15 Secret Gardening Tips That Your Landscaper Won’t Tell You

Do you dream of a lush, vibrant garden but feel overwhelmed by the complexities of plant care? Or perhaps you’re a seasoned gardener looking to up your game and achieve even more impressive results? Well, get ready to unlock the secrets of gardening success with these 15 tried-and-tested hacks that will have your green thumb thriving.
From clever planting techniques to ingenious pest control solutions and everything in between, these tips and tricks are guaranteed to save you time, money, and frustration. Whether you’re a novice or a pro, these hacks will empower you to create a garden that’s not only beautiful but also sustainable and bountiful.
#1 A Hori-Hori Knife Is The Swiss Army Tool For Gardening
Ditch the bulky garden tool set and simplify your gardening tasks with a versatile Hori-Hori knife! This Japanese gardening multi-tool is a must-have for any gardener.
Its sturdy blade and serrated edge make it perfect for digging, weeding, transplanting, and even harvesting. With a hori-hori knife in hand, you’ll be tackling a variety of garden chores with ease and efficiency.
Image source: Amazon.com, Billy Goodnick
#2 A Storage Contianer Can Be A Greenhouse For Seedlings
Repurpose a storage container into a mini greenhouse and give your seedlings a head start! Simply drill a few ventilation holes in a large, clear plastic container with a lid. Place your seedling tray inside, snap the lid shut, and watch your plants thrive in their warm, humid environment.
As temperatures rise, prop the lid open for airflow, and once your seedlings are tall enough, remove the top altogether. It’s a budget-friendly and effective way to nurture your plants and extend your growing season.
Image source: Amazon.com, Shay
#3 Cinnamon Can Kill Plant Fungus
Combat pesky fungus with a natural solution! Cinnamon isn’t just for spicing up your lattes; it also boasts powerful anti-fungal properties.
Sprinkle a generous layer of cinnamon on affected soil or plants to ward off fungal growth and keep your greenery thriving. It’s a safe, effective, and fragrant way to protect your plants from unwanted invaders.
Image source: Amazon.com, J. Lakeland
#4 Waterproof Labels Will Keep Your Garden Organized
Add a touch of sophistication to your garden and never forget a plant’s name again! Elegant, waterproof plant labels not only keep your garden organized but also add a charming aesthetic.
These durable labels withstand the elements, ensuring your carefully curated plant collection remains clearly identified, no matter the weather.
Image source: Amazon.com, Brandi J.
#5 An Extendable Hose Is A Life Saver
itch the tangled mess and embrace effortless watering! An extendable hose stretches to reach every corner of your garden, then shrinks back to a compact size for easy storage. Say goodbye to wrestling with heavy, kink-prone hoses and hello to a hassle-free gardening experience.
Image source: Amazon.com, Ashley
#6 Toilet Paper Tubes Are Ideal Seed Pods
Repurpose empty toilet paper tubes into biodegradable seed pods. Simply flatten one end and fold the flaps inwards to create a closed bottom. Fill with soil, plant your seeds, and watch them sprout.
When it’s time to transplant, the entire pod can go straight into the ground, where it will decompose naturally, nourishing your growing plants. It’s a sustainable and cost-effective way to kickstart your garden!
Image source: Amazon.com, Crazy Son-of-a-B!
#7 A Kiddie Pool Can Become A Self-Watering System
Keep your plants happy while you’re away! Transform a kiddie pool into a DIY self-watering system for your potted plants.
Simply fill the pool with a few inches of water, place your potted plants inside (without their saucers), and let the soil wick up the moisture as needed. This ingenious hack ensures your plants stay hydrated while you’re soaking up the sun on vacation.
Image source: Amazon.com, Tyler
#8 Plant Towers Can Help You Save Space
Maximize your garden space and grow vertically! If you’re short on space but still crave a lush garden, plant towers are your answer.
These vertical structures allow you to grow a variety of plants, herbs, or vegetables in a compact footprint. It’s a space-saving solution that adds greenery and charm to any balcony, patio, or small yard.
Image source: Amazon.com, Amy B
#9 Painted Rocks Are Great Markers For Plantlings
Add a touch of whimsy to your garden and keep track of your plantings! Decorate smooth stones with colorful paint or markers to create personalized plant labels.
These charming markers not only add personality to your garden but also ensure you never forget which herbs or vegetables you’ve planted where. It’s a creative and practical way to organize your garden and make it truly unique.
Image source: Amazon.com, Summer Layaou-Woodson
#10 An Old Strainer Makes For A Great Garden Sifter
Give your root vegetables the best chance possible! Repurpose your old strainer or a wire basket to sift out rocks and debris from your garden soil. It’s a quick and efficient way to create the perfect planting bed for your root crops, ensuring optimal growth and a bountiful harvest.
Image source: Amazon.com, Coni
#11 Mulch Is An Essential Pot Filler
Lighten the load and improve drainage in your potted plants! Instead of filling your pots entirely with potting mix, add a layer of dried leaves or hardwood mulch at the bottom.
This not only reduces the weight of large planters but also enhances drainage, preventing root rot and promoting healthier plants. It’s a simple and sustainable way to give your container plants a boost!
Image source: Amazon.com, J Barney
#12 Cayenne Pepper Fights Off Bugs
Protect your precious plants from pesky pests with a sprinkle of spice! Cayenne pepper’s fiery heat acts as a natural deterrent for many unwanted critters, from squirrels and rabbits to insects.
Simply sprinkle a generous amount around your garden beds or individual plants to create a protective barrier. It’s a safe, organic, and cost-effective way to keep your garden thriving. Just be sure to reapply after rain or heavy watering!
Image source: Amazon.com
#13 Rope Is Helpful In Planning Your Garden Beds
Embrace organic curves and design your dream garden with ease! Before you break ground, use a rope or garden hose to outline your desired garden beds. This simple trick allows you to experiment with different shapes and sizes until you find the perfect layout for your space.
Sprinkle a bit of sand or flour along the rope to visualize the final design and ensure a harmonious and visually pleasing garden.
Image source: Amazon.com, honey
#14 Strawberry Baskets Can Keep Your Seedlings Safe
Give your seedlings a fighting chance! Repurpose those empty strawberry baskets into protective domes for your delicate young plants.
Simply place a basket over each seedling, creating a mini-greenhouse that shields them from hungry birds while still allowing sunlight and airflow. It’s a sustainable and effective way to ensure your seedlings grow strong and healthy.
Image source: Amazon.com, Yes, it’s me
#15 Coffee Filters Make The Best Pot Liners
Keep your patio pristine and your terracotta pots mess-free! Line the bottom of your pots with coffee filters to prevent soil from escaping through the drainage holes.
These handy filters allow for proper water drainage while keeping your plants happy and your patio clean. It’s a simple and effective solution for a common gardening annoyance.
Image source: Amazon.com, R Harp
