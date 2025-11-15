Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Thing And The Best Thing About The American Government? (Closed)

We’ve all seen the many, many many many posts about the American government on here, but I want to know what you pandas think about it. And just for a twist, tell me the best thing as well!
#1
Worst Thing: All The Republicans in Office
Best Thing: Biden as oposed to Trump
#2
The worst thing is that they attempting to take away the thing that can makes cars fun, CAR MODS. And a good thing is that they are protecting us.
#3
That the people get to elect the gov and since at least half of Americans are retarded that the people get to elect the gov .
