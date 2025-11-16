Hey Pandas, What Are Some Unnecessary Inventions? (Closed)

by

Share some in your opinion unnecessary inventions that you have seen or heard of.

#1

A toothpaste dispenser. It attaches to the wall, you put the toothpaste tube in the top and then push your toothbrush against a button below and it squirts out toothpaste. It’s basically a bunch of useless plastic and toothpaste makes a big mess all over it anyway. Why can’t you just squeeze the tube yourself? It’s ridiculous.

#2

GoGuardian

#3

Most social media

#4

Pretty much any of those “as seen on TV products”

#5

Snout Snuggies and Avocado on a stick… how’s that cure for cancer coming?

#6

Tic Tock, Snapchat, and some games.

#7

Ziploc sandwich bags. We have foil, wax paper and cellophane wrap, why did we need a bag.

#8

The “inside the egg” egg scrambler.

#9

The space pen. Just use pencils. Dumb USA…

#10

Taxes, Communism, Feudalism, Social Security, Gun Control, Silent movies, General Motors, ‘Coated’ guitar strings, the Spork, Cigarettes, Traffic lights, Tourism, Mosquitos, the Suburbs…

#11

Back in the day someone invented a phone cover for the Nokia 3310.

#12

Guns, we still have hands!

#13

Unnecessaryinventions himself

#14

Phone cases

#15

BAD WORDS ARE THE WORST INVENTION EVER!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bill O’Reilly Says Maxine Waters Has a “James Brown Wig” on Fox & Friends
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2017
‘Where’s Waldo’ Coronavirus Edition Is Here And It’s A Tad Easier To Spot Waldo Than Usual
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why You Should be Watching Lost Gold of World War II
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2019
9 Things You Didn’t Know About All American: Homecoming’s Cory Hardrict
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2021
Meet The Cast of “That Dirty Black Bag”
3 min read
Mar, 12, 2022
Recap – Rehab: Party at the Hard Rock Hotel 3.01
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.