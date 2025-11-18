40 Overconfident People Who Made Fools Of Themselves Online (New Pics)

It feels good to be right, like getting the correct answer to a TV quiz show or proving someone wrong in the middle of an argument. However, some people present their statements so confidently without thinking they could ever be wrong, which puts them in embarrassing situations far more often than they’d like to admit.
The Reddit community Confidently Incorrect collects these laugh-worthy moments from all over the internet. We’re featuring them today yet again as proof that people’s ‘I’m always right’ gene seems to have no bounds. Scroll down to find the crème de la crème of incorrect statements people shared without hesitation online, and don’t forget to let us know your thoughts below!
#1 The English Major
Image source: bumjiggy
#2 So… I Guess There Are No Real Tests For Any Illnesses At All?
Image source: professorearl
#3 Apparently Dough Doesn’t Rise
Image source: WhippyWhippy
#4 Betty Has No Mrna
Image source: shixiaohu172
#5 American Architecture > European Architecture
Image source: HeiligerJacobus
#6 Triple Facepalm
Image source: I_Like_Sneks197
#7 The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are
Image source: thegovtknows
#8 Oh My Sweet Summer Child
Image source: romeovf
#9 Oh God, This Thread Goes On For 600 More Replies
Image source: TurquoiseBeetle67
#10 “Yep!”
Image source: WannaGoMimis
#11 Georgia
Image source: rengam
#12 Stay In School, Kids
Image source: TheBatmam
#13 An Argument Over What’s Part Of Africa And What’s Not
Image source: 7LeagueBoots
#14 Paycheck/Paycheque
Image source: Soytheist
#15 Woke Up To This Conversation Between My Co-Owner And A New Member
Image source: xhyenabite
#16 Somebody Refuses To Learn Junior High School Astronomy
Image source: PirateJohn75
#17 Men Are Missing A Rib, Just Google It
Image source: jrDoozy10
#18 I Don’t Think That’s How It Works
Image source: Last-Quarter-432
#19 Physical Isn’t Actually Assault
Image source: PerhapsNotMaybeSo
#20 Good News! Woman Can’t Die Anymore!
Image source: Vox_and_Occ
#21 Today I Learned Oslo Is In Sweden
Image source: Clint_Bolduin
#22 Someone Skipped Biology
Image source: MickeySwank
#23 How Dare They Use French In France…
Image source: ExtremeOccident
#24 Finally Found One
Image source: hetty147
#25 Most Peaceful Man
Image source: GeorgRaev22
#26 Poor Sod Doesn’t Know What An Idiom Is
Image source: KitonePeach
#27 A Silly Person Not Understanding Physics
Image source: samprich
#28 Guy Thinks That The Democratic And Republic Parties Haven’t Had Political Shifts In Over 150 Years
Image source: YEETAWAYLOL
#29 That’s One Way To Approach The Topic I Guess…
Image source: evanctaylor
#30 Bro Doubled Down And Had The Audacity To Tell Others To “Educate” Themselves
Image source: ExpressionExternal95
#31 50 Years Is A Long Time To Be So Wrong
Image source: harry_fifteen_ones
#32 *you’re
Image source: FightingTable
#33 “You’ve Gotten Off Lucky”. The Smugness Is K*lling Me
Image source: Kira_Bad_Artist
#34 I’m Embarrassed Grown Adults Can Be Brainwashed
Image source: im2short4this
#35 Transphobe Embarrasses Themselves
Image source: TheChaosIndex
#36 Mmh-Hmm
Image source: EveningIndividual289
#37 Guy Thinks America Wasn’t Founded In 1776 And You Can Only Be One Of Three Christian Denominations
Image source: CockroachDouble7705
#38 What Causes Strep Throat?
Image source: SeriouslyImNotADuck
#39 This Sh*t
Image source: namebrandcloth
#40 “Barista” Confidently Incorrectly Thinks There’s No Difference Between A Latte And A Cappuccino
Image source: lightly-sparkling
