21 Products You Secretly Want But Are Too Shy To Buy In Public

We’ve all been there, standing in the checkout line, clutching a product that makes us want to disappear. Maybe it’s a quirky self-care gadget, a solution for an ingrown something or other, or something so bizarre you’d rather not explain it to a stranger, some purchases are just too embarrassing to make in public. But that’s why we. love the Internet!
Get ready to embrace the convenience and anonymity of online shopping as we unveil 21 products that you secretly want but are too shy to buy in person. These lotions and potions will have you clicking “add to cart” with confidence, knowing that your privacy is protected and your dignity remains intact.
#1 Don’t Let Your Toes Become A Horror Story. This Ingrown Toenail Home Treatment Is The Gentle Nudge Your Nails Need To Stay In Line
Review: “This is my second purchase of this product. Works just as described for toenail correction. Will be purchasing again when needed.” – Judy L. Gregg
Image source: amazon.com, Frank Menz
#2 Don’t Let Damaged Nails Cramp Your Style. Bring Back The Bling With Kerasal Nail Renewal And Get Ready For Those Summer Sandals
Review: “I have been using this product for a few days now and I can definitely see some difference. I’m applying it twice a day and my nails are much softer and clearer.” – Danilo
Image source: amazon.com, Robin
#3 Dark Circles? Redness? Uneven Skin Tone? This Color Corrector & Brightening Primer Is Like A Magic Wand For Your Face, Erasing Imperfections And Creating A Flawless Canvas
Review: “This evens out the red on my face. Easy to apply. Not much needed. Yay.” – tracyblake
Image source: amazon.com, Grace Rausch
#4 Your Feet Will Be Sandal-Ready In No Time With This Foot File And Callus Remover – No More Hiding Those Rough Heels In Shame!
Review: “Used this item as directed after I received it today. It worked quickly and easily to remove accumulated callus skin on dry feet.” – SERENDIPITY
Image source: amazon.com, Preston
#5 Your Hair Might Be Thinning, But Your Confidence Doesn’t Have To Be! Rosemary And Biotin Shampoo Is Here To Help You Reclaim Your Crown
Review: “I’ve been using this product for 5 years and I see growth in about a month. I love it.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#6 Unwanted Nose Hair Got You Feeling Like A Wildebeest? This Nose Wax Kit Will Tame Those Strays And Leave Your Nostrils Clear
Review: “I highly recommend this product… the instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the 2 minutes were up, however it didn’t even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! Wanna get rid of them pesty nose hairs… snag this product!!!” – Julie J.
Image source: amazon.com, Julie J.
#7 Your Hands Are So Dry, They Could Start A Dust Storm. Time To Bring In The Moisture Cavalry With Hand Cream For Extra Dry Hands
Review: “I just purchased this a few days ago and I tried it as soon as I got it. On my first use, I saw a difference on how soft my hands and the dry cuticles are actually softer. I love this product.” – C. P.
Image source: amazon.com, C. P.
#8 Q-Tips Are So Last Year. Upgrade Your Ear Cleaning Game With This Doctor Easy Elephant Ear Washer And Say “Hello” To A Safe And Effective Way To Remove Earwax
Review: “This helps clear out a family member’s ears when plugged with wax. Since they wear hearing aids, their ears get clogged more often.” – nblibrary
Image source: amazon.com, Heather Nason
#9 Gym Hair, Don’t Care! Dry Shampoo Powder Will Have Your Locks Looking Fresh And Fabulous, Even After The Sweatiest Workou
Review: “BEST DRY SHAMPOO EVER. I have searched for YEARS to find a reliable dry shampoo that didn’t make my hair more greasy by the end of the day and this is the product. It soaks up all oil on your scalp and gives insane volume and shape! I have recommended to all of my family and friends. Absolutely the best!!!” – Makayla
Image source: amazon.com, Amanda
#10 Plop Like A Pro And Experience The Porcelain Throne’s Full Potential With This Squatty Potty
Review: “This will change your life! I thought it was weird and just another thing you don’t need, wrong this thing is a necessity for your health and well being.” – Beach Girl
Image source: amazon.com, Marcella DuBois
#11 Pimple Emergency? mighty Patch To The Rescue! These Hydrocolloid Patches Will Shrink Those Blemishes Faster Than You Can Say “Selfie”
