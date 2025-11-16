“Library Of The Bizarre”: 50 Incredible And Rare Historical Photos That Explore Moments That Happened In The Past

by

Since anyone could (and still can) say anything on the internet, people began challenging unbelievable and outlandish online claims with the phrase “pics or it didn’t happen,” shutting down many ridiculous discussions before they even begin.

But real life can be hard to comprehend, too. Especially if we’re talking about long gone days. So in an attempt to forestall all the doubts and cut right to the chase, the Instagram account ‘Library Of The Bizarre’ shares images from the past first, and provides captions for them later.

People behind the account describe it as a “curated collection of the curious history of yonder years.” And they’re right on the money with those words.

More info: Instagram

#1 World War One Soldiers Paying Tribute To The Millions Of Donkeys, Horses, And Mules That Passed Away In The War

Image source: librarybizarre

#2 “Do Not Buy Where You Will Not Be Hired.” – North Carolina, 1960

Image source: librarybizarre

#3 Mr. Rogers Invites A Black Officer To His Show And Asked If He Wanted To Cool His Feet Off In His Mini-Pool

With heavy discrimination still a reality for most black members of society, Fred Rogers took a stand against racial inequality with this simple, yet heartwarming gesture.

Image source: librarybizarre

#4 A Female Samurai Warrior, 19th Century

Image source: librarybizarre

#5 Brazilian Girl Refusing To Shake Hands With Military Dictator João Figueiredo. This Photo Was Taken In 1979

Image source: librarybizarre

#6 Queen Genepil, The Last Queen Of Mongolia. 1920

Image source: librarybizarre

#7 How Did You Think All These Pictures Were Taken? 1909

Image source: librarybizarre

#8 Black Cat Open Casting Call For An Edgar Allen Poe Movie In 1961

Image source: librarybizarre

#9 Soldiers Returning Home From World War 2. This Photo Was Taken In 1945

Image source: librarybizarre

#10 Parisian Woman With Her Cat In Her Cannabis Garden, 1910

Image source: librarybizarre

#11 A Man Browses The Books In The Public Library Of Cincinnati. It Was Demolished In 1955

Image source: librarybizarre

#12 What You’re Looking At Is The Very First Known Permanent Photograph

In the 1820s, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce set up a device called a ‘camera obscura’, which projected scenes illuminated by sunlight, and positioned it outside his studio window in France. The image was cast on a specially treated pewter plate that produced a copy of the buildings outside.

Image source: librarybizarre

#13 Two Children Ignoring The Artwork At The San Francisco Museum Of Art

Image source: librarybizarre

#14 A Small Girl Balances On Her Mother’s Hand In Pittsburgh . Taken In The Mid-1900s

Image source: librarybizarre

#15 Nikola Tesla Sitting In His Laboratory With His “Magnifying Transmitter”, December 1899

Image source: librarybizarre

#16 In The 1960s, Bars In Istanbul Would Hire Someone To Carry Drunk People Back To Their Homes In Baskets

Image source: librarybizarre

#17 A Portrait Of Arctic Explorer Peter Freuchen And His Wife, Fashion Illustrator Dagmar Cohn. This Photo Was Taken In 1947

Image source: librarybizarre

#18 Aerial Photography In Edinburgh, Circa 1920

Image source: librarybizarre

#19 Roland, A 4,000 Pound Elephant Seal, Getting A Bath From His Handler At The Berlin Zoo. This Photo Was Taken In 1930

Image source: librarybizarre

#20 David Jones (Aka David Bowie) Stepping In As A Saxophonist And Lead Singer For The Kon-Rads At A Gig In South London, 1963

Image source: librarybizarre

#21 A Young Girl Trying To Cut A Sunbeam. This Picture Was Taken By Adam Diston In 1886

Image source: librarybizarre

#22 A Helmeted Bulldog Guarding A Family Outside A Block Of Flats During The Blitz. This Photo Was Taken On October 15th, 1940

Image source: librarybizarre

#23 San Francisco’s Iconic Cliff House, Before It Was Destroyed By A Fire In 1907

Image source: librarybizarre

#24 Horse Training By Félix Thiollier. Photo Taken In 1899

Image source: librarybizarre

#25 An Engineer Wiring A Primitive Computer Of Ibm In 1958

Image source: librarybizarre

#26 Children On A Spiral Staircase In The Newly Built Children’s Library In Clamart, France. Photo Taken In 1965 By Martine Franck

Image source: librarybizarre

#27 Norte Dame Sandbagged During World War One

Image source: librarybizarre

#28 A Portrait Of An Interesting Hair Style From 1894

Image source: librarybizarre

#29 Haruo Nakajima And Momoko Kochi On The Set Of Godzilla, 1954

Image source: librarybizarre

#30 A Victorian Home Being Moved By Boat In Tiburon, California, In 1957

Image source: librarybizarre

#31 A Boy’s Reaction To Seeing A Television Screen For The Very First Time. This Photo Was Taken In 1948

Image source: librarybizarre

#32 The Unbroken Seal On King Tutankhamen’s Tomb, Which Stayed Untouched For 3,245 Years Before Being Excavated In 1922

Image source: librarybizarre

#33 A Curious Sea Lion Poses For The Camera

Image source: librarybizarre

#34 This Photo Shows The Inside Of An Airplane In 1930

Image source: librarybizarre

#35 A Man Night Fishing Off The Coast Of Hawaii, 1948

Image source: librarybizarre

#36 Helmet Testing In The Year 1912

Image source: librarybizarre

#37 The 1944 Eruption Of Mount Vesuvius

Image source: librarybizarre

#38 A Policeman In Daytime Directing Traffic During The “Great Smog Of London”. This Photo Was Taken In 1952

Image source: librarybizarre

#39 Marilyn Monroe And A Funhouse Mirror, 1950

Image source: librarybizarre

#40 A Crowd In Time Square, New York City Celebrating The Surrender Of Germany In World War 2. This Photo Was Taken On May 7th, 1945

Image source: librarybizarre

#41 A Photo Of A Japanese Samurai Archer Taken In 1870

Image source: librarybizarre

#42 Don’t Mess With Granny

Image source: librarybizarre

#43 A French Women Pours Cider For A British Gunner In Lisieux, France, 22 August 1944

Image source: librarybizarre

#44 New York City Construction Workers

Image source: librarybizarre

#45 School Girls In Gas Masks. World War 2

Image source: librarybizarre

#46 The Ornate Skeletons Of Rome’s Capuchin Crypt. This Crypt Contains The Remains Of 4,000 Different Individuals. This Photo Was Taken Around 1900

Image source: librarybizarre

#47 Anti-Drinking Public Service Announcement From The Early 1900s

Image source: librarybizarre

#48 In The Late 1930s, Budapest Tried To Combat Their High Suicide Rates By Enacting A “Smile Club”: A Club That Taught People To Smile

Image source: librarybizarre

#49 Don’t Forget To Cast Rituals With Your Friends (6ft. Apart, Please)! The Devil Rides Out, 1968

Image source: librarybizarre

#50 Performance Art From The 1970s

Image source: librarybizarre

