effective choice, but keep in mind that its drop-in style means you’ll need to build a frame around it. If you plan to use it as a shower, remember to purchase the showerhead and the drain separately. Even with the extra cost, this tub is still a good investment.
Pros
• Surprisingly large
• Sturdy structure
Cons
• Requires a supporting structure
What buyers are saying:
“So it truly is bright white and very sturdy. It is very deep and wonderful for soaking. But you lose about a foot with how it leans on the back. You can easily sit cross-legged and relax easily. Fairly easy to install. And the finished product looks amazing.”—Byrdie S on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Empava 48-inch Acrylic Freestanding Hydrotherapy Bathtub
Dimensions: 47.24 x 31.5 x 30.71 inches
Weight: 100 pounds
Style: Oval
Empava 48-inch Acrylic Freestanding Hydrotherapy Bathtub is an all-in-one package. The good news is that this tub comes with everything, including a showerhead and a built-in seat. However, in this small space, the seat might be more of a hassle.
Many customers praise the Japanese-style design and small jets, making it one of the best baths for small bathroom wishes.
Pros
• Includes all parts for installment
• Beautiful Japanese-style design
• Small jet feature
Cons
• Drain problems
• A built-in seat can be a nuisance
What buyers are saying:
“A beautiful soaker tub that exceeded our expectations. Install was a bit tricky because our drainage pipes were fixed and we didn’t want to pay exorbitant plumbers fees. Also much harder to level than you might think Husband is all round handyman and was able to do all the work”—Cuzzin38 on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Woodbridge 59-inch Acrylic Freestanding Soaking Bathtub
Dimensions: 59 x 29.75 x 22.5 inches
Weight: 82 pounds
Shape: Oval
Woodbridge 59-inch Acrylic Freestanding Soaking Bathtub offers a comfy tub with some customization. You can pick different finishes for the tub, but the anti-slip bottom comes with all of them—a nice addition to safety. Like all Woodbridge tubs, this one is very sturdy thanks to the layering of resin and acrylic.
Pros
• Customization options
• Solid build
• Anti-slid bottom
Cons
• Faucet not included
What buyers are saying:
“It looks amazing in the bathroom. Since we had someone else install it, I can’t say anything about the installation, but they didn’t mention anything. My husband was worried it would feel cheap but there are absolutely no complaints from us. After the seams are caulked, it looks much more expensive than it is.”—Angela Lee on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Anzzi Walk-In Tub
Dimensions: 52.5 x 29.37 x 42.5 inches
Weight: 236 pounds
Style: Rectangular
With a starting price of $2000, The Anzzi Walk-In Tub screams luxury. However, for a tub like this, professional installment is a must. So be prepared to shell out a couple of hundred dollars extra just for installment.
It also comes packed with 12 whirlpool jets, 18 air jets, LEDs, aromatherapy, and more high-end features. Judging by the reviews, even if you’re tall, this shouldn’t ruin your experience in this tub.
Pros
• A lot of luxury features
• Fits taller individuals
Cons
• Difficult and expensive installation
What buyers are saying:
“We absolutely love our walk-in tub. It has many jets and massages back and feet really great. It has different color lights. Installation was easy and not as complicated as you would think. I would recommend it to anyone.”—Caroline on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Woodbridge 59-inch Whirlpool Freestanding Bathtub
Dimensions: 59 x 31.5 x 22.87 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Shape: Oval
Woodbridge Whirlpool Freestanding Tub is a top-notch choice. At 59 inches long and 150 pounds, this tub is versatile enough to fit anywhere in your bathroom. While you can’t choose from multiple finishes, it more than compensates with incredible features.
With an inline heater and various jets, this small bath provides muscle-relaxing massages. Customize the ambiance with LED lights, but be mindful of the potential increase in your electric bill.
Pros
• Inline heater
• Multiple jets
• LED feature
Cons
• No finishing options
What buyers are saying:
“The quality of the build and the features CAN NOT BE BEAT. easily save yourself hundreds while gaining more than you expected. Jets, bubbles, LED lights it does it all. We love ours.” —Kcliff on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Empava 59-inch Acrylic Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub
Dimensions: 59.49 x 29.53 x 22.05 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Shape: Rectangular
Empava 59-inch Acrylic Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub may not be the best fit for taller individuals. However, don’t dismiss it just yet. Weighing 130 pounds and holding around 42 gallons of water, it’s the most spacious of the three. With tempered glass on the side, it’s also one of the most modern-looking options.
The best part? Everything is already set up for you. The drain, 11 water jets, and the color-changing LEDs—simply install and enjoy a spa-like experience in your home. There’s also a safety feature for your jets: they won’t start unless there’s enough water in the tub.
Pros
• Pre-installed parts
• Safety features
• 11 water jets
Cons
• Slippery surface
What do customers say:
“The tub came broken but Empava agreed to replace with a new one. The customer service was great! The tub itself is beautiful and would be a great addition to any home!”—John A on Amazon.
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us