Review: “Out of desperation, I ordered all sizes and basically covered my face. The before and after pic is 3 days of use. My face is almost completely clear and the dark spots are fading. I’m in aw and shock of how gentle and effective these patches are. BUY it!” – JB
Image source: amazon.com, JB
#12 Don’t Let Those Little Bumps Steal Your Thunder! Piercing Bump Solution & Keloid Bump Removal Duo Is The Dynamic Duo Your Piercings Have Been Waiting For
Review: “I tried a bunch of products for my nose ring bump and this is the only one that worked, and so fast too. I started to believe that I was permanently scarred. But I applied it twice a day and my bump is gone. No scar, nothing! The piercing is healed and looks beautiful, and I can wear nose rings now, and not just studs.” – Ash
Image source: amazon.com, Hannalynn Johnson
#13 Your Smile Is About To Get A Serious Glow-Up With This Teeth Whitening Pen
Review: “I used the pen religiously, twice a day and it actually worked! I noticed the difference in selfies and family photos where I would smile, I no longer had that ugly yellow tint.” – Jenny P
Image source: amazon.com, Jenny P
#14 Bald Spots Got You Feeling Less Than Fabulous? Sevich Hairline Powder Will Create The Illusion Of Thicker, Fuller Hair In Seconds
Review: “Love love love this powder. This is the second that I’ve bought this year. I wash my hair twice a week and this allows me to go four weeks with a semi permanent dye with NO grey strands. My hair is fine and I also love to tap at my part and hairline. ❤️” – Terra
Image source: amazon.com, dhahrangirl
#15 Don’t Let Unwanted Hair Cramp Your Style! Veet Sensitive Skin Hair Removal Cream Is The Gentle Solution For Silky-Smooth Skin
Review: “This is my second time purchasing this and it is a great alternative if you’re like me and want to get away from shaving. Goes on smoothly, it’s painless, and there’s no strong smell. This can be used on the Bikini Line, Legs, Arms, or Underarms. Just be sure to not leave it on any longer than 10 minutes. Highly recommend!” – Whitney
Image source: amazon.com, Nicholas
#16 Ingrown Hairs? More Like “In-Grown-Where?” This Dylonic Brush Is The Gentle Yet Effective Way To Banish Those Pesky Bumps And Reveal Smooth, Healthy Skin
Review: “My husband has a bad problem with his super thick hair and ingrown hair after he shaves. This super soft exfoliating brush is the next best thing to a life saver. Since he has been using it, he has not experienced any more ingrown hairs! And he loves it!! Definitely a must have for all men with beards!!” – crystal watson
Image source: amazon.com, crystal watson
#17 Your Tongue Will Be Feeling Fresher Than A Mint Julep After A Few Swipes With This Tongue Scraper
Review: “My dentist recommended. I have a tongue scraper and this one looked best to me. It works quite well, scraping my tongue twice each time I use it.” – KBJ
Image source: amazon.com, Honey B
#18 Don’t Let Dry, Rough Feet Hold You Back From Living Your Best Life. A Foot Peel Mask Is The Key To Stepping Out With Confidence
Review: “Love this product. Took about 10 days, leaving my feet soooo smooth. Will definitely use again.” – Loyal Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Hlough22
#19 Late Nights Got Your Eyes Looking Like You’ve Been Crying Over Spilled Milk? CeraVe Eye Repair Cream Will Have You Looking Bright-Eyed And Bushy-Tailed In No Tim
Review: “The results are subtle but after only one week, there is a difference. The cream goes on smoothly and is not greasy. My eyes feel hydrated and awake.” – Jackie82
Image source: amazon.com, Jackie82
#20 Sweaty Palms Making Handshakes Awkward? Wipe Away The Worry With These Sweatblock Max Clinical Antiperspirant Wipes – Your Handshake Will Be Firm And Dry, Just Like Your Confidence
Review: “I was very skeptical, but this product works! Lasts a Week or more and I found that if you Don’t Sweat, You Don’t Stink!” – S
Image source: amazon.com, Jeanene Gorske
#21 Baby’s Got Cradle Cap? No Worries! This Gentle Brush And Comb Set Will Tackle Those Flakes Like A Pro, Leaving Your Little One’s Scalp Feeling Soft And Soothed
Review: “No need to spend big bucks on your cradle cap treatment. Just get this brush- it does the job perfectly.” – Nadia H
Image source: amazon.com, Nia
Follow Us