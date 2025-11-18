40 Overconfident People Who Made Fools Of Themselves Online (New Pics)

by

It feels good to be right, like getting the correct answer to a TV quiz show or proving someone wrong in the middle of an argument. However, some people present their statements so confidently without thinking they could ever be wrong, which puts them in embarrassing situations far more often than they’d like to admit. 

The Reddit community Confidently Incorrect collects these laugh-worthy moments from all over the internet. We’re featuring them today yet again as proof that people’s ‘I’m always right’ gene seems to have no bounds. Scroll down to find the crème de la crème of incorrect statements people shared without hesitation online, and don’t forget to let us know your thoughts below!

#1 The English Major

Image source: bumjiggy

#2 So… I Guess There Are No Real Tests For Any Illnesses At All?

Image source: professorearl

#3 Apparently Dough Doesn’t Rise

Image source: WhippyWhippy

#4 Betty Has No Mrna

Image source: shixiaohu172

#5 American Architecture > European Architecture

Image source: HeiligerJacobus

#6 Triple Facepalm

Image source: I_Like_Sneks197

#7 The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are

Image source: thegovtknows

#8 Oh My Sweet Summer Child

Image source: romeovf

#9 Oh God, This Thread Goes On For 600 More Replies

Image source: TurquoiseBeetle67

#10 “Yep!”

Image source: WannaGoMimis

#11 Georgia

Image source: rengam

#12 Stay In School, Kids

Image source: TheBatmam

#13 An Argument Over What’s Part Of Africa And What’s Not

Image source: 7LeagueBoots

#14 Paycheck/Paycheque

Image source: Soytheist

#15 Woke Up To This Conversation Between My Co-Owner And A New Member

Image source: xhyenabite

#16 Somebody Refuses To Learn Junior High School Astronomy

Image source: PirateJohn75

#17 Men Are Missing A Rib, Just Google It

Image source: jrDoozy10

#18 I Don’t Think That’s How It Works

Image source: Last-Quarter-432

#19 Physical Isn’t Actually Assault

Image source: PerhapsNotMaybeSo

#20 Good News! Woman Can’t Die Anymore!

Image source: Vox_and_Occ

#21 Today I Learned Oslo Is In Sweden

Image source: Clint_Bolduin

#22 Someone Skipped Biology

Image source: MickeySwank

#23 How Dare They Use French In France…

Image source: ExtremeOccident

#24 Finally Found One

Image source: hetty147

#25 Most Peaceful Man

Image source: GeorgRaev22

#26 Poor Sod Doesn’t Know What An Idiom Is

Image source: KitonePeach

#27 A Silly Person Not Understanding Physics

Image source: samprich

#28 Guy Thinks That The Democratic And Republic Parties Haven’t Had Political Shifts In Over 150 Years

Image source: YEETAWAYLOL

#29 That’s One Way To Approach The Topic I Guess…

Image source: evanctaylor

#30 Bro Doubled Down And Had The Audacity To Tell Others To “Educate” Themselves

Image source: ExpressionExternal95

#31 50 Years Is A Long Time To Be So Wrong

Image source: harry_fifteen_ones

#32 *you’re

Image source: FightingTable

#33 “You’ve Gotten Off Lucky”. The Smugness Is K*lling Me

Image source: Kira_Bad_Artist

#34 I’m Embarrassed Grown Adults Can Be Brainwashed

Image source: im2short4this

#35 Transphobe Embarrasses Themselves

Image source: TheChaosIndex

#36 Mmh-Hmm

Image source: EveningIndividual289

#37 Guy Thinks America Wasn’t Founded In 1776 And You Can Only Be One Of Three Christian Denominations

Image source: CockroachDouble7705

#38 What Causes Strep Throat?

Image source: SeriouslyImNotADuck

#39 This Sh*t

Image source: namebrandcloth

#40 “Barista” Confidently Incorrectly Thinks There’s No Difference Between A Latte And A Cappuccino

Image source: lightly-sparkling

Patrick Penrose
