Missing 15YO Girl’s Remains Found Wrapped In Plastic, Decomposing In Singer D4vd’s Tesla

Authorities have revealed the identity of the teenage girl found lifeless inside a Tesla car, belonging to 20-year-old singer D4vd.
The 15-year-old girl had been missing since last year before her mutilated remains were discovered in the impounded vehicle, which was parked in a Los Angeles tow yard.
The teen’s mother revealed eerie details seemingly linking her daughter with the young singer.
The teenage girl found lifeless in singer D4vd’s Tesla car has been identified
Image credits: d4vddd/Instagram
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
The body of the missing girl found in D4vd’s trunk was identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was 13 years old when she went missing last year.
She was last seen in April 2024 before she was reported missing from Lake Elsinore.
Image credits: NBC News
Celeste’s “head and torso” were found wrapped in plastic and had decomposed enough for the vehicle to emit a “foul odor,” authorities said.
An employee reported the foul stench emanating from the vehicle while it was parked on the roof of the tow yard’s structure.
Cops responded at around 12:30 p.m. on September 8 after being informed about the vehicle.
Authorities confirmed that the rotting remains belonged to Celeste Rivas Hernandez
Image credits: Riverside Sheriff’s Office
“Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the juvenile who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore,” officials said in a statement.
The teenager was found wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet and metal stud earrings.
She was described as having wavy black hair and weighed about 71 pounds.
Image credits: ABC7NY
The impounded vehicle was registered to David Anthony Burke, who is now known to fans by his stage name, D4vd.
The popular artist is known for songs like Here with Me and Romantic Homicide.
He was busy touring when the gruesome discovery was made in his trunk.
Celeste was 13 years old when she was reported missing in April 2024
Image credits: Mercedes Martínez/Facebook
Officials said the deceased teenager also had a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…”
D4vd also has the same “Shhh…” tattoo on his finger.
Stars like Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, and Lily Allen also have the same tattoo.
Image credits: lesliegytan/Facebook
When Celeste’s mother heard about a body being found in the Tesla car, she immediately wondered if it was her daughter’s remains because she knew her daughter had a “Shhh…” tattoo.
The mother also told TMZ that Celeste had a boyfriend named David.
Netizens have been speculating whether a young girl, who had appeared in D4vd’s social media content on multiple occasions, was Celeste.
Celeste’s mother confirmed that her missing daughter had a boyfriend named David
Image credits: d4vddd/Instagram
One of D4vd’s leaked songs has been gaining more attention after the discovery of Celeste’s decomposed body.
The song was leaked in 2023 with the title “Celeste_Demo unfin,” and listeners hear the artist proclaiming his love for someone named Celeste on the track.
Image credits: d4vddd/Instagram
“Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I’m obsessed,” the artist sings in one verse.
Another verse goes: “Oh, Celeste / Afraid you’ll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed / But I digress, because.”
A song leaked in 2023 saw the singer proclaiming his love for someone named Celeste
Prior to Celeste’s disappearance, D4vd was spotted standing about six minutes away from her family’s house.
The teenage girl had run away from home a few times in the past but would eventually return.
After she last ran away in April 2024, her family hadn’t heard from her since.
Image credits: d4vddd/Instagram
Authorities are still awaiting results from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Officer to determine the cause of Celeste’s passing.
“At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of d***h. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time,” said a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD said they do not have a suspect because they are awaiting confirmation of Celeste’s cause of passing
Image credits: d4vddd/Instagram
The Tesla car belonging to D4vd had a Texas license plate.
It is believed the body had been in the car for about five days before the vehicle was towed to the yard.
Residents living in Hollywood Hills claimed the car had been abandoned for over a month before it was towed earlier this month, according to NBC Los Angeles.
Image credits: d4vd
“D4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” a spokesperson for the singer said last week.
He was due to perform in Seattle on Wednesday, September 17, but reportedly cancelled the show.
D4vd once explained the lyrics “in the back of my mind, I k***ed you” from his song Romantic Homicide
D4vd rose to fame by sharing songs on TikTok and eventually struck up deals with Darkroom and Interscope Records.
However, the rising star is now hitting roadblocks after the grisly Hollywood discovery involving his Tesla car.
Image credits: slipperylizardd
Crocs and Hollister had unveiled D4vd as the face of their new “Dream Drop” collaboration earlier this month.
But they immediately pulled down the images after the rotting body was found.
Both D4vd and Celeste had “Shhh…” tattoos on their fingers
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Image credits: ibechillin69
“We are aware of this developing story,” Crocs and Hollister said in a joint statement.
“With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues,” they added.
While there is no official confirmation of whether D4vd and Celeste were dating, netizens still speculated on the suspicious turn of events.
Image credits: KHOU11
“Either this is the craziest setup or bro has something to with it,” one said online, while another asked, “Why’s he dating a 12 year old girl????”
“Sounds like a Hollywood cult sacrifice,” read one comment. “D4vd has a lot of explaining to do. When he was 18 he was having s** with a 12-year-old and has been hiding her for 2-years.”
Another said, “Feels like every piece of this is screaming ‘guilty,’ but let’s see what court says.”
“Every new detail makes the case way darker… LAPD needs to lock him up asap,” said another.
“Every day this story gets messier and scarier,” read one comment online
