Hey Pandas, What Are Some Unnecessary Inventions? (Closed)

Share some in your opinion unnecessary inventions that you have seen or heard of.
#1
A toothpaste dispenser. It attaches to the wall, you put the toothpaste tube in the top and then push your toothbrush against a button below and it squirts out toothpaste. It’s basically a bunch of useless plastic and toothpaste makes a big mess all over it anyway. Why can’t you just squeeze the tube yourself? It’s ridiculous.
#2
GoGuardian
#3
Most social media
#4
Pretty much any of those “as seen on TV products”
#5
Snout Snuggies and Avocado on a stick… how’s that cure for cancer coming?
#6
Tic Tock, Snapchat, and some games.
#7
Ziploc sandwich bags. We have foil, wax paper and cellophane wrap, why did we need a bag.
#8
The “inside the egg” egg scrambler.
#9
The space pen. Just use pencils. Dumb USA…
#10
Taxes, Communism, Feudalism, Social Security, Gun Control, Silent movies, General Motors, ‘Coated’ guitar strings, the Spork, Cigarettes, Traffic lights, Tourism, Mosquitos, the Suburbs…
#11
Back in the day someone invented a phone cover for the Nokia 3310.
#12
Guns, we still have hands!
#13
Unnecessaryinventions himself
#14
Phone cases
#15
BAD WORDS ARE THE WORST INVENTION EVER!
Follow Us