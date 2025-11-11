Mesmerizing Light Trails Of A Hula-Hoop

I am sure everyone wants to know what happens when Hula-hoop meets UV paint and long exposure. In this post, you can enjoy this unusual combination. Hoop-dance is becoming more and more popular, bringing joy from movement everywhere. These photos capture sensual Reni hooper from Switzerland.
Bogi creates pure magic – her art is taking on different form under different light. She paints breath-taking murals, jewelry and does body painting, with ever present theme of universe and galaxies. I am a photographer that loves the art of time-manipulation. I use technology to see what we can’t see with the naked eye. In this photo shoot I used long exposure, to capture the light of hula-hoop trail and infinity of its patterns.
Big thanks to the Austrian Hoop Convention for bringing us all together and creating something unique. It doesn’t happen everyday that I find myself hanging out with the Goddess of Universe spinning planets around.
Double hooping
Roll
Knees and above the head lasso
Red Hoop I
Waist and neck hooping
Red Hoop II
Universe I
Universe II
Follow Us