“Library Of The Bizarre”: 50 Incredible And Rare Historical Photos That Explore Moments That Happened In The Past

Since anyone could (and still can) say anything on the internet, people began challenging unbelievable and outlandish online claims with the phrase “pics or it didn’t happen,” shutting down many ridiculous discussions before they even begin.
But real life can be hard to comprehend, too. Especially if we’re talking about long gone days. So in an attempt to forestall all the doubts and cut right to the chase, the Instagram account ‘Library Of The Bizarre’ shares images from the past first, and provides captions for them later.
People behind the account describe it as a “curated collection of the curious history of yonder years.” And they’re right on the money with those words.
More info: Instagram
#1 World War One Soldiers Paying Tribute To The Millions Of Donkeys, Horses, And Mules That Passed Away In The War
Image source: librarybizarre
#2 “Do Not Buy Where You Will Not Be Hired.” – North Carolina, 1960
Image source: librarybizarre
#3 Mr. Rogers Invites A Black Officer To His Show And Asked If He Wanted To Cool His Feet Off In His Mini-Pool
With heavy discrimination still a reality for most black members of society, Fred Rogers took a stand against racial inequality with this simple, yet heartwarming gesture.
Image source: librarybizarre
#4 A Female Samurai Warrior, 19th Century
Image source: librarybizarre
#5 Brazilian Girl Refusing To Shake Hands With Military Dictator João Figueiredo. This Photo Was Taken In 1979
Image source: librarybizarre
#6 Queen Genepil, The Last Queen Of Mongolia. 1920
Image source: librarybizarre
#7 How Did You Think All These Pictures Were Taken? 1909
Image source: librarybizarre
#8 Black Cat Open Casting Call For An Edgar Allen Poe Movie In 1961
Image source: librarybizarre
#9 Soldiers Returning Home From World War 2. This Photo Was Taken In 1945
Image source: librarybizarre
#10 Parisian Woman With Her Cat In Her Cannabis Garden, 1910
Image source: librarybizarre
#11 A Man Browses The Books In The Public Library Of Cincinnati. It Was Demolished In 1955
Image source: librarybizarre
#12 What You’re Looking At Is The Very First Known Permanent Photograph
In the 1820s, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce set up a device called a ‘camera obscura’, which projected scenes illuminated by sunlight, and positioned it outside his studio window in France. The image was cast on a specially treated pewter plate that produced a copy of the buildings outside.
Image source: librarybizarre
#13 Two Children Ignoring The Artwork At The San Francisco Museum Of Art
Image source: librarybizarre
#14 A Small Girl Balances On Her Mother’s Hand In Pittsburgh . Taken In The Mid-1900s
Image source: librarybizarre
#15 Nikola Tesla Sitting In His Laboratory With His “Magnifying Transmitter”, December 1899
Image source: librarybizarre
#16 In The 1960s, Bars In Istanbul Would Hire Someone To Carry Drunk People Back To Their Homes In Baskets
Image source: librarybizarre
#17 A Portrait Of Arctic Explorer Peter Freuchen And His Wife, Fashion Illustrator Dagmar Cohn. This Photo Was Taken In 1947
Image source: librarybizarre
#18 Aerial Photography In Edinburgh, Circa 1920
Image source: librarybizarre
#19 Roland, A 4,000 Pound Elephant Seal, Getting A Bath From His Handler At The Berlin Zoo. This Photo Was Taken In 1930
Image source: librarybizarre
#20 David Jones (Aka David Bowie) Stepping In As A Saxophonist And Lead Singer For The Kon-Rads At A Gig In South London, 1963
Image source: librarybizarre
#21 A Young Girl Trying To Cut A Sunbeam. This Picture Was Taken By Adam Diston In 1886
Image source: librarybizarre
#22 A Helmeted Bulldog Guarding A Family Outside A Block Of Flats During The Blitz. This Photo Was Taken On October 15th, 1940
Image source: librarybizarre
#23 San Francisco’s Iconic Cliff House, Before It Was Destroyed By A Fire In 1907
Image source: librarybizarre
#24 Horse Training By Félix Thiollier. Photo Taken In 1899
Image source: librarybizarre
#25 An Engineer Wiring A Primitive Computer Of Ibm In 1958
Image source: librarybizarre
#26 Children On A Spiral Staircase In The Newly Built Children’s Library In Clamart, France. Photo Taken In 1965 By Martine Franck
Image source: librarybizarre
#27 Norte Dame Sandbagged During World War One
Image source: librarybizarre
#28 A Portrait Of An Interesting Hair Style From 1894
Image source: librarybizarre
#29 Haruo Nakajima And Momoko Kochi On The Set Of Godzilla, 1954
Image source: librarybizarre
#30 A Victorian Home Being Moved By Boat In Tiburon, California, In 1957
Image source: librarybizarre
#31 A Boy’s Reaction To Seeing A Television Screen For The Very First Time. This Photo Was Taken In 1948
Image source: librarybizarre
#32 The Unbroken Seal On King Tutankhamen’s Tomb, Which Stayed Untouched For 3,245 Years Before Being Excavated In 1922
Image source: librarybizarre
#33 A Curious Sea Lion Poses For The Camera
Image source: librarybizarre
#34 This Photo Shows The Inside Of An Airplane In 1930
Image source: librarybizarre
#35 A Man Night Fishing Off The Coast Of Hawaii, 1948
Image source: librarybizarre
#36 Helmet Testing In The Year 1912
Image source: librarybizarre
#37 The 1944 Eruption Of Mount Vesuvius
Image source: librarybizarre
#38 A Policeman In Daytime Directing Traffic During The “Great Smog Of London”. This Photo Was Taken In 1952
Image source: librarybizarre
#39 Marilyn Monroe And A Funhouse Mirror, 1950
Image source: librarybizarre
#40 A Crowd In Time Square, New York City Celebrating The Surrender Of Germany In World War 2. This Photo Was Taken On May 7th, 1945
Image source: librarybizarre
#41 A Photo Of A Japanese Samurai Archer Taken In 1870
Image source: librarybizarre
#42 Don’t Mess With Granny
Image source: librarybizarre
#43 A French Women Pours Cider For A British Gunner In Lisieux, France, 22 August 1944
Image source: librarybizarre
#44 New York City Construction Workers
Image source: librarybizarre
#45 School Girls In Gas Masks. World War 2
Image source: librarybizarre
#46 The Ornate Skeletons Of Rome’s Capuchin Crypt. This Crypt Contains The Remains Of 4,000 Different Individuals. This Photo Was Taken Around 1900
Image source: librarybizarre
#47 Anti-Drinking Public Service Announcement From The Early 1900s
Image source: librarybizarre
#48 In The Late 1930s, Budapest Tried To Combat Their High Suicide Rates By Enacting A “Smile Club”: A Club That Taught People To Smile
Image source: librarybizarre
#49 Don’t Forget To Cast Rituals With Your Friends (6ft. Apart, Please)! The Devil Rides Out, 1968
Image source: librarybizarre
#50 Performance Art From The 1970s
Image source: librarybizarre
Follow Us